Read full article on original website
Related
‘RGIP’ Stars Reveal How Their Show Differs From ‘Housewives’: ‘We Don’t Throw Cake, We Eat Cake’
Don’t expect any table flipping or hair pulling in Bravo’s Real Girlfriends in Paris. The new reality show explores six young American women who live abroad, and according to stars Anya Firestone and Emily Gorelik, there won’t be as much wild drama like we see on Real Housewives. But Anya and Emily still expect Bravo fans to connect with their show for completely different reasons.
TheGrio.com
New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.https://thegrio.com/
Comments / 0