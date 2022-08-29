ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juno Beach, FL

Juno Beach, FL
Florida Pets & Animals
Florida Lifestyle
Florida State
WPBF News 25

Juvenile injured in Royal Palm Beach shooting

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A juvenile was injured Friday in a targeted shooting in Royal Palm Beach. It happened just after midnight on Fox Trail Road South, deputies said. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. The shooting wasn't random, and the victim and suspect knew each...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Man dies after dump truck rollover crash in Lake Worth

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead after being trapped by a dump truck in Lake Worth Tuesday. The driver of the dump truck was reversing out of a private roadway located at 3510 Melaleuca Lane and was being guided by a coworker. The coworker was visible in the driver's passenger side mirror.
LAKE WORTH, FL
WPBF News 25

New Broward school board members sworn in following grand jury recommendation

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Broward County School Board has four new members. This morning, Torey Alston, the president of a management consulting firm; Manuel Serrano, the founder and CEO of a financial consulting company for professional athletes; Ryan Reiter, a government relations director for a construction company; and Attorney Kevin Tynan, a former member of the school board, were sworn in.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Guilty: Jury reaches verdict in MMA fighter murder trial

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The jury reached a verdict Tuesday afternoon in the State of Florida vs. Roberto Ortiz case. Roberto Ortiz has received three consecutive life sentences after being convicted of first-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of home invasion robbery with a firearm. The...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

