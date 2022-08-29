SACRAMENTO – The husk that was once ARCO Arena has now come down. On Wednesday, demolition crews brought down what was left of the structure. Crews had been working on demolishing the old arena for months. Earlier in the week, officials said that the end of the demolition phase was eminent – but they wouldn't say when the rest of the building would be coming down. Plans have already been approved for a new development at the old Sleep Train/ARCO Arena site called Innovation Park. At the heart will be a medical center campus. Homes, parks and retail are also in the works for the site.Construction of the new project is expected to begin before the end of the year.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO