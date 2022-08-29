Man thrown from motorcycle during crash in West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A motorcyclist was thrown from his bike during a weekend collision.

According to the West Lafayette Police Department, officers were dispatched around 12:15 a.m. Saturday to W. State Street and Northwestern Avenue.

Officers found 22-year-old Joshua Valadez had been ejected after his motorcycle collided with a car. He was unconscious and appeared to suffer serious injuries, police said.

Valadez was taken to a Lafayette hospital before being transferred to an Indianapolis facility. Police identified the driver of the car as 21-year-old Shensheng Zhang.

Both drivers were given blood draws, although investigators don’t believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

Valadez, who was wearing a helmet, has been released from the hospital, police said. The crash remains under investigation.

