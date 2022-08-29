Malik Reed, Josh Johnson, Mike Purcell, McTelvin Agim and Kendal Hinton are the notable Broncos who were either traded, released or waived today. Reed, who has been a starter at outside linebacker, was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a late-round draft pick. In 4 seasons, the edge rusher out of Nevada registered 15 sacks. Brett Rypien has won the backup quarterback job as the team released Josh Johnson today. The Broncos also released veteran defensive lineman Mike Purcell. The Broncos can bring both Purcell and Johnson back tomorrow without other teams trying to claim them. Agim and Hinton were...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO