Oregon State

Fox News

West Virginia crew returns after containing fires in California

A West Virginia Division of Forestry crew has returned to the state after about three weeks helping contain fires in northern California. The agency said the crew included 11 division employees and nine trained for wildfire suppression. They left Aug. 11 and returned Thursday. The crew helped around Willows, California,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Wildfires destroy 10,000 acres in Southern California amidst record-breaking heat wave

A wildfire in Northern Los Angeles has set more than 5,000 acres ablaze as the state battles one of the hottest heat waves on record. California firefighters are working to contain a route Fire that started on Wednesday near Castaic Lake. So far, approximately 27% of the fire has been contained, and evacuation orders were lifted Thursday evening. No fatalities have been reported at this time, but reportedly seven firefighters are being treated for injuries sustained from battling the blaze.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Fox News

Gavin Newsom's in-laws fled from California to Florida during the pandemic, records show

EXCLUSIVE: Not only did the in-laws of Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom give money to one of his biggest political foes; they fled from his state during the pandemic. Kenneth F. Siebel Jr. and Judith A. Siebel, parents of Newsom's wife Jennifer Siebel and longtime California residents, became Florida residents in 2020 after purchasing a $3.3 million Naples home in March of that year, records show. The Siebels appear to still have ownership of their California home in northern San Francisco suburb of Ross.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Van on New Jersey parkway flips, leaving 4 dead and 8 injured

Four people have died and another eight were injured after a shuttle van flipped over the center median of the New Jersey Palisades Interstate Parkway in the early hours of Friday morning, police said. Highway police responded to the accident around 1:30 am after a shuttle van carrying workers to...
ACCIDENTS
Fox News

South Carolina elementary school teacher and her young children found dead

A South Carolina elementary school teacher and her two young children were found murdered in their home on Wednesday afternoon. Horry County Police discovered the bodies of Carolina Forest Elementary School teacher Laura Moberley, 42, her son Eric, 11, and daughter Emily, 8, inside their home during a welfare check after reports of gunfire on Wednesday at about 1:45 p.m.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
#State Of Emergency#The Rum Creek Fire
Fox News

MSNBC guest claims giving 'gender affirming care' to minors is ‘suicide prevention’

Transgender activist Kathie Moehlig argued that medically transitioning minors constitutes "suicide prevention" during a segment on "MSNBC Reports" Thursday. Moehlig, who has a transgender son and leads TransFamily Support Services, spoke in support of a California bill to protect families who travel to the state to get medical intervention for their trans children.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Wisconsin man charged with election fraud, identity theft

Prosecutors charged a Wisconsin man Thursday with election fraud and identity theft after he acknowledged that he fraudulently requested absentee ballots in what he says was an effort to expose vulnerabilities in the state's election system. The state Department of Justice charged 68-year-old Harry Wait with two misdemeanor counts of...
WISCONSIN STATE
