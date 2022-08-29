ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Roster: Eddy Alvarez Designated For Assignment

Eddy Alvarez was designated for assignment in order to make room for Heath Hembree on the Los Angeles Dodgers 40-man roster. The Dodgers added Hembree and Jake Reed to their active roster prior to Tuesday’s series opener against New York Mets. Phil Bickford and Michael Grove were optioned to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
dodgerblue.com

MLB Players Association Attempting To Unionize Minor Leaguers

The Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) launched a historic campaign this week to unionize Minor League players after receiving support from their executive board. “Minor Leaguers represent our game’s future and deserve wages and working conditions that befit elite athletes who entertain millions of baseball fans nationwide,” MLBPA executive...
MLB
dodgerblue.com

MLB Expanded Roster Rules For September

Once the calendar reaches Sept. 1, all MLB teams will be required to have expanded rosters of 28 players. Teams are permitted to carry 29 players on their active roster for any doubleheaders played during the final month of the regular season. Just like with normal MLB roster rules leading...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duke Snider
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Brusdar Graterol
Person
Julio Urías
Person
Gavin Lux
Person
Edwin Ríos
dodgerblue.com

Turner Trot 5K Beginning At Dodger Stadium A Surreal Accomplishment For Justin Turner

The second annual Turner Trot 5K is scheduled to take place Sunday morning, and it’s the first time the Justin Turner Foundation is holding the event in-person. When debuting the 5K last year, participants completed the 3.1-mile trek virtually in the interest of public health and safety amid concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. While the Turner Trot remained available as a virtual option for those not in Los Angeles, the in-person race begins at Dodger Stadium.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy