Driver in reckless rollover crash ID’d

Correction: A prior edition of this article listed the incorrect sheriff’s office. The correct office is Miami County.

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – The man who died after reckless driving ended in a rollover crash Friday has been identified, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the Tipp City Police Department, 20-year-old Kevin Dulceak from Huber Heights was driving his pickup truck recklessly as he headed west on Ginghamsburg-Frederick Road.

Our partners at th e Miami Valley Today report that Dulceak was doing “burn outs” in the 2900 block when he lost control of his vehicle, rolling his truck over into a ditch.

Dulceak was declared dead on the scene, police said. Dulceak’s passenger, 20-year-old Michael Stankus, was treated and released. The Miami Valley Today reported that Stankus was not brought to the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office said that alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

