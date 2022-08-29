ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Battleground’ Abortion Documentary Picked Up by Abramorama and Roco Films Prior to Awards Run (EXCLUSIVE)

By Addie Morfoot
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rV63Y_0hZfZk7V00

Abramorama and Roco Films have co-acquired U.S. distribution rights to Cynthia Lowen ’s abortion documentary “ Battleground .” The film premiered in the documentary competition category at the Tribeca Festival in June. The doc follows three women in charge of anti-abortion organizations devoted to overturning Roe v. Wade.

Abramorama and Roco Films will co-release “Battleground” in hundreds of theaters across the country beginning Oct. 7 for an official Academy Award qualifying run. The film will also be simultaneously released in schools, non-profit spaces and corporate board rooms, both in-person and virtually. In addition, impact agencies Together Films and Red Owl will deliver a comprehensive national impact campaign alongside the release.


The doc is timely given the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June, effectively striking down the ruling that has guaranteed basic abortion rights in the U.S. since 1973.

“We are at a profound turning point in American history when people are grappling with the devastating reality of living in a post-Roe nation,” says Lowen. “Alongside Abramorama, Roco and our impact teams, I am thrilled to bring ‘Battleground’ to audiences across America to underscore just how much is at stake in the upcoming election and what the loss of abortion rights means for us all. This film and campaign is about the erosion of our democracy — and what it will take to win it back.”

While the efforts of pro-choice women determined to safeguard access to safe and legal abortions are also featured in “Battleground,” Lowen felt it necessary to focus on “anti-choice actors.”

“In 2019, I went down to Alabama and originally was filming with several pro-choice advocates in the state about the abortion ban,” Lowen told Variety in June . “But I quickly realized that to really understand what was happening at the local clinic and state level, I needed to take a step back and get this bird’s eye view of the power structures that were in play that were enabling the anti-abortion movement to be so successful, even though they represent the minority of what Americans believe and want.”

“Battleground” reveals that pro-choice advocates are not just old, white men but also savvy young women, even Democrats, who have been very strategic and organized in their pursuit to overturn Roe. With the Supreme Court’s recent anti-abortion ruling, the doc is poised to become an instruction manual for mobilizing the pro-choice movement. It follows the June HBO debut of “The Janes,” a documentary about Chicago area activists that helped women procure abortions prior to the Roe v. Wade decision.

Founded in 2000 by Annie Roney, Roco Films is a leading global documentary distribution agency with an educational division aimed at bringing films to schools, libraries, corporations and other semi- theatrical environments. This marks the first time Roco and Abramorama have co-acquired a film.

“After several years of successful collaborations, this is the first time our two companies have formally co-acquired a film so that we can create a comprehensive, holistic approach and make the greatest impact with this urgent and revelatory film,” Roney and Abramorama founder and CEO Richard Abramowitz said in a joint statement.

“Battleground” was edited by Nancy Novack (“All In: The Fight for Democracy”) and executive produced by Jeff Sobrato (“A Private War”), Dexter Braff (Emily the Criminal”), Nicole Shipley (“A Private War”)  Ryan Harrington (“The First Wave”) and Ruth Ann Harnisch (“The Hunting Ground”). Rebecca Stern served as producer on the movie.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Charlbi Dean, ‘Triangle of Sadness’ and ‘Black Lightning’ Actor, Dies at 32

Charlbi Dean, a young, up-and-coming South African actor who most recently starred in this year’s Palme d’Or winner “Triangle of Sadness,” died Monday in New York from an unexpected illness, Variety has confirmed. She was 32. Dean also appeared in the DC Comics series “Black Lightning” on The CW. She played the highly skilled assassin Syonide throughout nine episodes over two seasons. She made her acting debut in the South African film “Spud” in 2010 and returned in the 2013 sequel “Spud 2: The Madness Continues.” “Triangle of Sadness,” a satirical dark comedy directed by Ruben Östlund, marked her first major film....
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Cate Blanchett Says ‘Tár’ Has ‘Lots of Hot-Button Topics’ but She’s ‘Not Interested in Agitprop,’ Director Todd Field Says He Made Film for Actor

“Tár” is going to get people talking, but its star Cate Blanchett has made clear that she’s “not interested in agitprop.” The Oscar winner is in Venice for the world premiere of the Todd Field-directed movie, and was in good spirits as she addressed journalists at a Thursday press conference. The Focus Features pic stars Blanchett as fictional Lydia Tár, a globally renowned, gay and sometimes tyrannical conductor of a German orchestra, who finds herself in the crosshairs of a perilous #MeToo scandal. The film is Field’s first movie in 16 years, following the acclaimed “Little Children” (2006) and his...
MOVIES
Variety

How to Watch the Armie Hammer Docuseries ‘House of Hammer’ Online

A new docuseries about Armie Hammer arrives on Discovery+ Friday, promising to delve deep into the headline-making accusations leveled against the actor over the past year, in addition to his wealthy family’s dark past. The trailer for “House of Hammer,” which dropped earlier this month, includes clips of conversations with the actor’s ex-girlfriends Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison, who provide screenshots of text conversations, voice memos and photos to back up their accounts of the alleged abuse they endured. The trailer ends with the huge kicker that Hammer’s aunt, Casey Hammer, will also be featured in the docuseries, speaking out about...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

MTV Documentary Films Unveils Full Slate and Trailer for Ondi Timoner’s ‘Last Flight Home’ (EXCLUSIVE)

MTV Documentary Films has boarded new projects about an all-girl Afghan robotics team, a #MeToo crime story, an imprisoned mural artist and a community of disabled children in Pakistan. The documentaries join a slate that includes Ondi Timoner’s Sundance title “Last Flight Home,” which will be screening at Telluride this week in a rare double festival act. The fledgling division, which was Oscar-nominated for the film “Ascension” earlier this year, was set up in 2019 by legendary HBO Documentary Films boss Sheila Nevins, and ViacomCBS executives Liza Burnett Fefferman and Nina L. Diaz. Nevins was at HBO for 38 years and...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Variety

Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’

The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘SNL’ Cast Shakeup Continues: Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, Aristotle Athari to Depart

There are more cast changes coming to “Saturday Night Live.” Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari are not expected to return for the venerable NBC late-night program’s 48th season, according to a person familiar with the matter, adding to an exodus that began in May when Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson revealed plans to exit the show. The new departures follow that of senior producer Lindsay Shookus, who is parting ways with the program after years of managing talent relations. As more TV viewers migrate to streaming services to watch their favorite scripted dramas and comedies on demand, “SNL”...
TV SERIES
Variety

Women Filmmakers Make Steady Progress in France

As Unifrance’s Daniela Elstner sees it, the wealth of talent in this year’s Venice slate imparts a good bill of health for the French industry writ large. “Today, festival directors look to France in a slightly different way,” Elstner says. “We can find eminences like Frederick Wiseman alongside [emerging talents] like Alice Diop. That’s the strength of a good selection: You need names, you need surprises, you need to mix it up.” Alongside Diop and Wiseman (whose “A Couple” is in French, if not a majority French production), this year’s Venice roster also includes “Other People’s Children” from Rebecca Zlotowski and...
MOVIES
Variety

Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger to Attend World Premiere of San Sebastian Closer ‘Marlowe’

Neil Jordan’s “Marlowe,” which stars Liam Neeson and Diane Kruger, is set to close the San Sebastian Festival next month. It will be the film’s world premiere. Jordan, who is known for writing features including “The Crying Game” (for which he won an Oscar) and directing “Interview with the Vampire,” which featured Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, will be in attendance at the Kursaal Auditorium on Sept. 24 for the “Marlowe” premiere alongside the film’s stars. Based on John Banville’s novel “The Black Eyed Blonde,” “Marlowe” is set in 1930s Los Angeles where private eye Philip Marlowe (played by Neeson) is tasked...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Harrington
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Person
Barbara Kopple
Variety

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Breaks U.S. Sales Record for Week-One Digital Sales, Paramount Says

Tom Cruise’s blockbuster sequel “Top Gun: Maverick” has roared into the record books as the No. 1 best-selling digital sell-through title ever in the U.S. in its first week of release — at least, that’s according to Paramount Home Entertainment. The studio said “Top Gun: Maverick,” which was released on digital Aug. 23, 2022, also is already one of the top 20 best-selling digital releases in history after being available for one week. In addition, the digital release of the film was the top-selling item on Amazon in the U.S. across every category on the day of its release. The film...
MOVIES
Variety

Jeff Bezos Thanks ‘Rings of Power’ Showrunners For Ignoring His Notes at ‘Lord of the Rings’ U.K. Premiere, Says Son Told Him ‘Please Don’t Eff This Up’

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos (pictured above, left) thanked “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” showrunners Patrick McKay and John D. Payne at the U.K. premiere of the Amazon Prime Video series on Tuesday night – for ignoring his notes on the show. “Every showrunner’s dream – and I mean every showrunner – their dream is to get notes on scripts and early cuts from the founder and executive chairman,” Bezos quipped while introducing the first two episodes of the series at the Odeon Luxe cinema in Leicester Square. “They loved that. I need to thank you both for listening...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Everything is Extra!’:  Adam Driver Put on Weight and Had a ‘Back-Up Stomach’ for Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’

“Everything is extra!” blurts out Don Cheadle at the press conference for “White Noise” at the Venice Film Festival. The Noah Baumbach-directed film, an adaptation of the 1985 Don DeLillo novel, opens the Italian festival on Wednesday night, and is nothing if not theatrical, as its cast members explained at length before the screening. “When [Baumbach] started re-reading the book, I did too,” said Greta Gerwig, who is Baumbach’s real-life partner. “[The writing] has this quality that makes you want to say, ‘Listen to this!’ and read sections out loud. There’s a performative quality to it; you want to share with other people. It seemed...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Aquaman’ Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Says Acting in Movies Like ‘Aquaman’ Is ‘Clown Work’

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s career thus far has included an Emmy-winning turn on HBO’s “Watchmen,” awards buzz for playing Bobby Seale in “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and movies like “Candyman,” “Aquaman” and “The Matrix Resurrections.” Such an eclectic balance of film and TV projects is the result of Abdul-Mateen’s curation, as he’s made it a priority to balance out comic book tentpoles like “Aquaman” with more serious dramatic fare. The actor recently told Vulture that acting in a movie like “Aquaman” is “clown work,” so it’s important for him to flex his acting muscles in other projects. “Everything should be...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Movies#Abortion Rights#Documentary Film#Abortion Clinic#Roco Films#Academy Award#Red Owl#The Supreme Court#American
Variety

Anna Nicole Smith Doc Makers Propagate to Open London Office, Catalina Ramirez and Dan Thunell Upped to Co-Heads of Propagate International

Content studio Propogate, who are currently working on Netflix’s upcoming Anna Nicole Smith documentary, are opening a London office. The company has also appointed Catalina Ramirez and Dan Thunell to co-heads of Propagate International, the company’s global distribution arm. Ramirez has been upped from Propagate International’s vice president of sales and acquisitions. Her new role will include overseeing sales and distribution for LATAM, Asia, and Canada as well as development and production for the company’s Spanish-language content label Propagate Fuego. She will remain based in the L.A. office. Before joining Propogate in 2020, Ramirez worked at Gunpowder & Sky and Magnolia Pictures. Thunell,...
BUSINESS
Variety

Synthpop Pioneer Howard Jones Signs With Wolfson Entertainment for Management (EXCLUSIVE)

British synthpop pioneer Howard Jones has signed with Jonathan Wolfson, joining a roster that includes Daryl Hall & John Oates, Loverboy and Fee Waybill’s The Tubes. “Being a proud Gen X-er, I was always a big fan,” said Wolfson. “Not only was Howard Jones a ubiquitous force on MTV, but his eternally optimistic songs have also passed the test of time.  His current live show is a celebration of his legacy, as well as the present, and things to come.” Jones, who was managed from the beginning of his career in the early ‘80s by U.K.-based David Stopps, parted ways “amicably” seven...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

How Telluride Turned Into a Mecca for Documentary Awards Hopefuls

The Telluride Film Festival’s emphasis on documentary has not wavered in recent years. But the prominence of nonfiction fare at the 49th edition has arguably made this year’s Telluride the autumn Sundance, where some of the biggest buzz is for docs. The lineup, kept under wraps until the eve of the fest’s opening on Sept. 2, includes 16 docs from novice and veteran documentarians, including Steve James (“A Compassionate Spy”), Matthew Heineman (“Retrograde”), Chris Smith (“Sr.”) Ondi Timoner (“Last Flight Home”) and Ryan White (“Good Night Oppy”). (Additional “secret” screenings have yet to be announced.) The rising level of documentaries at the...
MOVIES
Variety

Apple Reveals Premiere Dates for ‘Causeway’ With Jennifer Lawrence, ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ as Streamer Hits TIFF With Five Films (EXCLUSIVE)

“Causeway,” a new drama starring Jennifer Lawrence as a soldier adjusting to life after returning home to New Orleans, will premiere on Apple TV+ on Nov. 4. The streaming service also announced that “Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues,” a documentary about one of the founding fathers of jazz, will hit Apple TV+ on Oct. 28. Both films are world premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival, where the company is screening five features, the largest number of Apple Originals to debut at a single film festival. The Canada-bound Apple lineup also includes “Sidney,” a documentary about Oscar-winning actor and...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Documentaries
Variety

Alejandro G. Iñárritu Gets Teary-Eyed as Three-Hour ‘Bardo’ Nabs Four-Minute Standing Ovation in Venice

Will “Bardo” be Alejandro González Iñárritu’s third best director Oscar in a row following “Birdman” and “The Revenant” wins? It’s a question many were asking heading into the Venice Film Festival, where the Netflix-backed “Bardo” world premiered in competition.  They had plenty of time to contemplate their answer as the three-hour-film wrapped at 12:15 a.m. Venice time, and earned a standing ovation of just over four minutes at the Sala Grande. A number of audience members began leaving before the movie ended given the extremely late hour, but the vast majority showed up for the helmer and stayed to applaud him...
MOVIES
Variety

Ben Kingsley to Reprise Trevor Slattery Role in Marvel Studios’ Wonder Man Series at Disney+ (EXCLUSIVE)

Ben Kingsley is poised to reprise the role of Trevor Slattery in the upcoming Wonder Man series from Marvel Studios at Disney+, Variety has learned exclusively from sources.  The show was first revealed to be in the works back in June. It will focus on the Marvel character Simon Williams, a.k.a. Wonder Man. In the comics, Williams is the son of a wealthy industrialist whose company falls on hard times due to competition from Tony Stark’s Stark Industries. Williams then accepts an offer from villain Baron Zemo that gives him ionic superpowers including super strength and durability. After fighting the Avengers...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Warner Bros. Pictures President of Production and Development Courtenay Valenti Leaving Studio After 33 Years

Courtenay Valenti, president of production and development for Warner Bros. Pictures, will depart from the studio after 33 years. Valenti will carry out her role until the end of October. As president of production and development, Valenti oversaw Warner Bros. Pictures’ live-action and animated development teams and budget, shepherding recent and upcoming films including “Elvis,” “Barbie,” “Furiosa,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” and “The Color Purple.” “We’ve known Courtenay and been admirers of her work for many years,” said Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, co-chairs and CEOs of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, in a joint statement provided to Variety. “She’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Hit Canadian Mystery Series ‘Aller Simple’ to Be Distributed by Oble (EXCLUSIVE)

French production and distribution firm Oble is to handle international licensing of Canadian hit drama series “Aller Simple” or “No Return.” Produced by French-Canadian firm Sphere Media, the six-episode psychological thriller premiered on prime-time earlier this year in Canada and has been a hit with critics and audiences. It plays on Noovo, where it has been the most watched drama in the channel’s history, and is available before linear broadcast via subscription on Crave TV. Written by Annie Pierard, Bernard Dansereau and Etienne Pierard-Dansereau, who all previously worked on Sphere’s “Epidemie” (aka “The Outbreak”), the show sees six complete strangers; a former policeman, an art-dealer, a...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

79K+
Followers
59K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy