Seattle, WA

Comments / 29

Alan Rippee
4d ago

Wilson is a Greedy, Classless PoS! He is the sole reason he was traded in the 1st place! Now it appears he should've gone to Ny to be a Giant! You watch, wait & see... Denver will grow tired of his *itchy ways, after he loses a bunch of games! With his wife, the Queen B drooling all over & about the life she wants for them in New York City, and the nastyness towards the city of Denver, and losing team... watch him get offloaded to the Ny Giants for the Haul that should've been Seattle's from the get go!!! Spoiled Punk!!!

Reply
14
Rose Nyland
3d ago

Lee Vowel throwing shade at Aaron Rodgers, who has nothing to do with this subject of Russel Wilson. Rodgers had the right to his own privacy. Either be a respectable reporter or join the National Enquirer group

Reply
4
Geneva May Crain
3d ago

He's gone - I don't care...It's just business. He's at the later stages of his career and Seattle is rebuilding. I suspect he wants to be in a program with more seasoned players - that's how you get to the Superbowl. I heard he wanted more money and Seattle said no. Whatever his reasons are he's entitled to do what is best for him....I learned a long time ago not to get too attached to the players - Although Russ's actions really caught me off guard.

Reply
4
 

The Spun

Pete Carroll Suggests Seahawks Quarterback Battle Isn't Over

Incumbent backup Geno Smith is slated to start the 2022 regular season as the Seattle Seahawks' QB1. But even though Smith is officially the team's starter in Week 1, the Seahawks' quarterback battle is not yet over. Head coach Pete Carroll says Smith and backup Drew Lock both know that...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin's Quarterback Announcement

There's only one true quarterback competition left before the start of the 2022 NFL season and it hasn't been decided just yet. On Tuesday afternoon, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters he's not ready to name a starting quarterback. Free agent signing Mitchell Trubisky and No. 20 overall pick Kenny Pickett have been battling for the job throughout training camp.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
CBS Denver

Several notable Broncos traded, released or waived Tuesday

Malik Reed, Josh Johnson, Mike Purcell, McTelvin Agim and Kendal Hinton are the notable Broncos who were either traded, released or waived today. Reed, who has been a starter at outside linebacker, was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a late-round draft pick. In 4 seasons, the edge rusher out of Nevada registered 15 sacks. Brett Rypien has won the backup quarterback job as the team released Josh Johnson today. The Broncos also released veteran defensive lineman Mike Purcell. The Broncos can bring both Purcell and Johnson back tomorrow without other teams trying to claim them. Agim and Hinton were...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Seahawks Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

The Seattle Seahawks have apparently decided to start the 2022 NFL season with veteran Geno Smith as their starter and Drew Lock as the backup. But apparently the Seahawks are looking to add just one more quarterback to their ranks. On Thursday, the Seahawks signed free agent quarterback Sean Mannion to their practice squad.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to avoid paying him, but still need QB

The Denver Broncos paid Russell Wilson top-of-the-market quarterback money Thursday, agreeing to a five-year, $245 million extension that includes $165 million in guaranteed money. The Seattle Seahawks never intended to sign the best quarterback in franchise history to that kind of contract, with Wilson's play declining and the Wisconsin product...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Look: Ciara Reacts To Big Russell Wilson Contract News

Russell Wilson got a big payday on Thursday morning. The Denver Broncos quarterback agreed to a five-year $245 million contract extension that includes $165 million of guaranteed money. He's now going to be in Denver for the next seven years and will make $296 million during that time. Wilson is...
DENVER, CO
960 The Ref

Russell Wilson gets 5-year, $245M extension from Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — (AP) — Russell Wilson's five-year, $245 million extension includes a $50 million signing bonus, $77 million in the first eight months and a whopping $165 million in guarantees — all before he takes his first snap for the Denver Broncos. Wilson left money on...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Russell Wilson: It’s not about money, it’s about Super Bowls

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has spent 10 years in the NFL, all with the Seahawks. He’s now committed to Denver for the next seven, before he ever even plays in a game as a member of the team. At a press conference announcing his new contract on Thursday, Wilson...
DENVER, CO
