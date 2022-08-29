Read full article on original website
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville Polish Festival September 10th on Main Street
Roseville, Calif.- The public is invited to attend the Annual Polish Festival in Roseville, California on Saturday, September 10, 2022. It’s been far too long since everyone danced the polka, ate a pierogi, and had their pictures taken with a Polish Princess!. The Polish Festival is back!. Join the...
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville Cooling Centers Locations and Times
Roseville, Calif. – As scorching temperatures expected to reach a sweltering 110 degrees over Labor Day weekend, locations in Roseville as well as throughout Placer County and Sacramento will offer locations to serve as cooling centers. The cooling centers will provide welcome relief for residents who may not be...
Here's when Mendocino Farms could be coming to Arden, Folsom and Land Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Mendocino Farms locations are scheduled to open in Land Park, Arden and Folsom next year. There aren't specific dates for opening yet, but a spokesperson for Mendocino Farms told ABC10 the Land Park location is tentatively set to open early in 2023, with Arden and Folsom's locations opening later in the spring.
Vegetation fire in Rocklin covers area in smoke
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rocklin Fire Department said they are currently cleaning up a vegetation fire that started on Wednesday in a greenbelt near homes. Rocklin Fire Battalion Chief Chris Hertel told FOX40 News that the fire was reported around 6:15 p.m. in the 4400 block of Greenbrae Road and the first units were […]
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville Real Estate: Housing Market Update
Roseville, Calif.- Gone are the days of putting your house on the market and being in contact with a buyer in just a few days. Although the Roseville housing market can be viewed as balanced where supply and demand for homes are about the same. In Roseville, there are 962 homes for sale ranging in price up to $5 million.
National Cinema Day: Here’s the participating Sacramento-area theaters
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With temperatures expected to reach over triple digits this weekend in Sacramento, there’s a cheap way to beat the heat. Movie theaters across the country and Sacramento are participating in the newly launched “National Cinema Day,” which includes $3 ticket prices for every showing in every format. The Cinema Foundation, a […]
Traffic signals along Highway 50 in Placerville to stay green during Labor Day weekend
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — All traffic signals on Highway 50 in Placerville will be green from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. the first weekend of September and October. It's part of a pilot project called 'Trip to Green.'. The city of Placerville, the El Dorado County Transportation Commission and Caltrans...
Gas station chain to reduce prices temporarily. These are the Sacramento-area locations
(KTXL) — The national gas station chain Circle K will be dropping its gas prices by up to 40 cents per gallon temporarily on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 1. The temporary price cut is in honor of its Circle K Fuel Celebration Day. According to Circle K, the price on the pump will reflect […]
Person found dead floating in the American River
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department reported on Wednesday afternoon that a body was found floating in the American River. Firefighters said the body was found near Vine and 10th streets. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. The body will be turned over to the Sacramento County coroner. No information on […]
1st grocery store in 22 years to open in Olivehurst
OLIVEHURST, Calif. — An independent grocery store chain is ending Olivehurst's 22-year run as a food desert in Yuba County, officials announced Monday. Yuba County Supervisor Gary Bradford made the announcement on Facebook, touting it as a milestone event for the town. He said it's been 22 years since Olivehurst last had a grocery store.
Mountain Democrat
Between the Covers: Reminiscences of growing up in Placerville and beyond
Imagine sitting at a table in a coffee shop listening, and maybe sharing, remembrances of growing up in Placerville. Or imagine children fascinated by stories of adventures of girls and boys before they were born. Bruce Maclin graduated from El Dorado High School in 1960. Placerville is a small Gold...
Birria Boys opens location at gas station in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Chris Cornelis hadn’t planned on being in the food business, but life took him there. When he was young, his mother became ill, so he and his siblings had to get jobs to make ends meet. He became a line cook and quickly learned about the food service industry.
Roseville neighborhood being sprayed for yellow fever mosquito
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Mosquito and Vector Control District will be spraying in Roseville’s Hillcrest neighborhood on Thursday, according to the city of Roseville. The spraying will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in order to reduce the spread of invasive yellow fever mosquitos, according to the city. The city […]
Mountain Democrat
Anchored Eats: The floatin’ food boat
Craving a juicy burger fresh off the grill after carving up the wake on a balmy afternoon on the lake? If it’s Folsom Lake, just look for some tall flags and hungry boaters and you’ll probably find Anchored Eats — the area’s first floating food boat.
Local Sacramento Starbucks closes its doors for good
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Starbucks on Broadway and 15th streets, has been very popular for more than a decade, but the popular coffee shop closed its doors, for good. Starbucks on the corner of 15th and Broadway streets closed its doors for good this week and many faithful customers of this location found out on Saturday. […]
Gold miner found after being stranded near Pickering Bar
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A gold miner who was reported missing by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Monday was found later in the day. The sheriff’s office said Jason Koch contacted them Sunday at 8 p.m. He told them he could not make his way back from the area of Pickering Bar on […]
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville mosquito spraying treatments tonight and tomorrow
Yellow Fever and West Nile Virus Concerns prompt treatments. Roseville, Calif. – High mosquito counts in Roseville is spurring the Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District into action tonight and tomorrow in a pair of locations, including Roseville’s Hillcrest neighborhood. Truck based treatments are scheduled after midnight in...
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom's Adrian Blanco named Small Business of the Year by Assemblyman Kevin Kiley
Adrian Blanco stood on the Assembly floor of the State Capitol Monday, cherishing a moment in which the success of something that began merely as an after-school job reached a milestone moment for the Folsom resident and business owner. That moment was when Adrian Blanco Jewelry was named the 2022...
VIDEO: Demolition crews implode what's left of Sleep Train Arena
SACRAMENTO – The husk that was once ARCO Arena has now come down. On Wednesday, demolition crews brought down what was left of the structure. Crews had been working on demolishing the old arena for months. Earlier in the week, officials said that the end of the demolition phase was eminent – but they wouldn't say when the rest of the building would be coming down. Plans have already been approved for a new development at the old Sleep Train/ARCO Arena site called Innovation Park. At the heart will be a medical center campus. Homes, parks and retail are also in the works for the site.Construction of the new project is expected to begin before the end of the year.
Sacramento Magazine
Salt & Straw Set To Open
Salt & Straw, the Portland-based company known for its handmade ice cream in outré flavors, will open its first Sacramento scoop shop on Friday, Sept. 2, in the Ice Blocks development. The store will offer 12 classic flavors like Chocolate Gooey Brownie, plus a rotating monthly menu of nontraditional...
