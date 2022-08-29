Standoff ends with suspect in custody after veterinarian is shot in South Baltimore animal hospital

A SWAT officer moved to another position near what police described as a barricade situation in the 1600 block of Light Street in Baltimore. Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun/TNS

A South Baltimore veterinarian was shot and injured after an argument with his brother inside an animal hospital Monday morning, according to eyewitnesses, resulting in a standoff with police and the lockdown of a nearby school before the shooter was taken into custody.

Police were called just after 9 a.m. to the Light Street Animal Hospital at 1601 Light St. Several employees there alleged that Dr. John Trujillo was shot by his brother who previously worked there and was being forced to move out of his home above the business.

Megan Metzger, a vet tech, said she was preparing a dog for surgery when she heard arguing between Trujillo, who goes by “Dr. T,” and his brother, who has been living on the third floor above the veterinary hospital.

“I heard the shot and saw Dr. T hit the floor,” Metzger said.

She then ran to another room to warn the other employees. She said there were about seven others working at the hospital. Employees said everyone else got outside of the building safely. Police did not report any other injuries.

Baltimore Police said the 66-year-old victim had been shot in the leg and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The department confirmed the victim was shot after a dispute with the man who then barricaded himself inside after the shooting.

Authorities did not identify the gunman or say what his relationship was with the victim.

City Councilman Eric Costello, who represents the area, said Monday morning on Twitter that everyone had been evacuated from the animal hospital, but the shooter remained barricaded inside the building, prompting police to cordon off an area just west of the neighborhood by Riverside Park for several hours.

Costello confirmed at about 12:30 p.m. that police negotiators got the shooter to surrender.

The animal hospital has had a longtime presence in the Riverside neighborhood and first opened in 2001, according to its website.

“Dr. T. is an awesome and great guy,” Metzger said.

She said he called one of the employees as he was taken to the hospital to let them know he was OK and asked that they call and notify his daughter.

Kayla Bryson, another vet tech who said she witnessed the shooting, also identified Trujillo as the victim.

“It could’ve been a lot worse,” Bryson said.

Bryson said she was upstairs with the doctor when his brother walked into the room with a gas can. She recalled the brother telling him, “I can’t believe you did this to me” before Trujillo was shot and she ran out to have someone call 911.

Bryson said the brother was supposed to move out of the building this week. She said he previously worked at the animal hospital.

“I tried to keep cool,” Bryson said. She said she thought about grabbing the gun but was worried about who would care for her two small children if she had been injured.

“I have two kids,” she said.

Bryson and other employees waited, under the hot sun and behind yellow police tape, watching as two police tactical vehicles remained parked outside the animal hospital. As she spoke, a police officer in full tactical gear ducked under police lines and headed up the street toward the hospital.

Residents within one block of the area had been asked to leave their homes, police said on social media. Nearby Thomas Johnson Elementary/Middle School was placed on lockdown as SWAT officers responded and a police helicopter circled above.

Monday was the first day of the new school year for Baltimore City students.

In a message to Thomas Johnson parents, staff said the school remained open, but the lockdown status meant no one could leave or enter the school late Monday morning.

“We are taking this step as a precaution, and no students or staff are in danger,” the message to parents said. “However, we will remain in lockdown until the situation in the neighborhood is resolved.”

Bryson said she had wanted to call out of work Monday morning after getting a bad feeling about the day. The vet tech said she has worked at the hospital about three months.

“It’s going to haunt me for a while,” Bryson said.