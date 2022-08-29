This is the Sept. 1 rundown for Radio Boston. Tiziana Dearing is our host:. The fallout continues after reporting from the Boston Globe earlier this month alleged that Boston City Councilor and candidate for Suffolk County district attorney Ricardo Arroyo was investigated twice for sexual assault in his teens, though he was never charged. After Mayor Michelle Wu and Massachusetts Sens. Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren withdrew their support for Arroyo, we discuss the latest chapter of this story with president and CEO of the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers Michael Curry and Politico reporter Lisa Kashinsky.

