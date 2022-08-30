9-year-old LIE crash victim taken off life support, donates organs

A 9-year-old boy taken off life support Sunday, donated his organs to help save others.

Angel Salas’s life was cut short after a drunk driving crash last week.

Angel was kept on life-support so that an organ match could be found. His mother Juliana Salas was praying it would happen last week.

LiveOnNY, a nonprofit that helps secure organ and tissue donations, has now confirmed the boy has saved the lives of three people in need of an organ donation in New York and Florida.

“He was just special so that's why we chose to go the organ donation route,” says Juliana. “ Because in some small way we want to be able to hug him and give him a chance to do all the things he wanted to do.”

Juliana spoke about the accident in hopes of warning others to think before they get behind the wheel intoxicated.

“Make good choices and we can only be responsible for our own choices and even though we love our family, we love our children, we cannot control what other people do,” says Juliana. “And kiss your children and hug them and let them know that they're special every single day because you just never know.”

LiveOnNY sent a statement saying they are “humbled and honored to be the steward of these gifts on behalf of Angel and his family so that others may live on.”



