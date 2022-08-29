Read full article on original website
NJ readies for battle with NY over work-from-home income taxes
TRENTON – Bipartisan legislation endorsed by Gov. Phil Murphy would take three steps toward addressing the taxation of New Jerseyans who work from home for New York-based companies but continue to pay income taxes to the Empire State. New Jersey provides tax credits to residents who pay taxes to...
New Jersey County Makes Top Three Most Expensive In America
If you're buying residential land, you should know that you live in a state that is home to one of the most expensive counties in the entire nation. No one needs to tell you that living in New Jersey is not a cheap proposition. Everything is more expensive here than just about anywhere else on the planet.
NJ lawmaker demands answers from Ticketmaster on Springsteen ticket fiasco
After some fans were charged $5,000 in a dynamic pricing scheme, one New Jersey lawmaker is demanding answers from Ticketmaster on the Bruce Springsteen tour fiasco. U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr., D-N.J. 9th District, the chairman of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Oversight, has written a letter to the head of Live Nation Entertainment demanding answers about Bruce Springsteen tour ticket sales last month, and how Live Nation-Ticketmaster’s secretive dynamic pricing scheme impacted consumers.
One year after Ida, added recovery funds slow to flow in NJ
HILLSBOROUGH – One year after the remnants of Hurricane Ida flooded portions of New Jersey and touched off the state’s strongest tornado in 31 years, Gov. Phil Murphy marked the anniversary in a visit to Somerset County with a promise of more recovery funds to come. Thirty people...
Hundreds of rental assistance payments are apparently missing. N.J. lawmaker asks what went wrong.
Hundreds of payments meant to stop financially strapped renters in New Jersey are apparently missing, and now one lawmaker is asking why. State Sen. Troy Singleton, D-Burlington, asked Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, a fellow Democrat who serves as the head of the state Department of Community Affairs (DCA), which administers the rental programs, to explain what the agency is doing to get the money to those who were approved for the programs but never got the payments.
NJ proposed law aims to fill ‘gap’ in structural inspection of buildings
Triggered by the deadly collapse of a condominium complex in another state one year ago, lawmakers in New Jersey are looking to advance legislation that would step up the inspection protocol here for multifamily housing structures going forward. Legislators suggest New Jersey's building code is among the strictest in the...
Why NJ public schools are a mess (Opinion)
That's not my opinion. That is what veteran and even some young, not yet dejected, beaten down and somewhat idealistic teachers are saying. The reasons for why it is a total mess lie mostly with the state of New Jersey, some with spineless clueless administrators and some with parents and their precious offspring.
NJ lags behind most nearby states in innovation
A new report that examines New Jersey’s innovation economy and compares it to other states in the region finds the Garden State is near the bottom of the pack. But the state is taking some positive steps which could improve its future standing. The New Jersey Business and Industry...
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County Commissioner Board reminds seniors to apply for the Senior Tax Property Relief program before the Oct. 31st deadline
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – The Hunterdon County Commissioner Board is sharing the news with senior residents that the deadline for 2021 Senior Tax Freeze program is October 31, 2022, and that the program has been updated with new guidelines and an increase in income for eligibility from New Jersey.
Court Strikes Down State Law That Gave Millions in Tax Breaks to Casinos
A Superior Court judge in New Jersey has thrown out a state law granting Atlantic City’s casinos tens of millions of dollars in tax breaks, saying that the measure was passed on dubious grounds and violated the state Constitution.
Updated COVID boosters will be available around NJ within days
TRENTON – More than 800 vaccine providers around New Jersey are expected to receive the new omicron-specific doses of the COVID-19 boosters in the coming days, state officials said Friday. People ages 12 and older are now recommended to obtain a COVID-19 bivalent booster dose, two months after their...
New Jersey’s 10-day sales tax holiday is now in effect
If you’re catching up on “back-to-school” shopping in New Jersey this week, you’ll be able to save some money. That’s because the state’s sales tax holiday is in effect until Labor Day. As a result, school supplies like backpacks, notebooks, index cards, and pencils...
NJ attorney is fighting for YOUR rights and winning (Opinion)
Over the past couple of years, we've witnessed an unprecedented erosion of individual liberty and medical privacy. The pandemic panic and lockdowns not only crushed small businesses across the state but undermined the very foundation of freedom and privacy. One of the most intrusive and seemingly never-ending policies was the...
LAW・
New rate hikes goes into effect for New Jersey American Water customers
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – If you live in New Jersey, you may have to pay more for your water starting Thursday. A new rate hike just went into effect for New Jersey American Water customers.Here's how it impacts you:According to the water company, the average customer will pay about $2.93 more a month.The price hike will also cost the average wastewater customer another $3.74 a month.
New Jersey ranks near the lowest of all states for this …
We may be at or near the bottom of the list of states for things like business-friendly climates or affordable tax rates, but this one, many people might actually like. New Jersey is famously anti-gun. Not only the government, but most of the population will clutch their pearls if you tell them that you own a firearm.
Phys.org
Gun ownership in New Jersey: Who owns them and how safely do they store them?
The Rutgers New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center has gathered data to determine how common gun ownership has become in New Jersey and how gun owners store and use their weapons. Michael D. Anestis, executive director of the Gun Violence Research Center, discusses the reasons for compiling the report and...
Murphy dumber than a bear when it comes to NJ hunt (Opinion)
If this were a battle of wits the bear would win. On the issue of controlling the black bear population in the Garden State, Phil Murphy is an abject failure. Now I’ve written on this issue before. This isn’t a matter of opinion. This is a matter of scientific fact and for a guy who claimed he followed the science on the pandemic, he refuses to follow the wildlife science and could really use a bloodhound.
Largest school district in NJ requiring masks for new school year
NEWARK — Students and teachers of Newark Public Schools must continue to wear face coverings when the new academic year begins. The district is sticking with its policy that had been in effect through the end of the most recent school year, according to a spokesperson. School districts in New Jersey have been able to make their own rules about masks since early March.
goleader.com
What It Means for N.J. Residents As Real ID Deadline Approaches
STATE – Domestic travelers who either do not have or do not want to carry a passport are coming up against a deadline to obtain the new federally-issued and allegedly more secure Real ID. Though the deadline to obtain the new ID has already been pushed back twice due to complications posed by the pandemic, officials said earlier this year that the current launch date of May 3, 2023 is not likely to be moved again.
This New Jersey Wholesale Giant Is Getting Ready To Increase Its Membership Fee
Get ready to pull out your wallet, because price hikes are coming to one of New Jersey's wholesale retailers. Wholesale retailers take the food shopping experience to a whole new level. You can get all the groceries you need, fresh meats and veggies, plus books, movies, a pallet of cheez-its,...
