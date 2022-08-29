Man thrown from motorcycle during crash in West Lafayette
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A motorcyclist was thrown from his bike during a weekend collision.
According to the West Lafayette Police Department, officers were dispatched around 12:15 a.m. Saturday to W. State Street and Northwestern Avenue.
Officers found 22-year-old Joshua Valadez had been ejected after his motorcycle collided with a car. He was unconscious and appeared to suffer serious injuries, police said.
Valadez was taken to a Lafayette hospital before being transferred to an Indianapolis facility. Police identified the driver of the car as 21-year-old Shensheng Zhang.
Both drivers were given blood draws, although investigators don’t believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.
Valadez, who was wearing a helmet, has been released from the hospital, police said. The crash remains under investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.
Comments / 1