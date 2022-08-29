ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Comments / 4

Related
New Jersey 101.5

NJ lawmaker demands answers from Ticketmaster on Springsteen ticket fiasco

After some fans were charged $5,000 in a dynamic pricing scheme, one New Jersey lawmaker is demanding answers from Ticketmaster on the Bruce Springsteen tour fiasco. U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr., D-N.J. 9th District, the chairman of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Oversight, has written a letter to the head of Live Nation Entertainment demanding answers about Bruce Springsteen tour ticket sales last month, and how Live Nation-Ticketmaster’s secretive dynamic pricing scheme impacted consumers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Debt Forgiveness#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending#The American Rescue Plan#The White House#Education Data Initiative
LehighValleyLive.com

Hundreds of rental assistance payments are apparently missing. N.J. lawmaker asks what went wrong.

Hundreds of payments meant to stop financially strapped renters in New Jersey are apparently missing, and now one lawmaker is asking why. State Sen. Troy Singleton, D-Burlington, asked Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, a fellow Democrat who serves as the head of the state Department of Community Affairs (DCA), which administers the rental programs, to explain what the agency is doing to get the money to those who were approved for the programs but never got the payments.
HOUSE RENT
New Jersey 101.5

Why NJ public schools are a mess (Opinion)

That's not my opinion. That is what veteran and even some young, not yet dejected, beaten down and somewhat idealistic teachers are saying. The reasons for why it is a total mess lie mostly with the state of New Jersey, some with spineless clueless administrators and some with parents and their precious offspring.
EDUCATION
New Jersey 101.5

NJ lags behind most nearby states in innovation

A new report that examines New Jersey’s innovation economy and compares it to other states in the region finds the Garden State is near the bottom of the pack. But the state is taking some positive steps which could improve its future standing. The New Jersey Business and Industry...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
WHYY

New Jersey’s 10-day sales tax holiday is now in effect

If you’re catching up on “back-to-school” shopping in New Jersey this week, you’ll be able to save some money. That’s because the state’s sales tax holiday is in effect until Labor Day. As a result, school supplies like backpacks, notebooks, index cards, and pencils...
INCOME TAX
New Jersey 101.5

NJ attorney is fighting for YOUR rights and winning (Opinion)

Over the past couple of years, we've witnessed an unprecedented erosion of individual liberty and medical privacy. The pandemic panic and lockdowns not only crushed small businesses across the state but undermined the very foundation of freedom and privacy. One of the most intrusive and seemingly never-ending policies was the...
LAW
CBS Philly

New rate hikes goes into effect for New Jersey American Water customers

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – If you live in New Jersey, you may have to pay more for your water starting Thursday. A new rate hike just went into effect for New Jersey American Water customers.Here's how it impacts you:According to the water company, the average customer will pay about $2.93 more a month.The price hike will also cost the average wastewater customer another $3.74 a month.
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey ranks near the lowest of all states for this …

We may be at or near the bottom of the list of states for things like business-friendly climates or affordable tax rates, but this one, many people might actually like. New Jersey is famously anti-gun. Not only the government, but most of the population will clutch their pearls if you tell them that you own a firearm.
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

Murphy dumber than a bear when it comes to NJ hunt (Opinion)

If this were a battle of wits the bear would win. On the issue of controlling the black bear population in the Garden State, Phil Murphy is an abject failure. Now I’ve written on this issue before. This isn’t a matter of opinion. This is a matter of scientific fact and for a guy who claimed he followed the science on the pandemic, he refuses to follow the wildlife science and could really use a bloodhound.
ANIMALS
New Jersey 101.5

Largest school district in NJ requiring masks for new school year

NEWARK — Students and teachers of Newark Public Schools must continue to wear face coverings when the new academic year begins. The district is sticking with its policy that had been in effect through the end of the most recent school year, according to a spokesperson. School districts in New Jersey have been able to make their own rules about masks since early March.
NEWARK, NJ
goleader.com

What It Means for N.J. Residents As Real ID Deadline Approaches

STATE – Domestic travelers who either do not have or do not want to carry a passport are coming up against a deadline to obtain the new federally-issued and allegedly more secure Real ID. Though the deadline to obtain the new ID has already been pushed back twice due to complications posed by the pandemic, officials said earlier this year that the current launch date of May 3, 2023 is not likely to be moved again.
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
61K+
Followers
18K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy