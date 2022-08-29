ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

This Is The Most Famous Athlete From Michigan

By Taylor Linzinmeir
WKQI Channel 955
WKQI Channel 955
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rXGdu_0hZfZpHu00
Photo: Getty Images

Every state has their own "hometown hero," that one person who conquered the odds and made it big. This individual could be a musician , actor, or poet — But today we're talking about all-star athletes. Top US Casinos recently compiled a list of the most revered athletes in each state in the country.

About one third of the states (17) ranked an NBA icon as their leading star, which makes basketball the leader in terms of state selections. Football stars also dominate the selection with 14 states. Here's how Top US Casinos compiled their data:

To reveal each U.S. state’s most celebrated sporting hero, we first collected data for each of the fifty states’ most successful and prodigious athletes from Bleacher Report. From here, we analyzed each athlete’s respective Wikipedia page to assess visits during a twelve-month period between March 2020-March 2021. The athlete for each state with the most page views during this period is considered their area’s leading hometown hero.

So, who's the best of the best from Michigan? Magic Johnson . According to Britannica , Magic Johnson was born in Lansing, Michigan, on August 14, 1959. He lead the Los Angeles Lakers to five championships, and won a gold medal at the Barcelona 1992 Olympic Games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41idQw_0hZfZpHu00
Photo: Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
thecomeback.com

Deion Sanders almost landed major SEC job

Even before he became the head coach of the Jackson State Tigers, Deion Sanders was making a name for himself in high school football and became a hot name for different job openings within the Power 5. One of those jobs Sanders almost landed was the Arkansas job. Even though...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Magic Johnson
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 Knicks player wants off team

The record playing Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” is coming to a grinding halt for one Knicks player. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Thursday that Knicks forward Cam Reddish would like a change of scenery from New York, having a desire for a larger role. Berman adds that the Los Angeles Lakers are one team with interest in acquiring the 23-year-old Reddish.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
247Sports

Kentucky basketball faces 'pressure-packed' 2022-23, CBS Sports says

Kentucky enters the 2022-23 season with monster expectations after returning two starters from last year's team, including reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe. And CBS Sports writer Matt Norlander, in a look at the biggest storylines for this season, pointed to the pressure the Wildcats will face. “It’s...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Nba#Barcelona#Us Casinos#Bleacher Report#The Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Analysis Network

Atlanta Hawks Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

The NBA is not so different from life in many respects. The ability to work with others is a valuable skill in any context. Some NBA players are masters of it. Their portability makes them an attractive proposition for any team. In some cases, the league’s biggest stars fit this description. Other times, we’re talking about role players.
ATLANTA, GA
Footwear News

Walt ‘Clyde’ Frazier on 40 Years With Puma, His Love of Motown and Why LaMelo Ball Is the Next NBA Star to Watch

NBA icon Walt “Clyde” Frazier has been synonymous with Puma for nearly 40 years, and in its latest brand campaign, the athletic giant highlighted what makes his legacy truly remarkable. Puma’s new marketing effort, dubbed “For All Time,” was created to examine the meaning of the word classic, and offers a look at why the company should be considered a classic sneaker brand. To pull this off, Puma put together “The Collective,” a group of influencers who in their own way have shaped sneaker culture including June Ambrose, Mike “Upscale Vandal” Camargo, Rhuigi Villaseñor, Dapper Dan and several others. The latest video...
NBA
Yardbarker

Jeanie Buss Reveals Magic Johnson And Phil Jackson's Role With The Lakers: "It's Not That Magic Is Making A Decision On Who We're Going To Hire As Coach. It's Not That Phil Is Telling Me Who To Hire. These Are Just People I Trust."

The Los Angeles Lakers are arguably the biggest NBA franchise, and they are certainly the most popular in terms of worldwide fame. The Lakers are synonymous with success, they can boast the highest number of championships won by any franchise, an honor they share with the Boston Celtics. And as such, success is expected. So when the team performs as poorly as they did last season. Questions are asked about what exactly is going on.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
HBCU Gameday

12 HBCU players waived in final NFL cutdown

Former SC State defensive back Cobie Durant, taken by the LA Rams in the fourth round of this year's NFL Draft, was one of 18 HBCU football players named to 53-man rosters Tuesday. The post 12 HBCU players waived in final NFL cutdown appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NFL
WKQI Channel 955

WKQI Channel 955

Detroit, MI
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit #1 Hit Music Station

 https://channel955.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy