ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 5

DENNIS T. MENACE
3d ago

It wouldn't have been that hard to write those two back into the movie, ether that they got married and their kids brought the witches back, or a high school class reunion as a way of bringing them back!

Reply
3
Related
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2 Director Teases Honoring Binx in a "Fun" Way

The first teaser for the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2 featured an adorable black cat, leading some fans to think the spirit of Thackery Binx could be returning in feline form, and while it has since been confirmed that Binx is largely absent from the adventure, director Anne Fletcher recently confirmed that the character will still be addressed in a "fun" way. While the sequel has revived the Sanderson sisters as well as the zombified Billy Butcherson, the sequel seems to be shifting focus to a new generation of characters, with the heroes of the original film confirmed to be absent from the new film. Hocus Pocus 2 premieres on Disney+ on September 30th.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Hocus Pocus 2 director Anne Fletcher reveals the sequel will explore the Sanderson sisters' origins that chart all the way back to the 1600s

Nearly 30 years after the Sanderson Sisters wreaked havoc on Salem, Massachusetts, the beloved witches will return in Hocus Pocus 2. Bette Midler (Winifred), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah) and Kathy Najimy (Mary) reprise their roles in the sequel, which will debut September 30 on Disney Plus. Director Anne Fletcher revealed...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lilia Buckingham
Person
Larry Bagby
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Vinessa Shaw
Person
Omri Katz
Person
Rupaul
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Anne Fletcher
Person
Thora Birch
Person
Jason Marsden
Person
Kathy Najimy
Person
Tony Hale
Deadline

Robyn Griggs Dies: ‘Another World’ Soap Star And Film Actress Was 49

Robyn Griggs, best known for her roles in the soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died at age 49. Her death was announced on her Facebook page  on Saturday. The actress has previously revealed her diagnosis with cervical cancer, saying last month she had four new tumors. Griggs played Stephanie Hobart on One Life to Live, debuting in April 1991 and lasting six episodes. From that, she moved to Another World, where she played Maggie Cory for two years. Born on April 30, 1973, in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, she first appeared in major media on Nickelodeon’s Rated K, which featured youngsters...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Bullying#Film Star#Hocus Pocus 2
GAMINGbible

Controversial Netflix Show Has Been Cancelled After Just One Season

Netflix has somewhat of a reputation for cancelling shows prematurely. There’s Altered Carbon, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, Cowboy Bepop, and First Kill - just to name a few casualties. You get the idea. No matter what your TV tastes, you’ve probably had a handful of your favourite Netflix shows cancelled. It’s not just Netflix though. HBO Max recently pulled the plug on a number of DC projects including Batgirl. Netflix certainly wants to stay on top though as it’s cancelled yet another show after a single season.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Box Office Flop Gets Surprise Sequel Movie

In news no one saw coming, one of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years after its box office debut. In a surprising turn of events from Universal Pictures, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013. At the time, Rotten Tomatoes cited it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hypebeast.com

'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Slasher Receives Official Trailer

A.A. Milne’s beloved Winnie the Pooh books are taking a thrilling, bloodthirsty turn in the first trailer for an upcoming horror film, titled Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. The movie follows Winne (Craig David Dowsett) and his best friend Piglet (Chris Cordell), who enter a feral rampage after...
MOVIES
The Independent

Jennifer Grey says making Dirty Dancing 2 without Patrick Swayze is ‘very tricky’

Jennifer Grey has given some insight into the production of Dirty Dancing 2 and the necessary alterations in place to account for Patrick Swayze’s absence. Grey and Swayze played romantic leads Baby and Johnny in the original 1987 film, thrilling audiences with their chemistry on and off the dance floor. Now, over three decades later, the hit movie is getting the direct sequel treatment after a prequel in 2006 and a TV movie remake in 2017.However, Swayze’s death from pancreatic cancer in 2009 means that the sequel, starring Grey, will have to work around the character Johnny not being...
MOVIES
LADbible

People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'

A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
TV SERIES
Washington Examiner

Kirk Cameron blasts Hollywood ‘cowardice’ after studios reject latest Lifemark movie

Actor and film producer Kirk Cameron slammed Hollywood studios, calling their lack of willingness to distribute his newest movie “cowardice.”. Cameron’s latest film, Lifemark, explores “life and adoption” as audiences journey with an 18-year-old young man as he meets his birth mother and discovers “a staggering truth from his past.”
MOVIES
Entertainment Weekly

Entertainment Weekly

29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping you plugged into pop culture

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy