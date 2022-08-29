ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX59

Man thrown from motorcycle during crash in West Lafayette

By Matt Adams
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WZmXO_0hZfanJ500

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A motorcyclist was thrown from his bike during a weekend collision.

According to the West Lafayette Police Department, officers were dispatched around 12:15 a.m. Saturday to W. State Street and Northwestern Avenue.

Officers found 22-year-old Joshua Valadez had been ejected after his motorcycle collided with a car. He was unconscious and appeared to suffer serious injuries, police said.

Valadez was taken to a Lafayette hospital before being transferred to an Indianapolis facility. Police identified the driver of the car as 21-year-old Shensheng Zhang.

Both drivers were given blood draws, although investigators don’t believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

Valadez, who was wearing a helmet, has been released from the hospital, police said. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX59

Search continues in Plainfield for missing 4-year-old girl

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Police in Plainfield are continuing their search for a 4-year-old girl who’s been missing since early Thursday afternoon. After scaling back their search overnight due to a lack of visibility, police began searching again around 7 a.m. Friday for Fiedwenya Fiefe. The girl vanished from the Legacy Farms neighborhood around 1 p.m. […]
PLAINFIELD, IN
WANE 15

Two charged with stealing mail in western Indiana

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV — A Rockville man and Indianapolis woman have been arrested and accused of stealing large amounts of mail as well as burglarizing a residence while the owner was in a nursing home after an investigation in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, his office began receiving reports of […]
ROCKVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Indiana AMBER Alert for 9-year-old canceled

Police say the AMBER Alert on 9-year-old Delilah Jennings has been canceled as requested by the investigating agency. A statewide AMBER Alert has been declared in Indiana. The Indiana State Police says that the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has requested the activation of an AMBER Alert from Indianapolis, Indiana. According...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy man charged in deadly hit-and-run of 70-year-old riding scooter

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man is behind bars after being charged with leaving the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 70-year-old man on the city’s northwest side. Riding a motorized scooter along west 56th Street, police said 70-year-old Wesley Jones II was hit and killed by a driver who fled the scene […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
wbiw.com

Two men arrested after canine Koah finds meth in vehicle

BEDFORD – Two men were arrested early Thursday morning after a Mitchell Police Department officer stopped his vehicle on State Road 27, south of Gun Club Road. The officer stopped the white Buick SUV because it had a license plate on it registered to a black Chrysler minivan. The officer stopped the vehicle and there were four people in the vehicle.
FOX59

Police investigating after man, woman found dead in Fishers home

FISHERS, Ind. — Police are investigating after two people were found dead Wednesday morning. The Fishers Police Department said officers responded to the Cumberland Place neighborhood after a caller threatened suicide. When they arrived, nobody responded. Officers entered the home and discovered the bodies of a man and woman. The department said detectives and crime […]
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

Court docs: Men were ‘looking for a fight’ before shooting; Dutch commando shot in the back of the head

INDIANAPOLIS – Men “looking for a fight.” Multiple gunshots. Bloody towels and a trail of blood. A Dutch commando shot in the head. Court documents shed more light into a downtown Indianapolis shooting that killed 26-year-old Dutch soldier Simmie Poetsema and led to charges against 22-year-old Shamar Duncan. Thursday morning, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Motorcycle driver injured in crash

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A motorcycle driver is recovering this morning following a crash early Saturday morning. West Lafayette Police said that it happened in the intersection of Northwestern Avenue and State Street here in West Lafayette around 12 a.m. Sergeant Swanson told News 18 the motorcycle driver...
wslmradio.com

Semi Truck Stolen in Jasper County Recovered on I-65

This morning, officers from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and troopers from the Indiana State Police Lowell Post were dispatched to a theft of a tractor-trailer from the Love’s Truck Stop located on S.R. 10 east of I-65. Officers spoke with the victim who had been inside the...
JASPER COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Police Search of Wabash River May Be Connected to Kegan Kline

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. Divers were seen in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians. The Murder Sheet reports the search is...
PERU, IN
The Exponent

Motorcycle crash on State Street sent rider to hospital

A crash between a car and a motorcycle on Saturday ended with the motorcycle rider being sent to an Indianapolis-area hospital, a West Lafayette Police press release reads. A Purdue graduate student, 21, driving a car, collided with a Purdue Fort Wayne graduate student, 22, on a motorcycle at the intersection of State Street and Northwestern Avenue very early Saturday morning a little after midnight.
FOX59

IMPD makes arrest in shooting that left Dutch soldier dead

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has now made an arrest in a shooting from over the weekend that left a Dutch soldier dead and two others injured. Simmie Poetsema, 26, was shot to death, and two other soldiers were wounded as at least five gunshots were fired at the group as it returned […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

LPD investigates late-night standoff

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police are working to learn more about a late-night standoff. It all started Tuesday night at the Overlook Pointe Apartments in Lafayette. According to LPD, two men were fighting in one of the apartment units. That's when a gunshot went off. One man ran...
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

FOX59

39K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy