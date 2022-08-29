Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Whole Foods is Bringing 1,700 Local Items From Southern California To Its Newest Store In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The 9 Easiest Labor Day Events in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Best Seafood Restaurants in L.A. (Opinion)Terry MansfieldLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best French Fries in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The iconic statue of a once very popular hamburger restaurant from Bob's Big Boy to Shoney's RestaurantCJ Coombs
Related
Dodgers Prospects: James Outman is Absolutely on Fire
Dodgers outfield prospect James Outman really isn't living up to his name right now at Triple-A... you can't get him out, man!
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: Eddy Alvarez Designated For Assignment
Eddy Alvarez was designated for assignment in order to make room for Heath Hembree on the Los Angeles Dodgers 40-man roster. The Dodgers added Hembree and Jake Reed to their active roster prior to Tuesday’s series opener against New York Mets. Phil Bickford and Michael Grove were optioned to...
Dodgers: Former Dodger Looking to Add to Versatility Where He Failed Before
Dodgers fans have seen this show before!
Dodgers Rookie Has a 'Legitimate Chance' at the Postseason Roster
Dodgers rookie Miguel Vargas, called up by Los Angeles on Thursday, will be "in the conversation" to make the team's postseason roster.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers News: Roberts Addresses Chris Taylor’s ‘Alarming’ Strikeout Problem
Dodgers utilityman Chris Taylor has never been a big contact hitter. He led the league in strikeouts in 2018 with 178 and had another 167 last year. His strikeout rate since becoming an everyday player has been between 25 and 29.5 percent. And yet, despite all the strikeouts, Taylor has...
dodgerblue.com
MLB Players Association Attempting To Unionize Minor Leaguers
The Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) launched a historic campaign this week to unionize Minor League players after receiving support from their executive board. “Minor Leaguers represent our game’s future and deserve wages and working conditions that befit elite athletes who entertain millions of baseball fans nationwide,” MLBPA executive...
MLB・
dodgerblue.com
MLB Expanded Roster Rules For September
Once the calendar reaches Sept. 1, all MLB teams will be required to have expanded rosters of 28 players. Teams are permitted to carry 29 players on their active roster for any doubleheaders played during the final month of the regular season. Just like with normal MLB roster rules leading...
MLB・
dodgerblue.com
Mookie Betts, Will Smith, David Price & More Dodgers Visit Jackie Robinson Museum
With the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the New York Mets at Citi Field this week, Mookie Betts, Will Smith, David Price, and Alex Vesia were among those from the team who went to visit the Jackie Robinson Museum in New York City. In addition to the players, Dodgers manager Dave...
RELATED PEOPLE
dodgerblue.com
Turner Trot 5K Beginning At Dodger Stadium A Surreal Accomplishment For Justin Turner
The second annual Turner Trot 5K is scheduled to take place Sunday morning, and it’s the first time the Justin Turner Foundation is holding the event in-person. When debuting the 5K last year, participants completed the 3.1-mile trek virtually in the interest of public health and safety amid concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. While the Turner Trot remained available as a virtual option for those not in Los Angeles, the in-person race begins at Dodger Stadium.
Comments / 0