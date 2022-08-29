Audrina Patridge Claims That Her Ex Corey Bohan Accused Her Of Having An Affair With Dancing With The Stars Pro Tony Dovolani

Audrina Patridge starred in both The Hills and The Hills: New Beginnings , which launched in 2019 without Lauren Conrad . According to Audrina’s juicy memoir, Choices: To The Hills and Back Again , she wasn’t exactly sad that Lauren didn’t return for the new series.

Audrina also revealed that she dated actor Chris Pine while starring in The Hills , but their lifestyles didn’t mesh . Who knew?

Page Six reported that Audrina spilled plenty of tea about her time on Dancing With the Stars in her book. Audrina was a contestant on Season 11 of DWTS . Her pro partner was Tony Dovolani . Her boyfriend at the time, Corey Bohan , thought that Audrina was having an affair with Tony.

“ Tony is a happily married man with three beautiful kids. He’s a real family man– period, full stop,” Audrina wrote. “There wasn’t even a hint of anything inappropriate! But he wouldn’t let it go.”

Audrina and Corey were going through a bumpy time in their relationship when Audrina competed on the show. Audrina stated, “Every single day, he would make rude, nasty comments about Tony and what he was so sure was going on. Corey accused me of making the dances too sexy and inappropriate, as if I had control over the steps of the tango,” she wrote.

Corey was allegedly “always in [her] face,” claiming that her partnership with Tony evolved from professional to “something sexual.”

Audrina said that Corey “constantly” called or texted her, and the stress of the situation was taking a toll on her. She often questioned herself.

But during the weekly live shows, Corey showed up to support her. “He acted so loving and proud of me in front of the cameras and the other dancers, before blowing up and yelling at me once we got home,” Audrina wrote.

By the time Audrina was eliminated from DWTS after six weeks, she was “starting to break down.” Her final performance was a rock-and-roll piece to “La Grange” by ZZ Top, and a Paso Doble to “Another One Bites the Dust” by Queen. Ironic for a final performance, right?

In 2016, Audrina and Corey welcomed their daughter, Kirra. Five months after Kirra’s arrival, the couple tied the knot.

In September of 2017, Audrina filed for divorce after an allegedly violent outburst from Corey . Corey denied her abuse accusations . Audrina was given full legal custody of Kirra. In December of 2018, Corey and Audrina’s divorce was finalized.

Tony has been married to Lina Dovolani for 23 years, and they share three children.

Page Six reached out to both Tony and Corey for comment.

