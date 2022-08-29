Who knows how many people were saved by sandwiches? The simple and inexpensive heroes are suitable for any age, and everyone loves them, whether young or old. Food Timeline reports that the word sandwich was attributed to John Montagu, fourth Earl of Sandwich, who invented the sandwich in the late 18th century. Montagu was apparently a gambler who created this easy and portable type of food because he didn't want to leave his gambling table to have a meal.

