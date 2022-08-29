ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Now That Tesla Split Its Stock, Are You Buying It? Almost 60% Say...

Benzinga regularly conducts surveys to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga readers: Will you be buying Tesla Inc TSLA shares in 2022 following the split?
Benzinga

Marijuana Stock Movers For August 30, 2022

IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 8.91% at $0.06. Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 10.38% at $0.57. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 6.17% at $1.52. Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 6.01% at $2.97. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 5.41% at $1.05. SNDL SNDL shares...
Benzinga

Short Volatility Alert: East Resources Acquisition Company

On Thursday, shares of East Resources Acquisition Company ERES experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -0.10% to $10.02. The overall sentiment for ERES has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility...
Benzinga

What's Going On With ChargePoint Holdings Stock?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT shares are trading lower by 2.73% to $14.63 Tuesday afternoon amid overall market weakness. Also, traders and investors are watching for the company's second-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Tuesday's after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, ChargePoint Holdings is expected to report revenue of $103.97 million....
Benzinga

Sanu Gold Defines Extensive Gold Anomalies from Termite Mound Sampling at its Bantabaye Gold Exploration Permit in Guinea, West Africa

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2022) - Sanu Gold Corporation SANU ("Sanu Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report the presence of extensive gold anomalies from systematic termite mound sampling at its Bantabaye gold exploration permit ("Bantabaye" or the "Permit") in Guinea, West Africa. The Permit is located 50 kilometres ("km") south of the multi-million ounce Lefa Gold Mine.
Benzinga

Why United Maritime Shares Are Popping Off

United Maritime Corp USEA shares are trading higher by 16.50% to $1.41 Friday morning after the company announced a $3 million buyback plan. Under the plan, United Maritime says the company may repurchase up to $3 million of its outstanding common shares in the open market, representing approximately up to 26% of the company's market capitalization as of September 1st.
Benzinga

Flex LNG: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Flex LNG FLNG. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share. On Wednesday, Flex LNG will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $1.25 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Whitehorse Gold Signs Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest of The Porvenir Tin Project in Bolivia

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2022) - Whitehorse Gold Corp. WHG WHGDF ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Stannum Metals Corp., on August 22, 2022 signed an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in a private Bolivian incorporated mining company (the "Porvenir Tin Company") from its three shareholders (the "Vendors"). The Vendors are Bolivian nationals and arm's length parties.
Benzinga

Can Cryptocurrency Help The Cannabis Industry Navigate Its Banking Problems?

Although medical and recreational marijuana is legal in many states across the country, cannabis remains illegal under federal law and the lack of federal regulation forces the industry to operate outside the traditional financial system. Dispensaries and other cannabis companies without access to federal banks and credit card networks are...
Benzinga

Regulators Consider Restricting Access To Real Estate Funds For Retail Investors

Rising mortgage rates and a lack of home inventory are driving people who would typically be looking to buy homes to seek shelter in the rental market. As the housing supply continues to dwindle and average people are being priced out of the steep real estate market, renting is becoming an unavoidable option. Taking advantage of this shift are those who are moving money into real estate investment trusts (REITs). But non-traded REITs are getting fresh attention from federal regulators.
Benzinga

This Company Is Poised To Become The Heartbeat Of The World's 6th Most Attractive Mining Jurisdiction

Québec, Canada, constantly tops the charts as a hot destination for mining. That’s not news to many — the province is responsible for one-fifth of Canada's mining output. Rated the sixth-most attractive mining jurisdiction globally by the 2021 Fraser Institute, Québec is a low-risk mining jurisdiction blessed with diverse resources — 15 metals and 13 minerals.
Benzinga

The Institutions Choke On Chewy, Inc Results

The institutions took some big bites of Chewy, Inc CHWY over the last two years driving the institutional ownership up to nearly 100%. This is quite a feat considering the short interest is also running near 25% so there are quite a few shares on the market. The institutions took...
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Bright Green?

Bright Green's (NASDAQ:BGXX) short percent of float has risen 350.72% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 1.36 million shares sold short, which is 3.11% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Will Investors Notice Exciting Sign On AES's Chart?

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of AES AES. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
