Roseville, CA

rosevilletoday.com

Roseville Polish Festival September 10th on Main Street

Roseville, Calif.- The public is invited to attend the Annual Polish Festival in Roseville, California on Saturday, September 10, 2022. It’s been far too long since everyone danced the polka, ate a pierogi, and had their pictures taken with a Polish Princess!. The Polish Festival is back!. Join the...
ROSEVILLE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville Cooling Centers Locations and Times

Roseville, Calif. – As scorching temperatures expected to reach a sweltering 110 degrees over Labor Day weekend, locations in Roseville as well as throughout Placer County and Sacramento will offer locations to serve as cooling centers. The cooling centers will provide welcome relief for residents who may not be...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Vegetation fire in Rocklin covers area in smoke

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rocklin Fire Department said they are currently cleaning up a vegetation fire that started on Wednesday in a greenbelt near homes. Rocklin Fire Battalion Chief Chris Hertel told FOX40 News that the fire was reported around 6:15 p.m. in the 4400 block of Greenbrae Road and the first units were […]
ROCKLIN, CA
Local
California Society
Roseville, CA
Society
City
Roseville, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville Real Estate: Housing Market Update

Roseville, Calif.- Gone are the days of putting your house on the market and being in contact with a buyer in just a few days. Although the Roseville housing market can be viewed as balanced where supply and demand for homes are about the same. In Roseville, there are 962 homes for sale ranging in price up to $5 million.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

National Cinema Day: Here’s the participating Sacramento-area theaters

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With temperatures expected to reach over triple digits this weekend in Sacramento, there’s a cheap way to beat the heat.  Movie theaters across the country and Sacramento are participating in the newly launched “National Cinema Day,” which includes $3 ticket prices for every showing in every format. The Cinema Foundation, a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
#Family Fun#Local Life#Food Truck#Localevent#Roseville Family Fest
FOX40

Person found dead floating in the American River

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department reported on Wednesday afternoon that a body was found floating in the American River.  Firefighters said the body was found near Vine and 10th streets. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.  The body will be turned over to the Sacramento County coroner.  No information on […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

1st grocery store in 22 years to open in Olivehurst

OLIVEHURST, Calif. — An independent grocery store chain is ending Olivehurst's 22-year run as a food desert in Yuba County, officials announced Monday. Yuba County Supervisor Gary Bradford made the announcement on Facebook, touting it as a milestone event for the town. He said it's been 22 years since Olivehurst last had a grocery store.
OLIVEHURST, CA
ABC10

Birria Boys opens location at gas station in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Chris Cornelis hadn’t planned on being in the food business, but life took him there. When he was young, his mother became ill, so he and his siblings had to get jobs to make ends meet. He became a line cook and quickly learned about the food service industry.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Roseville neighborhood being sprayed for yellow fever mosquito

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Mosquito and Vector Control District will be spraying in Roseville’s Hillcrest neighborhood on Thursday, according to the city of Roseville. The spraying will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in order to reduce the spread of invasive yellow fever mosquitos, according to the city. The city […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Anchored Eats: The floatin’ food boat

Craving a juicy burger fresh off the grill after carving up the wake on a balmy afternoon on the lake? If it’s Folsom Lake, just look for some tall flags and hungry boaters and you’ll probably find Anchored Eats — the area’s first floating food boat.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
FOX40

Local Sacramento Starbucks closes its doors for good

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Starbucks on Broadway and 15th streets, has been very popular for more than a decade, but the popular coffee shop closed its doors, for good. Starbucks on the corner of 15th and Broadway streets closed its doors for good this week and many faithful customers of this location found out on Saturday. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Gold miner found after being stranded near Pickering Bar

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A gold miner who was reported missing by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Monday was found later in the day. The sheriff’s office said Jason Koch contacted them Sunday at 8 p.m. He told them he could not make his way back from the area of Pickering Bar on […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville mosquito spraying treatments tonight and tomorrow

Yellow Fever and West Nile Virus Concerns prompt treatments. Roseville, Calif. – High mosquito counts in Roseville is spurring the Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District into action tonight and tomorrow in a pair of locations, including Roseville’s Hillcrest neighborhood. Truck based treatments are scheduled after midnight in...
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

VIDEO: Demolition crews implode what's left of Sleep Train Arena

SACRAMENTO – The husk that was once ARCO Arena has now come down. On Wednesday, demolition crews brought down what was left of the structure. Crews had been working on demolishing the old arena for months. Earlier in the week, officials said that the end of the demolition phase was eminent – but they wouldn't say when the rest of the building would be coming down. Plans have already been approved for a new development at the old Sleep Train/ARCO Arena site called Innovation Park. At the heart will be a medical center campus. Homes, parks and retail are also in the works for the site.Construction of the new project is expected to begin before the end of the year. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Magazine

Salt & Straw Set To Open

Salt & Straw, the Portland-based company known for its handmade ice cream in outré flavors, will open its first Sacramento scoop shop on Friday, Sept. 2, in the Ice Blocks development. The store will offer 12 classic flavors like Chocolate Gooey Brownie, plus a rotating monthly menu of nontraditional...
SACRAMENTO, CA

