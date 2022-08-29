ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

The History of Kansas City’s Garment Industry: 1922-2022

That’s all it took for Kansas City fashion designers to strut their stuff down the world’s runway. You can see many of these “looks” at the Historic Garment District Museum, open by appointment, at 801 Broadway Boulevard, says Denise Morrison, the director of collections and curatorial affairs. “The Historic Garment District, between Sixth and Eleventh Streets, Washington and Wyandotte, was the hub of Kansas City fashion,” she says, from the 1920s to the 1980s. “From 1940 to 1950, one in seven American women owned a garment made in Kansas City.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Incident involving motorized shopping cart on I-29 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An incident involving a motorized shopping cart slightly impacted traffic in the Kansas City Northland early Friday morning. Authorities were on scene around 5 a.m. after someone with a motorized shopping cart had a medical incident while along the interstate. Southbound I-29 traffic was slightly impacted near Northwest 72nd Street, but there were no major delays.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Seasonal Farm Dinners Worth the Drive

Seasonal farm dinners have been around for well over a decade in Kansas City, and their popularity has only increased with our ever-growing interest in knowing not only who is making our food, but who is growing it, too. Although we may be weary hearing the words “farm-to-table” in a restaurant environment, it is a term that still feels fitting when talking about an actual dinner prepared by a chef with ingredients fresh from the farm and served in a bucolic setting.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Overland Park ranked 88th best housing market in the nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park has been found to have the 88th best housing market in the United States. With the value of a home up about 21% in the past year and mortgage rates have almost doubled, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best Real-Estate Markets on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Hess honored as outstanding KSU alum

A veterinarian born in Madison received an “Alumni Recognition Award” last weekend. Dr. Eric Hess, who practices in Emporia, received the award during a Kansas State University alumni reception. It was part of the Fetch dvm360 Conference in Kansas City, Missouri.
EMPORIA, KS
momcollective.com

Best Places for Kids to Fish in Kansas City

Why travel hours to the Ozarks for prime fishing, when great bodies of water and an abundance of fish are right here? If your little one loves the thrill of a nip on their line or the sinking of a bobber, then this guide will help you navigate the best places for kids to fish in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, KS
flatlandkc.org

Iconic Katz Drug Store Sign Finds New Life

The Katz Drug Store sign, a once iconic streetscape fixture in downtown Kansas City and beyond with its happy cat sporting a bow tie, has a new life thanks to LUMI, a museum dedicated to neon signs. A 10-foot tall replica of the Katz sign has been fashioned by Fossil...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Huge kids consignment sale starts Thursday in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Thousands of metro area families looking for bargains are expected at the Overland Park Convention Center over the next several days. The "Just Between Friends" pop-up kids consignment sale is taking place with about 150,000 items available at discounted prices. According to a Deloitte back-to-school...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
We searched for KC’s best bánh mìs—here are our 5 favorites

When the French colonized Vietnam in the late nineteenth century, they could not comprehend a diet without their precious baguette, fine cheeses and coffee. Wheat was imported so that the French could enjoy their casse-croûte—a baguette served with cold cuts, butter, cheese and rich goose liver pâté. And as it has been throughout history, food became a weapon of colonialism and white supremacy: Vietnamese people could generally not afford the expensive French imports, which were poorly suited to the climate anyway. (And just as the colonists had little interest in local foodstuffs, they deemed their cuisine too refined for the natives.)
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Amazon hub opens in Liberty

LIBERTY — Amazon continues to expand its footprint in the Kansas City metro area with the opening of the Liberty sorting location in the Liberty Commerce Center. The 500,000-square-foot facility in the eastern section of Liberty Commerce Center, located at 2299 S. Withers Road, is another hub to help route packages throughout the country. According to Brandon Smith, Liberty’s economic and business development manager, the facility opened with a starting crew Aug. 24.
LIBERTY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Blue Valley Recreation Activity Center set to reopen following upgrades

The Blue Valley Recreation Activity Center will reopen next week after the long holiday weekend, following some facility upgrades that had prompted closure of the center for the past few weeks. Which facility: The Activity Center is at 6545 W. 151st St., in south Overland Park. The center features various...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Local family opens farm-restaurant for homegrown fine dining

The Burning Barrel, a new farm-restaurant and events space in Lecompton, makes supporting local farmers as easy as sitting down for dinner. Brian Strecker and Kristin Werner, the partners who co-own the property, host three-course fine dining experiences curated from their own fresh vegetables and animals. As guests enjoy an...
LECOMPTON, KS

