The first teaser for the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2 featured an adorable black cat, leading some fans to think the spirit of Thackery Binx could be returning in feline form, and while it has since been confirmed that Binx is largely absent from the adventure, director Anne Fletcher recently confirmed that the character will still be addressed in a "fun" way. While the sequel has revived the Sanderson sisters as well as the zombified Billy Butcherson, the sequel seems to be shifting focus to a new generation of characters, with the heroes of the original film confirmed to be absent from the new film. Hocus Pocus 2 premieres on Disney+ on September 30th.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO