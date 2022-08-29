Read full article on original website
thecatoctinbanner.com
Thurmont History…It’s A Gas!
Did you know that gasoline was initially discarded as serving no purpose? Edwin Drake dug the first crude oil well in Pennsylvania in 1859 and distilled the oil to produce kerosene for lighting. Although other petroleum products, including gasoline, were also produced in the distillation process, Drake had no use for the gasoline so he discarded it. It wasn’t until 1892, with the invention of the automobile, that gasoline was recognized as a valuable fuel. By 1920, nine million vehicles powered by gasoline were on the road, and service stations selling gasoline were opening around the country. That included Thurmont’s, which is now known as, Direct to You.
wfmd.com
Parts Of Catoctin Mountain Park Will Be Closed This Weekend
Officials said the closures are for added security. Thurmont, Md. (NS) – Portions of Catoctin Mountain Park will be closed this weekend. Officials said, due to increased security measures, Park Central Road will be closed between Thurmont Vista and the Camp Greentop entrance from 3:30 p.m. on Friday through noon on Monday.
Wbaltv.com
Amazon to close two warehouses in Baltimore area
Amazon has announced that they will be closing two different warehouses in Essex and Hanover affecting over 300 employees. According to Alisa Carroll, a spokesperson for Amazon, these two delivery stations are closing, but each of the employees at these facilities — around 350 — are being offered to transfer to new, nearby facilities with upgraded amenities. She added:
WJLA
2 hospitalized with serious injuries, 50 gallons of fuel spills after crash in Maryland
BRANDYWINE, Md. (7News) — Two people suffered serious injuries and 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on to the road after a multi-vehicle crash in Prince George's County on Wednesday, police said. The crash took place on Crain Highway in Brandywine in the area of Clymer Drive and Chadds...
Lockdown at Maryland high school lifted after no danger found
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A high school went on lockdown Thursday afternoon after there was a report that someone was in the area with a gun. Bladensburg High School, located at 4200 58th Ave., began a lockdown at 1 p.m. as a precaution. As of 2:30 p.m., the school remained locked […]
Amazon to close warehouses in Essex and Hanover
Amazon will be closing two of its Baltimore-area warehouses, and will relocate 353 employees. The company filed a notice with the state labor department last week
wfmd.com
Frederick County Executive Praises Success Of Digital Permitting Process During COVID-19 Pandemic
Jan Gardner said it allowed the county to continue construction projects. Frederick, Md. (NS) – High praise was given by Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner during a public information briefing on Thursday to an online portal that helped the county’s economy grow during the pandemic. The portal, which...
WUSA
I-270 crash in Hyattstown causes major traffic backup
HYATTSTOWN, Md. — A crash on southbound Interstate 270 caused major delays for drivers in Hyattstown, Maryland, Tuesday morning. Maryland State Police troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash in the area of Route 109 near Old Hundred Road around 5:40 a.m. Lanes were blocked for the crash investigation, at one point reduced to just one lane.
fox5dc.com
Maryland man shares $325K in lottery winnings with friend after spotting lucky number during stroll
WASHINGTON - Talk about a good friend! An Upper Marlboro man shared his $325,000 in lottery winnings after he won on a lucky number he spotted while he and his friend took a neighborhood stroll. The 57-year-old said he and the friend were on a walk last Saturday when a...
wfmd.com
Frederick County Government Offices To Be Closed on Labor Day
All government offices in Frederick County will be closed on Labor Day. Frederick, Md. (BW) – All Frederick County Government offices will be closed on Monday, September 5 for the Labor Day holiday. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, September 6 at their regularly scheduled times. Services that will be...
Lanes Closed Following Ride On Bus, Vehicle Collision
A Ride On Bus and vehicle have collided in a crash in Gaithersburg this morning, authorities say. The two vehicles collided shortly before 9 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31 in the area of N Fred Avenue and Maryland Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Fire Rescue spokesperson. Officials say that there...
foxbaltimore.com
WSSC crews continue repairing water main break in Montgomery County
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — WSSC Water crews in Montgomery County remain working to clear up a water main break Thursday. The 24” water main break happened Tuesday night in the 11500 block of Clopper Road in Gaithersburg, officials said. They are also working to repair a second water main break on Clopper Road in the 12400 block.
DC man dies after being thrown from motorcycle, hit by several cars in Maryland
Maryland State Police troopers said they were trying to get more information after a motorcyclist was thrown from his bike, then hit by several vehicles on Wednesday.
Person struck by Metro train at Foggy Bottom, Blue and Silver lines delayed, officials say
WASHINGTON — A person was struck by a Metrorail train at the Foggy Bottom Station in Washington D.C. Sunday morning, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. at the metro station in D.C. According to WMATA officials, the person hit by...
Cheese recalled over possible health risk
Various kinds of cheeses are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Man Airlifted To Maryland Hospital After Dog Bites Off Thumb In Williamsport (DEVELOPING)
A man was airlifted to a Baltimore hospital after getting his thumb bit off by a dog in Washington County, according to an unconfirmed report. In Williamsport, a 73-year-old man reportedly had his right thumb completely bit off by a dog at approximately 4 p.m. on Drop Road on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Nottingham MD
Powerball drawing creates Maryland millionaire
BALTIMORE, MD—A lucky Maryland Powerball player has a million reasons to celebrate after the Wednesday, August 31 drawing. The player became the state’s newest millionaire, only missing the right to claim the jackpot by one ball. Even though there was no jackpot winner in the 8/31 drawing, a...
Lexington Market to hold closing event for historic East Market
Lexington Market is getting ready to unveil its massive new revitalization this fall, but for now, the market will be saying goodbye to one of its longtime features.
$1M lotto ticket sold at Baltimore liquor store
BALTIMORE -- One lucky lotto player is a million dollars richer after buying a Mega Millions ticket at a liquor store in Baltimore City, according to the Maryland Lottery. The ticket was sold at Milford Liquors located at 8100 Liberty Road in Baltimore. Wednesday's drawing made them a millionaire. The winner missed the right to claim the jackpot by the Powerball. If they got that last ball, they would be a whopping $148 million richer. But a million bucks is nothing to scoff at. Milford Liquors scored a $2,500 bonus from the sale of that ticket. Lottery officials encourage all winners to sign the back of the tickets immediately and put them in a safe location. Winners get 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes. Players must redeem prizes larger than $25,000 by mail or at Lottery headquarters in the Montgomery Park Business Center .
