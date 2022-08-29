ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

ClutchPoints

Tony La Russa ordered to miss game vs. Royals by doctors

The Chicago White Sox received some poor news as manager Tony La Russa will not be with the team Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. He has been ordered by his doctors to miss the game and is scheduled to undergo further medical testing on Wednesday, according to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Cardinals May Have Something Special In Jake Woodford

It was not a good night out in Cincinnati for the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. After grabbing an early lead on Tommy Edman‘s solo home run, struggling starter Dakota Hudson surrendered five unanswered runs to the Cincinnati Reds. Hudson failed to even make it through five innings as...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Cardinals Fans Have A Fun Cheer For A Rising Talent

Outfielder Lars Nootbaar has captured the hearts of St. Louis Cardinals fans everywhere. His youthful energy, sense of humor, knack for clutch hits, and some truly great defense has put him on a high pedestal in St. Louis. Last night in Cincinnati, he hit a two-run homer that proved to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals Select Ben DeLuzio

The Cardinals announced they’ve selected outfielder Ben DeLuzio onto the big league roster and recalled reliever James Naile from Triple-A Memphis. They’ll take the two extra active roster spots available to teams in September. St. Louis already had an opening on the 40-man roster. It’s the first big...
GLENDALE, AZ
The Spun

Former MLB All-Star Arrested After Crashing Into House

Over the weekend a former Major League Baseball All-Star player found himself in trouble with the law. Police arrested former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning in Ohio over the weekend. According to multiple reports, Browning was operating a vehicle under the influence and reportedly crashed into a residential home. Here's...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

The Cardinals Keep Seeing Good Signs From Jack Flaherty

It won’t be too much longer before Jack Flaherty makes his return to the St. Louis Cardinals. Last night, the right-hander threw 6.2 innings of three-run ball at Double-A Springfield and struck out nine batters. Flaherty, who had been the Cardinals Opening Day starter in 2020 and 2021, has...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

Previewing upcoming opt-out decisions and player options

With the offseason approaching, so is the time for players and teams to decide upon any 2023 options in their contracts. MLBTR has taken a look through various option decisions in recent weeks: first with players whose deals contain vesting provisions, then a respective look at the team options in both the American and National Leagues.
MLB

