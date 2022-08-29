The second annual Turner Trot 5K is scheduled to take place Sunday morning, and it’s the first time the Justin Turner Foundation is holding the event in-person. When debuting the 5K last year, participants completed the 3.1-mile trek virtually in the interest of public health and safety amid concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. While the Turner Trot remained available as a virtual option for those not in Los Angeles, the in-person race begins at Dodger Stadium.

