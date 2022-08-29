Read full article on original website
Related
knsiradio.com
Boys and Girls Clubs Are Hiring
(KNSI) – St. Cloud State University’s campus is full of students again, and that has several youth organizations scrambling to hire. Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota Senior Director of Communications Aimee Minnerath says her group still has plenty of openings available. “We hire a lot of...
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Area School Bus Companies Looking For Drivers
(KNSI) – Bus companies are again looking for a few more drivers as the start of school is less than a week away. Bus companies had the same problem last year. Tami Spanier, Owner of Spanier Bus Service in St. Cloud, says it may take a little longer to get kids to and from school, but area companies will work together to ensure it happens.
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Downtown Council Disbands, Absorbed by Chamber of Commerce
(KNSI) — The St. Cloud Downtown Council has been disbanded. According to the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce, the all-volunteer council decided its current structure wouldn’t be able to help the city reach its long-term goals to grow downtown. The group has been absorbed by the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce.
knsiradio.com
Ukrainian Woman, Students to Visit St. Cloud
(KNSI) – A Ukrainian woman will be in St. Cloud with a group of students from the war-torn country who are learning about volunteer organizations in America. Irina Fursman, Co-Founder of Global Synergy Group, will bring 18 students between the ages of 13 and 18 to a speaking engagement at the St. Cloud Morning Optimist Club on Wednesday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. The session’s topic is lessons in leadership.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
knsiradio.com
Stuff The Bus Campaign Helps Hundreds of Area Students
(KNSI) – The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota Stuff The Bus campaign helped equip hundreds of students with supplies just before school starts for the academic year. Senior Director of Communications Aimee Minnerath says the results bested 2021’s pandemic-affected drive. “We were very successful this year...
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Lawmaker Wins Award From Small Business Group
(KNSI) – A St. Cloud lawmaker is being recognized by the National Federation of Independent Business. The organization has given Republican Representative Tama Theis the Guardian of Small Business Award. The NFIB scores the voting record of legislators, comparing them to the wishes of its members. Theis got a...
knsiradio.com
Level Three Predatory Offender Moves Back to St. Cloud
(KNSI) — The St. Cloud Police Department is issuing a level three predatory offender notification after a change of address. Demetrius Leonardo Duncan has moved to a home on the 1300 block of 2nd Street Northeast. Duncan engaged in sexual contact with an unknown adult female. Contact included penetration. Duncan gained access by.
knsiradio.com
Waite Park Curbside COVID Testing Closing
(KNSI) – CentraCare Health is closing its drive-thru testing facility in Waite Park due to a drop in demand. The facility will close at the day of the day on Saturday. CentraCare’s COVID-19 testing operations in the St. Cloud area will transition to CentraCare – Southway Clinic beginning Tuesday, September 6th, and CentraCare – Sartell Clinic on Wednesday, September 7th. According to press release, travel testing will no longer be available to patients at the Sartell and Southway clinics.
IN THIS ARTICLE
knsiradio.com
No Yard Waste Pickup on Labor Day
(KNSI) — The City of St. Cloud’s yard waste collection is taking a holiday on Monday. Monday, September 5th, is Labor Day, and there will be no yard waste collection. Collection resumes on Monday, September 12th. The city’s compost site will also be closed on Labor Day. The...
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Holding Demolition Sale
(KNSI) – The old St. Cloud City Hall has been torn down, but you still have a chance to own a piece of its history. A municipal rummage sale is set for September 10th at the new City Hall location on Seventh Street South, near Lake George and Eastman Park. Everything will be sold for just a dollar, unless specially marked. Holds are not being taken and all purchases will be done on a first come/first serve basis. Interested buyers will need to have cash on hand as credit cards are not being accepted.
knsiradio.com
Recent Rain Helping With Apple Picking Season
(KNSI) — August 2022 is in the record books, and the St. Cloud area saw almost four and a half inches of rain, around a half an inch above normal. That is good news for farmers as the rain washed away the drought conditions plaguing the area. The rain...
knsiradio.com
SCSU Homecoming Schedule Is Set
(KNSI) – St. Cloud State University is putting some bite into this year’s homecoming. The 2022 edition runs from October 18th through the 23rd and will have something for every husky, past and present. The highlight is the men’s hockey series against the defending national runner-ups, the Minnesota State-Mankato Mavericks on Friday and Saturday. Several other athletic squads will be at home during the week as well.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
knsiradio.com
UPDATE: Road Construction This Week Postponed
(KNSI) — Road work for one project in St. Cloud has been postponed. Utility crews had a project planned for 1st/2nd Street North in St. Cloud from September 1st until Saturday, the third. The city’s public services department said Wednesday they’re holding off on that work but did not give a potential date for rescheduling.
knsiradio.com
Hot September Expected
(KNSI) – With meteorological fall kicking off, forecasts are for heat to stick around for most of this month, at least. National Weather Service Hydrologist Craig Schmidt has the details. “Looking into September, I think we’re going to go kind of back to the warmer than normal and drier...
knsiradio.com
Department of Natural Resources Issues Warning to Waterfowl Hunters About Bird Flu
(KNSI) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is issuing a warning to waterfowl hunters about taking precautions to help stop the spread of bird flu. Early duck and goose hunting begins on Saturday across the state. The DNR says hunters need to be careful when handling downed birds because they’re already getting reports of highly pathogenic avian influenza in wild and domestic birds. Bird flu was detected earlier this year in Minnesota. Since the start of summer, the state has seen a lull in cases, but it resurfaced in a commercial flock in Meeker County last weekend.
Comments / 1