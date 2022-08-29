Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Marshfield Lobsterfest Promises Live Music, a Bouncy Park, & More!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Family Fun at YMCA's Annual Corn Festival: Hay Maze, Farm Animals, Pony Rides & More!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
You're Invited! "Hollowed Harvest" Announces New Pumpkin Tunnel & Dazzling Jack-O'-Lantern Displays!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Aggie-Eagle is back on Labor Day weekendThe Triangle TribuneWinston-salem, NC
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
whdh.com
Donald Trump to join Republican gov. candidate Geoff Diehl for tele-rally
BOSTON (WHDH) - Former President Donald Trump is making one final push to support Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl by calling into a tele-rally the day before the Primary Election. Voters can call in and hear Trump’s take on the governor’s race live on Labor Day at 7 p.m. Trump...
WMUR.com
Maryland governor urges Republicans to stay focused on issues, not on past
MANCHESTER, N.H. — During a visit to New Hampshire on Tuesday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Republicans can sweep this year's midterm elections if they stay focused on the right issues. The Maryland governor was at McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester on Tuesday for a fundraiser to help New...
whdh.com
Joe Biden traveling to Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - President Joe Biden will make his way to Boston, his second time to the Bay State this summer. Biden, who previously visited Somerset shortly before testing positive for COVID-19, will head to Boston on Monday, September 12 “to discuss the unprecedented investments in his Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that are building a better America,” according to his press office.
WCVB
Judge: Ricardo Arroyo's records from past allegations can be made public, with exceptions
BOSTON — A Massachusetts judge has ruled that files from a 2005 sexual assault investigation into Ricardo Arroyo, the Boston City Councilor and candidate for Suffolk County District Attorney, must be released, but with redactions to protect the victim. Arroyo went to court Thursday in pursuit of releasing the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBUR
How the Suffolk County district attorney race got ugly
This is the Sept. 1 rundown for Radio Boston. Tiziana Dearing is our host:. The fallout continues after reporting from the Boston Globe earlier this month alleged that Boston City Councilor and candidate for Suffolk County district attorney Ricardo Arroyo was investigated twice for sexual assault in his teens, though he was never charged. After Mayor Michelle Wu and Massachusetts Sens. Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren withdrew their support for Arroyo, we discuss the latest chapter of this story with president and CEO of the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers Michael Curry and Politico reporter Lisa Kashinsky.
whdh.com
Salem to install emergency contraception dispensers
SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll and members of the Salem City Council announced Thursday plans to install emergency contraception dispensers in the city’s public restrooms to build on the state’s new law protecting providers against prosecution by other states or jurisdictions. “These measures are intended...
harvardmagazine.com
Convocation 2022: Grow in Wisdom
On Tuesday afternoon, at Freshman Convocation, Harvard College’s newest incoming class was welcomed with a mixture of good wishes and stiff warnings, drawn in part from the troubled national politics of today. It was the first back-to-normal Convocation since the beginning of the pandemic (last year’s event welcomed two classes at once) and the final one for President Lawrence S. Bacow, who earlier this summer announced that he would retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
NECN
Straight Pride Parade Organizer Who Was at Jan. 6 Riot Running for State Rep.
Samson Racioppi, an organizer of the 2019 Straight Pride Parade in Boston who also attended the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, is running for state representative in Massachusetts. The Boston Globe reports that Racioppi is running in the Republican primary for the First Essex District seat in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. The seat represents Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury and part of Amesbury, four communities located north of Boston near the New Hampshire border.
RELATED PEOPLE
Eric Lesser carries the western Massachusetts banner into lieutenant governor primary
Not many candidates for statewide office usually hail from western Massachusetts. And those that do run don't usually have success. But state Sen. Eric Lesser of Longmeadow is trying to change that. Lesser is running against Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll and Acton state Rep. Tami Gouveia for the Democratic nomination...
everettleader.com
Carlo DeMaria Attempted To Assault Me When I was 17
Did you know that Mayor Carlo DeMaria attempted to assault a 17-year-old boy nearly nineteen years ago? True story. This tale begins in 2003 when the author was working as a gas station attendant for Energy North Stores at 2 Shirley Street in Winthrop,. Massachusetts. Mr. DeMaria was a tenant...
The DA’s anti-hate task force discussed a Malden charter school’s hijab policy
Mystic Valley Charter School has come under fire repeatedly for alleged racial discrimination. The Middlesex County district attorney and community leaders met Wednesday to discuss the latest allegation of racial discrimination at Malden’s Mystic Valley Regional Charter School after a student who wore a hijab to school was told she was violating the school’s dress code, The Boston Globe reported.
ABC6.com
‘This is what racism in journalism looks like’: LaFortune slams Providence Journal after photo choice
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence City Councilwoman and mayoral candidate Nirva LaFortune on Tuesday accused the Providence Journal of racist journalism. The journal published an article in Tuesday’s issue about the mayoral race. The photos used for candidates Gonzalo Cuervo and Brett Smiley were professional headshots, while the photo used of LaFortune was one where she appears to be angry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boston ranks among the ‘rudest’ cities in the United States, according to Preply survey
Boston has been ranked among the “rudest” cities in the United States, according to a survey conducted by the language learning service Preply. “For those who travel often, experiencing cultural mismatches can be common. Even among cities in the same country, there are differences in local traditions, behaviors, mannerisms and sayings that can affect our opinions of a place,” Preply said.
nshoremag.com
Salem State Receives Largest Donation in History of Massachusetts University System
Salem State University has received $10 million from the Cummings Foundation, the largest cash gift ever made to one of Massachusetts’ nine state universities. The contribution was made to the university’s McKeown School of Education to support programs and initiatives aimed at diversifying, strengthening, and sustaining the next generation of educators.
WCVB
Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
Boston Magazine
The Future of Boston Latin
Twitter scandals, white privilege, and woke politics: How the city's most prestigious high school landed on the front lines of a culture war. Sign up for our newsletters to receive the best news every day. Rachel Skerritt, the outgoing Head of Boston Latin School, sat propped up in bed, trying...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lawrence police captain placed on administrative leave
LAWRENCE, Mass. — According to a police source, veteran Lawrence Police Captain Maurice Aguiler was escorted out of Lawrence Police Headquarters after surrendering his badge, gun, cruiser and other city property on Wednesday. He was placed on administrative leave. A source tells Boston 25 News the disciplinary action was...
Major Boston suburb finds toxic ‘forever chemicals’ in its water supply
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The city of Cambridge is temporarily switching the source of its drinking water after finding elevated levels of toxic “forever chemicals” in its water supply, the city said in a statement. The PFAS levels in the water are above what state standards allow,...
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Dorm Mattress Toppers Burn in Fiery Explosion on Mass. Pike
A U-Haul truck carrying mattress toppers set to be delivered to Harvard students caught fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Monday. By Courtesy of William A. Stern. Nearly 200 mattress toppers rented by Harvard undergraduates met an untimely end after the U-Haul transporting them to campus erupted in flames on the side of the Massachusetts Turnpike Monday afternoon.
whdh.com
Princess Diana’s donation to Boston lives on 25 years after her death
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston nonprofit is reflecting on a special donation tied to Princess Diana 25 years after her death, carrying on her legacy in the Bay State. David Waters, CEO of Community Servings, is grateful for the generosity. The nonprofit is a nutrition program for people struggling with chronic illnesses who are struggling to feed themselves or their families. They feed almost 2,500 people daily.
Comments / 0