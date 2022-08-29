ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colin Kaepernick And Nessa Diab Welcome Their First Child

By Mya Abraham
 4 days ago
Colin Kaepernick and his partner Nessa Diab have welcomed their first child together. Ahead of the Diab’s return to the red carpet , the new mom announced the child’s birth in a touching Instagram post on Sunday (Aug. 28).

“I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title – MOM!,” Nessa captioned the black-and-white photo of the new family of three.

“Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family. Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly I wasn’t going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and I realized I’m a complete mama bear! Colin is the most amazing dad and I’m soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey,” she continued as she gushed over her new family dynamic.”

Nessa closed out the baby announcement by adding, “I know sharing this allows me to connect with you in different ways that I never imagined. My conversations and life experiences have already changed. And my world has gotten that much bigger thanks to our sweet little baby who has shown me how to love in ways I never knew. Thank you everyone for your support as always. Love, The Kaepernicks”

Ahead of the baby news, her athlete-activist beau took part in his first NFL workout since 2017 back in May. A month prior, he expressed his interest in stepping back into the spotlight as a star athlete. “I know I have to find my way back in. So, yeah, if I have to come in as a backup, that’s fine. But that’s not where I’m staying,” said Kaepernick.

Neither Nessa nor Colin shared details about their child’s gender or name.

