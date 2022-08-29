(KNSI) – The old St. Cloud City Hall has been torn down, but you still have a chance to own a piece of its history. A municipal rummage sale is set for September 10th at the new City Hall location on Seventh Street South, near Lake George and Eastman Park. Everything will be sold for just a dollar, unless specially marked. Holds are not being taken and all purchases will be done on a first come/first serve basis. Interested buyers will need to have cash on hand as credit cards are not being accepted.

