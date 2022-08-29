Craig Morgan To Release Deluxe Addition Of ‘God, Family, Country’ Album On Veteran’s Day

Nate Griffin

Craig Morgan has new music on the way.

He released his God, Family, Country album back in 2020, and now, he’s putting out a deluxe addition of the record that will include four new songs.

Fittingly slated to drop on Veteran’s Day, new tunes include “Sounds Like Home,” “Ask Him,” “How You Make A Man” and “I May Drink A Little.”

Craig is a veteran himself, after serving in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves for 17 years, and he also has a memoir titled God, Family, Country that’s set for release on September 27th.

The new book will detail his humble childhood in Tennessee, as well as his years as an advanced military operative and eventual country career with 25 Billboard charting hits.

Craig has been very active in terms of supporting our men and women in service, and I couldn’t be more excited to get some new tunes from him.

His next single at country radio, “How You Make A Man,” impacts today:

God, Family, Country (Deluxe Edition) tracklist:

1. “The Father, My Son, and The Holy Ghost” (Craig Morgan)

2. “Soldier” (Gavin DeGraw)

3. “Going Out Like This” (Craig Morgan, Michael Rogers, Korey Hunt, Sam Banks)

4. “Whiskey” (Anthony Smith, Sarah Beth Terry)

5. “Sippin’ on The Simple Life” (Craig Morgan, Michael Rogers, Justin Wright, Andrew Yacovone)

6. “God, Family and Country” (Craig Morgan, Craig Morris, Lance McDaniel)

7. “That’s What I Love About Sunday” (Adam Dorsey, Mark Narmore)

8. “My Kind of Woman” (Craig Morgan, Phil O’Donnell, Jason Sellers)

9. “Almost Home” (Craig Morgan, Kerry Kurt Phillips)

10. “Lotta Man (In That Little Boy)” (Craig Morgan, Phil O’Donnell, Tim Owens)

11. *“Sounds Like Home” (Craig Morgan, Wade Kirby, Styles Haury, Phil O’Donnell)

12. *“Ask Him” (Craig Morgan, Sam Banks, Wil Nance, Andy Austin)

13. *“How You Make A Man” (Megan Conner, Skip Black, Michael Walton)

14. *“I May Drink A Little” (Craig Morgan, Phil O’Donnell)

*previously unreleased songs