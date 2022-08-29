ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Driver Hits 4th Grade Montgomery County Student Getting Off School Bus

A driver struck a fourth-grade student who had just stepped off of a school bus in Montgomery County, Maryland, seriously injuring the girl, authorities say. Just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, the bus pulled up on Walkers Choice Road in Montgomery Village. Witnesses on the bus said the girl looked both ways when she got off the bus. Then, suddenly, the driver of a Saturn sedan darted out from behind the bus and hit her in the middle of the road, according to witnesses.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WSSC crews continue repairing water main break in Montgomery County

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — WSSC Water crews in Montgomery County remain working to clear up a water main break Thursday. The 24” water main break happened Tuesday night in the 11500 block of Clopper Road in Gaithersburg, officials said. They are also working to repair a second water main break on Clopper Road in the 12400 block.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
I-270 crash in Hyattstown causes major traffic backup

HYATTSTOWN, Md. — A crash on southbound Interstate 270 caused major delays for drivers in Hyattstown, Maryland, Tuesday morning. Maryland State Police troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash in the area of Route 109 near Old Hundred Road around 5:40 a.m. Lanes were blocked for the crash investigation, at one point reduced to just one lane.
HYATTSTOWN, MD
Fairfax Co. considering ‘restructuring entirely’ how trash is collected

Fairfax County, Virginia, is considering ways to potentially change the way trash is collected across the county following numerous complaints from residents about private companies being unresponsive and not picking up garbage. “It’s truly aggravating,” said Jeff McKay, chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. “I’ve gone through it...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Lanes Closed Following Ride On Bus, Vehicle Collision

A Ride On Bus and vehicle have collided in a crash in Gaithersburg this morning, authorities say. The two vehicles collided shortly before 9 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31 in the area of N Fred Avenue and Maryland Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Fire Rescue spokesperson. Officials say that there...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Parts Of Catoctin Mountain Park Will Be Closed This Weekend

Officials said the closures are for added security. Thurmont, Md. (NS) – Portions of Catoctin Mountain Park will be closed this weekend. Officials said, due to increased security measures, Park Central Road will be closed between Thurmont Vista and the Camp Greentop entrance from 3:30 p.m. on Friday through noon on Monday.
THURMONT, MD
Frederick County Government Offices To Be Closed on Labor Day

All government offices in Frederick County will be closed on Labor Day. Frederick, Md. (BW) – All Frederick County Government offices will be closed on Monday, September 5 for the Labor Day holiday. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, September 6 at their regularly scheduled times. Services that will be...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure on Bottom Road

HAGERSTOWN, MD (August 29, 2022) – The Washington County Highway Department announces a road closure on Bottom Road on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from 8:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The road will be closed from Route 68 at the tannery to the railroad tracks at the quarry. For additional...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
Two-Alarm Fire At Used Auto Parts Store In Carroll County Causes $400K In Damages

A fast-moving two-alarm fire caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages as it tore through a used auto parts store in Maryland. The Maryland Fire Marshal announced that a fire at Chaz’s Auto Parts in the 6000 block of Taneytown Pike in Carroll County is under investigation after it caused approximately $400,000 ($200,000 to the structure, $200,000 to the contents of the shop) in damages.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
Vehicle Driven Into Food Stop Mini Mart in Randolph Hills Neighborhood

A vehicle was driven into the Food Stop Mini Mart at 4820 Boiling Brook Pkwy in North Bethesda, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) chief spokesperson Pete Piringer. The crash occurred at approximately 5pm on Wednesday afternoon and caused plenty of damage to the storefront. Additional information...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
New 522 bridge scheduled to open

The new bridge over Opequon Creek on Route 522 southbound in Frederick County is scheduled to begin being used on August 30th. Replacement of the bridge began in the Fall of 2021. Throughout construction, motorists used temporary travel lanes to share the northbound bridge. Only the right will open initially...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA

