Wilson is a Greedy, Classless PoS! He is the sole reason he was traded in the 1st place! Now it appears he should've gone to Ny to be a Giant! You watch, wait & see... Denver will grow tired of his *itchy ways, after he loses a bunch of games! With his wife, the Queen B drooling all over & about the life she wants for them in New York City, and the nastyness towards the city of Denver, and losing team... watch him get offloaded to the Ny Giants for the Haul that should've been Seattle's from the get go!!! Spoiled Punk!!!
Lee Vowel throwing shade at Aaron Rodgers, who has nothing to do with this subject of Russel Wilson. Rodgers had the right to his own privacy. Either be a respectable reporter or join the National Enquirer group
He's gone - I don't care...It's just business. He's at the later stages of his career and Seattle is rebuilding. I suspect he wants to be in a program with more seasoned players - that's how you get to the Superbowl. I heard he wanted more money and Seattle said no. Whatever his reasons are he's entitled to do what is best for him....I learned a long time ago not to get too attached to the players - Although Russ's actions really caught me off guard.
Comments / 29