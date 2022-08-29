Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Biggest Surprise From The Cutting Room FloorChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Historic Town Topic restaurant in Kansas City has been a favorite for decades and it's in its 85th yearCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Kansas City Chiefs Final Roster ProjectionChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs roster down to the NFL mandated 53 man roster.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Mecole “The Jet” Hardman: The 2022 OutlookChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
Kansas City doctors say updated COVID booster shots come at a good time
The Food and Drug Administration have authorized updated versions of the Pfizer-BioNTech’s and Moderna’s COVID-19 booster shots.
inkansascity.com
The History of Kansas City’s Garment Industry: 1922-2022
That’s all it took for Kansas City fashion designers to strut their stuff down the world’s runway. You can see many of these “looks” at the Historic Garment District Museum, open by appointment, at 801 Broadway Boulevard, says Denise Morrison, the director of collections and curatorial affairs. “The Historic Garment District, between Sixth and Eleventh Streets, Washington and Wyandotte, was the hub of Kansas City fashion,” she says, from the 1920s to the 1980s. “From 1940 to 1950, one in seven American women owned a garment made in Kansas City.”
Kansas City receives nearly $6M for former Army depot cleanup
Kansas City, Missouri, is getting millions of dollars in federal funds to clean up a former U.S. Army depot that contains hazardous materials.
KCTV 5
Incident involving motorized shopping cart on I-29 in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An incident involving a motorized shopping cart slightly impacted traffic in the Kansas City Northland early Friday morning. Authorities were on scene around 5 a.m. after someone with a motorized shopping cart had a medical incident while along the interstate. Southbound I-29 traffic was slightly impacted near Northwest 72nd Street, but there were no major delays.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inkansascity.com
Seasonal Farm Dinners Worth the Drive
Seasonal farm dinners have been around for well over a decade in Kansas City, and their popularity has only increased with our ever-growing interest in knowing not only who is making our food, but who is growing it, too. Although we may be weary hearing the words “farm-to-table” in a restaurant environment, it is a term that still feels fitting when talking about an actual dinner prepared by a chef with ingredients fresh from the farm and served in a bucolic setting.
WIBW
Overland Park ranked 88th best housing market in the nation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park has been found to have the 88th best housing market in the United States. With the value of a home up about 21% in the past year and mortgage rates have almost doubled, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best Real-Estate Markets on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Tuskegee Airmen traveling exhibit arrives in KCK this week
Residents and students will have a chance to learn more about the vaunted Tuskegee Airmen when a traveling exhibit opens for two days, Tuesday and Wednesday, at F.L. Schlagle High School in KCK.
Emporia gazette.com
Hess honored as outstanding KSU alum
A veterinarian born in Madison received an “Alumni Recognition Award” last weekend. Dr. Eric Hess, who practices in Emporia, received the award during a Kansas State University alumni reception. It was part of the Fetch dvm360 Conference in Kansas City, Missouri.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Historic Town Topic restaurant in Kansas City has been a favorite for decades and it's in its 85th year
Town Topic, Broadway location in Kansas City, Missouri.Pinterest. I remember the first time I went inside one of Town Topic's locations late one evening, and truthfully, it was more about the experience than the food. I watched people come in and pick up their bagged orders.
momcollective.com
Best Places for Kids to Fish in Kansas City
Why travel hours to the Ozarks for prime fishing, when great bodies of water and an abundance of fish are right here? If your little one loves the thrill of a nip on their line or the sinking of a bobber, then this guide will help you navigate the best places for kids to fish in Kansas City.
flatlandkc.org
Iconic Katz Drug Store Sign Finds New Life
The Katz Drug Store sign, a once iconic streetscape fixture in downtown Kansas City and beyond with its happy cat sporting a bow tie, has a new life thanks to LUMI, a museum dedicated to neon signs. A 10-foot tall replica of the Katz sign has been fashioned by Fossil...
KMBC.com
Huge kids consignment sale starts Thursday in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Thousands of metro area families looking for bargains are expected at the Overland Park Convention Center over the next several days. The "Just Between Friends" pop-up kids consignment sale is taking place with about 150,000 items available at discounted prices. According to a Deloitte back-to-school...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Johnson County approves $1.6B budget for 2023
The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners voted 5-2 to approve a $1.6 billion budget for 2023.
kansascitymag.com
We searched for KC’s best bánh mìs—here are our 5 favorites
When the French colonized Vietnam in the late nineteenth century, they could not comprehend a diet without their precious baguette, fine cheeses and coffee. Wheat was imported so that the French could enjoy their casse-croûte—a baguette served with cold cuts, butter, cheese and rich goose liver pâté. And as it has been throughout history, food became a weapon of colonialism and white supremacy: Vietnamese people could generally not afford the expensive French imports, which were poorly suited to the climate anyway. (And just as the colonists had little interest in local foodstuffs, they deemed their cuisine too refined for the natives.)
mycouriertribune.com
Amazon hub opens in Liberty
LIBERTY — Amazon continues to expand its footprint in the Kansas City metro area with the opening of the Liberty sorting location in the Liberty Commerce Center. The 500,000-square-foot facility in the eastern section of Liberty Commerce Center, located at 2299 S. Withers Road, is another hub to help route packages throughout the country. According to Brandon Smith, Liberty’s economic and business development manager, the facility opened with a starting crew Aug. 24.
bluevalleypost.com
Blue Valley Recreation Activity Center set to reopen following upgrades
The Blue Valley Recreation Activity Center will reopen next week after the long holiday weekend, following some facility upgrades that had prompted closure of the center for the past few weeks. Which facility: The Activity Center is at 6545 W. 151st St., in south Overland Park. The center features various...
kcur.org
De Soto won't lose small town feel with construction of Panasonic battery plant
Ground breaking at the site of the Panasonic plant in De Soto, Kansas, will begin in September, according to officials. The small city, with fewer than 6,500 people, was selected as the construction site of the $4 billion battery plant expected to employ 4,000 workers. City officials say the plant...
Blue Valley Northwest High School on lockdown in Overland Park, Kansas as police swarm campus in ‘search of suspects’
A KANSAS high school was put on lockdown Tuesday afternoon as officers searched for suspects connected to auto burglaries. Blue Valley Northwest officials tweeted that they were given the all-clear hours after the campus closed while officers look into the incident. Overland Park police set up a perimeter to locate...
lawrencekstimes.com
Local family opens farm-restaurant for homegrown fine dining
The Burning Barrel, a new farm-restaurant and events space in Lecompton, makes supporting local farmers as easy as sitting down for dinner. Brian Strecker and Kristin Werner, the partners who co-own the property, host three-course fine dining experiences curated from their own fresh vegetables and animals. As guests enjoy an...
New food lockers at Mizzou’s Faurot Field unlike anything else in college sports
The University of Missouri’s football team kicks off its season Thursday night at home against Louisiana Tech. If you're headed to any of the games this season, you'll want to make sure you have your phone.
Comments / 0