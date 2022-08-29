Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: Republicans Now Want to Defund the FBIWalter Rhein
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
WPBF News 25
Treasure Coast charity helping veterans remember the camaraderie of military life
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Jimmy Lee Jackson lugged his rucksack into the room and dropped it on the table. “So, this right here is an ALICE pack or an old school rucksack,” Jackson said, referring to what's known as an all-purpose lightweight individual carrying equipment pack. He...
WPBF News 25
"We know the importance of this launch," says Florida professor about the Artemis 1 launch
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Students who attend the Boynton Aerospace Science Academy at Boynton Beach High School are keeping an eye out for the Artemis 1 launch. Scott Mitchell is the director of the Academy and a professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Mitchell said he is a modern professor...
WPBF News 25
Port St. Lucie residents to see trash trouble relief earlier than expected
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie residents are breathing a sigh of hopefully fresher air with news that their trash may be picked up even sooner than expected. "I'm really excited because I love the idea of the trucks just coming and picking it up," said Judy Crysler.
WPBF News 25
6 Palm Beach County beaches with high bacteria levels under 'no swim' advisory
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Lake Worth Beach is one of the 13 spots where the Health Department sampled ocean water in Palm Beach County. It's also one of the six now under a health advisory because of the high level of bacteria found. Jasmine Arango was just about...
WPBF News 25
Labor Day weekend travel numbers up at Palm Beach International Airport
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — While most people will be hitting the road for Labor Day Weekend, AAA reports about 30% will be flying. It’s a slight jump from last year with the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s the busiest I’ve seen in a while I was just telling my...
WPBF News 25
Juvenile injured in Royal Palm Beach shooting
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A juvenile was injured Friday in a targeted shooting in Royal Palm Beach. It happened just after midnight on Fox Trail Road South, deputies said. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. The shooting wasn't random, and the victim and suspect knew each...
WPBF News 25
Friends, family of doctor killed delivering food in Port St. Lucie plead for help to catch his killer
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Six weeks after a doctor was murdered on the streets of Port St. Lucie, his friends and family are pleading with the community to step forward to help catch his killer. On July 13, Dr. Roberto Peigne was helping his wife deliver food near...
WPBF News 25
Former wife of NASA astronaut looks back on Apollo missions as agency prepares for Artemis launch
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — NASA is scheduling the next launch window for the Artemis I missionafter it was scrubbed Monday. The agency’s first Moon mission in 50 years has many thinking back to the program that started it all — the Apollo missions in the 1960s and 70s.
WPBF News 25
DEA warns people about dangers of 'rainbow fentanyl' on International Overdose Awareness Day
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Wednesday isInternational Overdose Awareness Day. It’s the world’s largest annual campaign aimed at ending overdoses, remembering those who have died without stigma, and acknowledging the grief of their families. Drug Enforcement Administration Assistant Special Agent in Charge Sheldon Burkett said the day...
WPBF News 25
Man dies after dump truck rollover crash in Lake Worth
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead after being trapped by a dump truck in Lake Worth Tuesday. The driver of the dump truck was reversing out of a private roadway located at 3510 Melaleuca Lane and was being guided by a coworker. The coworker was visible in the driver's passenger side mirror.
WPBF News 25
New Broward school board members sworn in following grand jury recommendation
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Broward County School Board has four new members. This morning, Torey Alston, the president of a management consulting firm; Manuel Serrano, the founder and CEO of a financial consulting company for professional athletes; Ryan Reiter, a government relations director for a construction company; and Attorney Kevin Tynan, a former member of the school board, were sworn in.
WPBF News 25
Guilty: Jury reaches verdict in MMA fighter murder trial
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The jury reached a verdict Tuesday afternoon in the State of Florida vs. Roberto Ortiz case. Roberto Ortiz has received three consecutive life sentences after being convicted of first-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of home invasion robbery with a firearm. The...
