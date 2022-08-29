Driver in reckless rollover crash ID’d
Correction: A prior edition of this article listed the incorrect sheriff’s office. The correct office is Miami County.
TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – The man who died after reckless driving ended in a rollover crash Friday has been identified, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the Tipp City Police Department, 20-year-old Kevin Dulceak from Huber Heights was driving his pickup truck recklessly as he headed west on Ginghamsburg-Frederick Road.
Our partners at th e Miami Valley Today report that Dulceak was doing “burn outs” in the 2900 block when he lost control of his vehicle, rolling his truck over into a ditch.1 dead in Tipp City rollover crash
Dulceak was declared dead on the scene, police said. Dulceak’s passenger, 20-year-old Michael Stankus, was treated and released. The Miami Valley Today reported that Stankus was not brought to the hospital.
The Sheriff’s Office said that alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 2