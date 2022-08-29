Read full article on original website
These 4 Energy Stocks Are Rising As Russia Cuts Off German Gas Supply
Oil and gas investors are positioning ahead of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting. The global supply shortages in 2022 have highlighted just how much the world still relies on oil, coal and natural gas. The United States Oil ETF USO dropped 1% but the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE gained...
Now That Tesla Split Its Stock, Are You Buying It? Almost 60% Say...
Benzinga regularly conducts surveys to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga readers: Will you be buying Tesla Inc TSLA shares in 2022 following the split?
Digging For Dividend Gold? Check Out These 2 High-Yield Mining Stocks
With inflation running hot and the U.S. dollar becoming stronger, a solid hedge for an investor could be gold mining stocks. During times of recession, gold commodities tend to increase in value as the demand rises. Here are two gold mining stocks with generous dividend yields for a diversified portfolio.
Marijuana Stock Movers For August 30, 2022
IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 8.91% at $0.06. Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 10.38% at $0.57. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 6.17% at $1.52. Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 6.01% at $2.97. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 5.41% at $1.05. SNDL SNDL shares...
Bill Gates Invests Heavily In Buffett's Berkshire, And Also These 3 High-Yielding Stocks
As many investors enjoy reviewing the 13F filings from hedge funds and activist investors, one portfolio that many investors love to discuss is that of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. It should be noted that 54% of the foundation's portfolio is made up of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B)...
Russia Poised To Resume Supply Of Gas To Europe Through Nordstream Pipeline: Report
Vladimir Putin-led Russia is likely to resume gas supplies via its Nord Stream pipeline to Europe with grid data indicating flows will resume at 20% of capacity on Saturday as planned, reported Bloomberg. Worry For Europe: Russia shutting down its Nord Stream pipeline citing maintenance has become a cause of...
Short Volatility Alert: East Resources Acquisition Company
On Thursday, shares of East Resources Acquisition Company ERES experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -0.10% to $10.02. The overall sentiment for ERES has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility...
Goldman Sachs Sees Opportunity In Commodities, But The Greatest Long-Term Gains Likely In Farmland
Last week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell swayed the market again after making remarks about inflation. Powell confirmed that lowering inflation would be a costly fight in terms of jobs and economic growth. The blunt message may be ominous, but the honesty could be interpreted as refreshing. Powell shared that...
What's Going On With ChargePoint Holdings Stock?
ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT shares are trading lower by 2.73% to $14.63 Tuesday afternoon amid overall market weakness. Also, traders and investors are watching for the company's second-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Tuesday's after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, ChargePoint Holdings is expected to report revenue of $103.97 million....
Sanu Gold Defines Extensive Gold Anomalies from Termite Mound Sampling at its Bantabaye Gold Exploration Permit in Guinea, West Africa
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2022) - Sanu Gold Corporation SANU ("Sanu Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report the presence of extensive gold anomalies from systematic termite mound sampling at its Bantabaye gold exploration permit ("Bantabaye" or the "Permit") in Guinea, West Africa. The Permit is located 50 kilometres ("km") south of the multi-million ounce Lefa Gold Mine.
Why United Maritime Shares Are Popping Off
United Maritime Corp USEA shares are trading higher by 16.50% to $1.41 Friday morning after the company announced a $3 million buyback plan. Under the plan, United Maritime says the company may repurchase up to $3 million of its outstanding common shares in the open market, representing approximately up to 26% of the company's market capitalization as of September 1st.
Flex LNG: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Flex LNG FLNG. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share. On Wednesday, Flex LNG will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $1.25 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Glass House Brands Raises $14.7M In Initial Tranche Of Private Placement Offering
Glass House Brands Inc. GLASF GHBWF GLAS GLAS closed the first tranche of the non-brokered private placement of series B preferred stock, at face value of $1,000 per share of GH Group, Inc., a subsidiary of the company. The initial closing of the offering included approximately $14.7 million of new...
Whitehorse Gold Signs Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest of The Porvenir Tin Project in Bolivia
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2022) - Whitehorse Gold Corp. WHG WHGDF ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Stannum Metals Corp., on August 22, 2022 signed an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in a private Bolivian incorporated mining company (the "Porvenir Tin Company") from its three shareholders (the "Vendors"). The Vendors are Bolivian nationals and arm's length parties.
Can Cryptocurrency Help The Cannabis Industry Navigate Its Banking Problems?
Although medical and recreational marijuana is legal in many states across the country, cannabis remains illegal under federal law and the lack of federal regulation forces the industry to operate outside the traditional financial system. Dispensaries and other cannabis companies without access to federal banks and credit card networks are...
Regulators Consider Restricting Access To Real Estate Funds For Retail Investors
Rising mortgage rates and a lack of home inventory are driving people who would typically be looking to buy homes to seek shelter in the rental market. As the housing supply continues to dwindle and average people are being priced out of the steep real estate market, renting is becoming an unavoidable option. Taking advantage of this shift are those who are moving money into real estate investment trusts (REITs). But non-traded REITs are getting fresh attention from federal regulators.
This Company Is Poised To Become The Heartbeat Of The World's 6th Most Attractive Mining Jurisdiction
Québec, Canada, constantly tops the charts as a hot destination for mining. That’s not news to many — the province is responsible for one-fifth of Canada's mining output. Rated the sixth-most attractive mining jurisdiction globally by the 2021 Fraser Institute, Québec is a low-risk mining jurisdiction blessed with diverse resources — 15 metals and 13 minerals.
The Institutions Choke On Chewy, Inc Results
The institutions took some big bites of Chewy, Inc CHWY over the last two years driving the institutional ownership up to nearly 100%. This is quite a feat considering the short interest is also running near 25% so there are quite a few shares on the market. The institutions took...
How Is The Market Feeling About Bright Green?
Bright Green's (NASDAQ:BGXX) short percent of float has risen 350.72% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 1.36 million shares sold short, which is 3.11% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Will Investors Notice Exciting Sign On AES's Chart?
If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of AES AES. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
