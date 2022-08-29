ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mashed

What Are Taralli And What Do They Taste Like?

A super unique Italian treat, taralli (or, when pronounced in an Italian-American dialect, ta-rahl) are a crispy, crunchy delight. The cracker-like snacks are made from a simple dough in both sweet and savory permutations, with the sweetened variation being flavored with a touch of sugar and the savory variations infused primarily with anise or fennel, plus black pepper and salt.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Swedish Dish So Good Policemen Wanted It As A Bribe

Who knows how many people were saved by sandwiches? The simple and inexpensive heroes are suitable for any age, and everyone loves them, whether young or old. Food Timeline reports that the word sandwich was attributed to John Montagu, fourth Earl of Sandwich, who invented the sandwich in the late 18th century. Montagu was apparently a gambler who created this easy and portable type of food because he didn't want to leave his gambling table to have a meal.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Sauerkraut Myth You Should Stop Believing

The idea that sauerkraut originated in Germany, though logical — considering its very German name — might very much be a myth. The fermented food actually hails from the far east. There is a historical food culture of fermentation in Asian countries. According to a study published in...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Mashed

142K+
Followers
38K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy