ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Why The Biden Administration Is Suspending Its Free Home COVID Test Program

By Erin Marie
Health Digest
Health Digest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wc3gA_0hZfa26J00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hcZgw_0hZfa26J00

White House officials have announced that starting Friday, September 2, the nation's free home COVID test kit program will be suspended until further notice due to a lack of funding, as per the COVID.gov government website. "If Congress provides funding, we will expeditiously resume distribution of free tests through covidtests.gov," an unidentified senior government official told NBC News over the weekend.

While the online ordering of the test kits will no longer be accessible, WebMD reports that COVID test kits will continue to be made available through other means including a combined 15,000 pharmacies, community health clinics, and library locations. Additionally, those with health insurance can be reimbursed for as many as eight purchased test kits each month, extending to all covered members, as per COVID.gov.

The decision also comes in the face of waning supply, reports NBC News. In response, the Biden administration is reserving remaining available test kits in anticipation of a surge of cases later this year.

Government COVID Preparations For The Upcoming Winter Season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GYbkU_0hZfa26J00

"We believe reserving the remaining tests for distribution later this year is the best course," explained a government official source to NBC News . In addition to retaining its current supply, WebMD reports the administration is also in the process of increasing its stock. It is also attempting to obtain more test kits in preparation for the fall season.

Health officials have estimated a potential 100 million cases of infection to occur throughout the coming fall and winter months, according to The New York Times . While these numbers rank lower in comparison to those seen during the Omicron winter surge, experts explain that the anticipated case numbers may still impact about 30% of Americans. One government official, who wished to remain anonymous, told The New York Times that the surge is likely to occur in tandem with the arrival of cold weather , as people spend more time inside. A new Omicron subvariant is expected to potentially be behind the surge, rather than a new variant altogether.

Read this next: Easy Habits That Will Help You Stay Healthy At Work

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Examiner

The hopelessly corrupt Biden administration is sending America into a downward spiral

Against all odds, the fundamental transformation of the United States, envisioned by the radical Left and implemented by an all-too-willing Democratic Party, is underway. August is typically a quiet time in our nation’s capital with Congress out of session, but seismic events in the past two weeks have combined to make clear what Democrats have planned for this country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Covid#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Nbc News
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make

Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
INCOME TAX
Axios

Former President Barack Obama is jumping full-on into the midterms with a fundraiser for the Senate Democrats' campaign arm, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The event comes as Democrats' once-poor outlook of keeping control of the upper chamber has improved amid pervasive candidate quality issues among Republican Senate contenders. Driving the news: The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is hosting a Sept. 8 fundraiser feating a "conversation" headlined by Obama and Sen....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’

Former George W Bush administration adviser Karl Rove tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the former president had “no right to do so” under the law.“Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken,” Mr Rove said, interrupting a host on Fox News who referred to some of the documents in question as belonging to Mr Trump.“A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation,” the Republican politico continued. “Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
80K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy