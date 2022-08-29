ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

thecatoctinbanner.com

Thurmont History…It’s A Gas!

Did you know that gasoline was initially discarded as serving no purpose? Edwin Drake dug the first crude oil well in Pennsylvania in 1859 and distilled the oil to produce kerosene for lighting. Although other petroleum products, including gasoline, were also produced in the distillation process, Drake had no use for the gasoline so he discarded it. It wasn’t until 1892, with the invention of the automobile, that gasoline was recognized as a valuable fuel. By 1920, nine million vehicles powered by gasoline were on the road, and service stations selling gasoline were opening around the country. That included Thurmont’s, which is now known as, Direct to You.
THURMONT, MD
wfmd.com

Parts Of Catoctin Mountain Park Will Be Closed This Weekend

Officials said the closures are for added security. Thurmont, Md. (NS) – Portions of Catoctin Mountain Park will be closed this weekend. Officials said, due to increased security measures, Park Central Road will be closed between Thurmont Vista and the Camp Greentop entrance from 3:30 p.m. on Friday through noon on Monday.
THURMONT, MD
Wbaltv.com

Amazon to close two warehouses in Baltimore area

Amazon has announced that they will be closing two different warehouses in Essex and Hanover affecting over 300 employees. According to Alisa Carroll, a spokesperson for Amazon, these two delivery stations are closing, but each of the employees at these facilities — around 350 — are being offered to transfer to new, nearby facilities with upgraded amenities. She added:
ESSEX, MD
WUSA

I-270 crash in Hyattstown causes major traffic backup

HYATTSTOWN, Md. — A crash on southbound Interstate 270 caused major delays for drivers in Hyattstown, Maryland, Tuesday morning. Maryland State Police troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash in the area of Route 109 near Old Hundred Road around 5:40 a.m. Lanes were blocked for the crash investigation, at one point reduced to just one lane.
HYATTSTOWN, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick County Government Offices To Be Closed on Labor Day

All government offices in Frederick County will be closed on Labor Day. Frederick, Md. (BW) – All Frederick County Government offices will be closed on Monday, September 5 for the Labor Day holiday. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, September 6 at their regularly scheduled times. Services that will be...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Lanes Closed Following Ride On Bus, Vehicle Collision

A Ride On Bus and vehicle have collided in a crash in Gaithersburg this morning, authorities say. The two vehicles collided shortly before 9 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31 in the area of N Fred Avenue and Maryland Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Fire Rescue spokesperson. Officials say that there...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
foxbaltimore.com

WSSC crews continue repairing water main break in Montgomery County

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — WSSC Water crews in Montgomery County remain working to clear up a water main break Thursday. The 24” water main break happened Tuesday night in the 11500 block of Clopper Road in Gaithersburg, officials said. They are also working to repair a second water main break on Clopper Road in the 12400 block.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Powerball drawing creates Maryland millionaire

BALTIMORE, MD—A lucky Maryland Powerball player has a million reasons to celebrate after the Wednesday, August 31 drawing. The player became the state’s newest millionaire, only missing the right to claim the jackpot by one ball. Even though there was no jackpot winner in the 8/31 drawing, a...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

$1M lotto ticket sold at Baltimore liquor store

BALTIMORE -- One lucky lotto player is a million dollars richer after buying a Mega Millions ticket at a liquor store in Baltimore City, according to the Maryland Lottery. The ticket was sold at Milford Liquors located at 8100 Liberty Road in Baltimore. Wednesday's drawing made them a millionaire. The winner missed the right to claim the jackpot by the Powerball. If they got that last ball, they would be a whopping $148 million richer. But a million bucks is nothing to scoff at. Milford Liquors scored a $2,500 bonus from the sale of that ticket. Lottery officials encourage all winners to sign the back of the tickets immediately and put them in a safe location. Winners get 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.  Players must redeem prizes larger than $25,000 by mail or at Lottery headquarters in the Montgomery Park Business Center . 
BALTIMORE, MD

