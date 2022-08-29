ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Watch Josh Abbott & Kacey Musgraves Duet, “Oh, Tonight” At An Austin, Texas Restaurant Way Back In 2011

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33s3Ca_0hZfa1Da00

Reason number 46,297 why I want to move to Texas…

Because you could be sitting down at a restaurant and next thing you know, two aspiring country singers sit down, play a heater, and you don’t think nothing of it.

Until… years later.

Little did this crowd know at Freddie’s Place in Austin, Texas back in 2011 that the girl singing in front of them would end up being one of the most accomplished artists the country music world has ever seen.

And Josh Abbott, with two RIAA Gold-Certified singles, they’re one of the most successful independent country bands in the business, an absolute cornerstone of the modern-day Texas country music scene.

But back in 2011, Kacey Musgraves and Josh Abbott sat down at this lunch spot in Austin, Texas, to perform their killer duet, “Oh, Tonight,” off of the Josh Abbott Band’s iconic 2010 sophomore album, She’s Like Texas.

Just to put things into perspective, Musgraves hadn’t even released her debut album yet at this point, and Josh Abbott Band was just beginning make some noise in the country music world.

Everything is perfect about this video. From the killer harmonies between Abbott and Musgraves, the faces of the people sitting at the restaurant, and the kids looking on in awe.

There’s also a funny moment when a toddler walks up and tries to grab the fiddle player’s bow as he’s closing out the song with the final riff.

It’s also pretty wild to see how young Musgraves and Abbott look in this video with no idea what the future would hold for their careers. These days, Kacey has trophy case that would rival just about anybody with 6 Grammy wins, 7 CMA Awards, 4 ACMs, and more.

The video perfectly portrays everything that country music is about. Just good times and good music with friends, and songs that’ll make time nearly come to a stop while listening to them.

It’s still one of the best videos on the internet.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Boot

Remembering Holly Dunn: A Look Back at Her 10 Best Country Songs

Born Aug. 22, 1957, country artist Holly Dunn started her journey into the country music landscape at an early age. The Texas native headed to Nashville after graduating college, in search of her own career in the industry. After finding work as a songwriter and demo singer, she snagged her own solo record deal in 1985.
TEXAS STATE
Popculture

Country Music Favorite and Former TV News Anchor Wed in Tennessee

Jason Albers, who country music fans will know from his work with The Flatland Cavalry, just tied the knot! The drummer and and fiancée Elizabeth Pace married at Allenbrooke Farms in Spring Hill, Tennessee, back on July 23, per PEOPLE. The couple said "I do" after six years of dating, with their friends Dylan and Alexis Wright officiating the ceremony.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
The Independent

Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’

Macabre billboards referencing the Uvalde school shooting have appeared in Californian cities warning residents against moving to Texas.“The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco state.A hooded figure appears alongside the grim warning, with a crossed-out “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan.It’s not known who erected the billboards, which have stirred controversy that the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May was being used for political purposes. “This is an opportunistic use of a tragedy,” Travis County Republican Party chair Matt Mackowiak told Fox7.SFGate.com reports that the billboards have...
Outsider.com

LOOK: Carrie Underwood Rocks Opry Stage in Series of New Pics

Carrie Underwood is having a massive year. She became friends with Guns N’ Roses and she picked up nominations at the Dove Awards. She’s proving that she can do it all. And in the middle of it all, she hopped on stage at a suburban Nashville restaurant with a cover band and ripped through a Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers classic. This weekend, she came home.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
105.5 The Fan

This Hollywood Superstar Has Been Hiding in Boise for Days

When it comes to celebrities "hanging out", there are few places more densely populated with them outside of Calabasas, Hollywood, Los Angeles, or New York. Here in Idaho--you might spot some stars in Sun Valley or Coeur d'Alene but even if you do, it's a "big deal" and not a super regular occurrence.
BOISE, ID
People

Country Singer Luke Bell Dead at 32 After Going Missing in Arizona

Country singer-songwriter Luke Bell has died more than a week after he was reported missing in Tucson, Arizona. He was 32. The musician's friend Matt Kinman confirmed the news to Saving Country Music on Monday. Bell — who went missing on Aug. 20 — was found near where he disappeared,...
TUCSON, AZ
Taste of Country

‘American Idol’ Champ Just Sam Hospitalized, Down to 100 Pounds: ‘I Seriously Need Help’

American Idol winner Samantha Diaz, better known by her stage name Just Sam, turned to social media to reveal that she's been hospitalized and weighs just 100 pounds. As People reports, the 2020 Idol champion has been posting to her Instagram Story over the past few days, documenting her ongoing stay at an undisclosed hospital. Though Just Sam has not revealed the nature of her illness, she did post a picture of a scale along with the caption, "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Texas Country Music#Good Music#Freddie S Place#The Josh Abbott Band
natureworldnews.com

30-Foot Prehistoric Underwater Lizard Found in Dallas, Texas

Paleontologists discovered the striking petrified bones of a 30-foot aquatic lizard in Texas. They used various tools, including shovels, picks, probes, and paintbrushes, to delicately extract the fossil from the clay-like rock in the riverbed. According to reports, the entire process took six days. According to The Dallas Morning News...
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Kristin Chenoweth Weighs in With One-Word Response to Brittany Aldean-Maren Morris Feud

The aftermath of Brittany Aldean’s Instagram post in which she thanked her parents for “not changing” her gender when she was in her “tomboy phase” continues to rage on days after the original post. Now even more famous names are speaking out, weighing in on the subject. Among these famous faces is singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth who responded to the drama with a very short but powerful message.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Brittany Aldean Responds To Maren Morris’ “Insurrection Barbie” Comment: “Karen Morris, Thanks For Calling Me Barbie”

Brittany responds… I kinda feel like I’m stuck in an episode of Desperate Housewives with this country music drama going on right now, but honestly, at every awards show, whether it’s the CMAs or the ACMs, artists love to drop this line: “It’s so great to be here, country music is one big family…” And it’s not exactly true There’s plenty of people in the industry that don’t get along, don’t care for each other, or just don’t talk at […] The post Brittany Aldean Responds To Maren Morris’ “Insurrection Barbie” Comment: “Karen Morris, Thanks For Calling Me Barbie” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?

Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Music
Whiskey Riff

Watch Hank Williams Jr. Belt Out His Father’s Country Classic, “Your Cheatin’ Heart”

“Your Cheatin’ Heart” is one of those songs that defines classic country music. Steel guitar, heartbreak, heavy twang, and vocal slides as the lyrics are belted out. Hank Williams wrote the song in 1952. He got the inspiration for the lyrics while describing his ex-wife as a ‘cheating heart’ to his current fiancée, on a car ride from Nashville, Tennessee, to Shreveport, Louisiana.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

184K+
Followers
11K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy