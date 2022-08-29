ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Yankees send pitcher Luke Bard back to Triple-A

 8 days ago

The New York Yankees optioned right-hander Luke Bard to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after his team debut on Sunday.

Bard, 31, pitched a scoreless inning of relief in New York’s 4-1 loss at Oakland.

He was claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay on Aug. 5 after going 1-1 with a 1.93 ERA in eight relief appearances for the Rays this season.

Bard owns a 4-4 career record with a 4.44 ERA in 55 games (three starts) with the Los Angeles Angels (2018-20), Rays and Yankees.

–Field Level Media

