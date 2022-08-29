Read full article on original website
WJLA
'People line up way before daybreak': Md. commits to major upgrades of popular state parks
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — With school back in session, there is plenty of elbow room on the beach at Sandy Point State Park even on a beautiful Thursday. This weekend it will be a different story. “People line up way before daybreak to get into the parks....
NBC Washington
Driver Hits 4th Grade Montgomery County Student Getting Off School Bus
A driver struck a fourth-grade student who had just stepped off of a school bus in Montgomery County, Maryland, seriously injuring the girl, authorities say. Just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, the bus pulled up on Walkers Choice Road in Montgomery Village. Witnesses on the bus said the girl looked both ways when she got off the bus. Then, suddenly, the driver of a Saturn sedan darted out from behind the bus and hit her in the middle of the road, according to witnesses.
WTOP
7-year-old struck by driver passing school bus in Montgomery Village
A 7-year-old girl is in a hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a driver trying to pass a stopped school bus, according to police in Montgomery County, Maryland. Police told WTOP that they got a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle a little...
foxbaltimore.com
WSSC crews continue repairing water main break in Montgomery County
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — WSSC Water crews in Montgomery County remain working to clear up a water main break Thursday. The 24” water main break happened Tuesday night in the 11500 block of Clopper Road in Gaithersburg, officials said. They are also working to repair a second water main break on Clopper Road in the 12400 block.
WUSA
I-270 crash in Hyattstown causes major traffic backup
HYATTSTOWN, Md. — A crash on southbound Interstate 270 caused major delays for drivers in Hyattstown, Maryland, Tuesday morning. Maryland State Police troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash in the area of Route 109 near Old Hundred Road around 5:40 a.m. Lanes were blocked for the crash investigation, at one point reduced to just one lane.
WJLA
2 hospitalized with serious injuries, 50 gallons of fuel spills after crash in Maryland
BRANDYWINE, Md. (7News) — Two people suffered serious injuries and 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on to the road after a multi-vehicle crash in Prince George's County on Wednesday, police said. The crash took place on Crain Highway in Brandywine in the area of Clymer Drive and Chadds...
WJLA
SEE IT: Severe storm in Virginia sends 25 power poles crashing into street near school
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A severe storm with powerful winds tore through a portion of Frederick County, Virginia, on Tuesday afternoon, sending a string of power poles crashing into the street. Power crews from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) were on site and reported damage similar to what occurs...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. considering ‘restructuring entirely’ how trash is collected
Fairfax County, Virginia, is considering ways to potentially change the way trash is collected across the county following numerous complaints from residents about private companies being unresponsive and not picking up garbage. “It’s truly aggravating,” said Jeff McKay, chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. “I’ve gone through it...
DC man dies after being thrown from motorcycle, hit by several cars in Maryland
Maryland State Police troopers said they were trying to get more information after a motorcyclist was thrown from his bike, then hit by several vehicles on Wednesday.
Lanes Closed Following Ride On Bus, Vehicle Collision
A Ride On Bus and vehicle have collided in a crash in Gaithersburg this morning, authorities say. The two vehicles collided shortly before 9 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31 in the area of N Fred Avenue and Maryland Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Fire Rescue spokesperson. Officials say that there...
wfmd.com
Parts Of Catoctin Mountain Park Will Be Closed This Weekend
Officials said the closures are for added security. Thurmont, Md. (NS) – Portions of Catoctin Mountain Park will be closed this weekend. Officials said, due to increased security measures, Park Central Road will be closed between Thurmont Vista and the Camp Greentop entrance from 3:30 p.m. on Friday through noon on Monday.
NBC Washington
‘You're Just Killing People': Husband of Cyclist Killed in Md. Pushes for Safer Routes
A State Department employee who had recently evacuated from Ukraine and played a critical role in the fight against the Russian invasion was struck and killed last week while she rode her bicycle in Bethesda, Maryland. Sarah Langenkamp was a diplomat for 17 years, serving her country in some of...
mocoshow.com
Update on Two Water Main Breaks on Clopper Rd That Have Caused Parts of Gaithersburg and Germantown to Be Without Water
Latest update from WSSC: “Additional sections of pipe needing replacement. This is something we don’t know until we get into repairs. Water is estimated to be restored this evening. We know this is frustrating. We are working as quickly as possible 2 repair 2 large water main breaks.”
wfmd.com
Frederick County Government Offices To Be Closed on Labor Day
All government offices in Frederick County will be closed on Labor Day. Frederick, Md. (BW) – All Frederick County Government offices will be closed on Monday, September 5 for the Labor Day holiday. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, September 6 at their regularly scheduled times. Services that will be...
washco-md.net
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure on Bottom Road
HAGERSTOWN, MD (August 29, 2022) – The Washington County Highway Department announces a road closure on Bottom Road on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from 8:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The road will be closed from Route 68 at the tannery to the railroad tracks at the quarry. For additional...
Man Airlifted To Maryland Hospital After Dog Bites Off Thumb In Williamsport (DEVELOPING)
A man was airlifted to a Baltimore hospital after getting his thumb bit off by a dog in Washington County, according to an unconfirmed report. In Williamsport, a 73-year-old man reportedly had his right thumb completely bit off by a dog at approximately 4 p.m. on Drop Road on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Two-Alarm Fire At Used Auto Parts Store In Carroll County Causes $400K In Damages
A fast-moving two-alarm fire caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages as it tore through a used auto parts store in Maryland. The Maryland Fire Marshal announced that a fire at Chaz’s Auto Parts in the 6000 block of Taneytown Pike in Carroll County is under investigation after it caused approximately $400,000 ($200,000 to the structure, $200,000 to the contents of the shop) in damages.
mocoshow.com
Vehicle Driven Into Food Stop Mini Mart in Randolph Hills Neighborhood
A vehicle was driven into the Food Stop Mini Mart at 4820 Boiling Brook Pkwy in North Bethesda, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) chief spokesperson Pete Piringer. The crash occurred at approximately 5pm on Wednesday afternoon and caused plenty of damage to the storefront. Additional information...
WTOP
Police chief shares do’s and don’ts as DC, Maryland see increase in carjackings
The carjacking attempt that resulted in the shooting of a Commanders player Sunday has received the lion’s share of attention, but the District and parts of Prince George’s County, Maryland, have seen an increase in the crime all through this year, and a local police chief has recommendations to protect yourself.
theriver953.com
New 522 bridge scheduled to open
The new bridge over Opequon Creek on Route 522 southbound in Frederick County is scheduled to begin being used on August 30th. Replacement of the bridge began in the Fall of 2021. Throughout construction, motorists used temporary travel lanes to share the northbound bridge. Only the right will open initially...
