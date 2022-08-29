Read full article on original website
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Wolverine recruiting report: 5-star QB target locks in visit date
Michigan’s quarterback battle between incumbent starter Cade McNamara and talented sophomore J.J. McCarthy will continue into the 2022 season, but that’s not the program’s only quarterback storyline right now. The Wolverines are still without a verbal commitment at the position in the 2023 and 2024 classes, but...
Michigan football believes it has an identity. Season opener is a chance to show it
ANN ARBOR – It didn’t take long for Michigan’s football team to find its identity in 2021. Offensively, the Wolverines were committed to the run game, totaling over 325 rushing yards in each of their first three games, while their new-look defense stymied opponents by mixing up fronts and coverages.
Your A to Z guide for Michigan football’s home opener against Colorado State
ANN ARBOR, MI - Another season of Saturdays filled with tailgates and busy streets kick off this weekend in Ann Arbor as the University of Michigan gets ready to kick off its 2022 season against Colorado State. Fresh off a Big Ten title and appearance in the College Football Playoff,...
Why Michigan DT Kris Jenkins is all smiles heading into 2022
ANN ARBOR – On a weekly basis during fall camp and throughout the season, Michigan football players stand in front of reporters fielding questions. There arguably isn’t anyone on the team who answers questions with more ebullience than defensive tackle Kris Jenkins. The junior strutted to the podium...
Brad Holmes says Lions were prepared for slow starts from injured second-round defenders
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have watched their last two second-round picks spend most of their first training camps in sweats on the sidelines. Levi Onwuzurike, last year’s second-round pick, missed most of his first and second training camps while dealing with back issues. The defensive lineman then struggled through his rookie season despite playing every game. Josh Paschal, Pick 46 back in April’s draft, missed training camp after sports hernia surgery. The rookie edge defender will miss at least the first four games while on PUP.
Ex-Lions defensive backs sign back with Atlanta Falcons
ALLEN PARK -- The Atlanta Falcons are signing cornerback Mike Ford and safety Dean Marlowe back after releasing the pair on cut day. Marlowe started nine games for the Detroit Lions last season. Ford was a special teams mainstay for the Lions across his first three seasons in the league. ESPN reported that Ford and Marlowe were likely candidates to re-sign in Atlanta once roster movement, waiver claims and injury designations occurred. And that’s what happened on Thursday, per the NFL’s transaction wire.
Detroit Lions waive RB Jermar Jefferson to make room for waiver claim
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have waived second-year running back Jermar Jefferson to make room for their waiver claim of defensive lineman Benito Jones. Jefferson made the initial 53-man roster with running backs D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams and Craig Reynolds. He made it over running backs Justin Jackson and Godwin Igwebuike. Jackson has since been added to the team’s practice squad. Igwebuike was Detroit’s primary kick returner last season, leaving that role open ahead of Week 1.
Low-cost flights direct to hot spots take off at Michigan airports
Regional airports are trying to take advantage of Michiganders eagerness to travel, but they are fighting headwinds from a national staff pilot and crew shortage. The shortage is a national problem, but regional airports are bearing the brunt of it, said Nino Sapone, CEO of Flint’s Bishop International Airport.
Former Lions seventh-round pick back with New Orleans Saints
ALLEN PARK -- Dwayne Washington, a 2016 seventh-round running back pick to the Detroit Lions, is back with the New Orleans Saints. Washington agreed to return to the Saints after getting released earlier this week, per the league’s transaction wire. The 28-year-old has spent the last four seasons in New Orleans. Washington hasn’t touched the ball much outside of sporadic kick returns. But the running back has played 200-plus snaps on special teams three straight seasons. He has 47 carries for 245 yards in four years.
Lions GM Brad Holmes, assistant GM Ray Agnew talk roster after cut day: Live updates recap
Brad Holmes and Ray Agnew getting things started, with the general manager tipping his cap to every player and coach that spent the last month here for training camp. Holmes said he and the coaching staff continue to balance the youth of the roster and getting the work in that’s required ahead of a new season.
Recently cut Lions kicker awarded to Jacksonville Jaguars via waivers
ALLEN PARK -- It didn’t take long for kicker Riley Patterson to find a new home. The Detroit Lions cut Patterson before the roster deadline. But now he is headed to the kicker-needy Jacksonville Jaguars via waivers. Jacksonville didn’t have any kickers on its roster before placing the claim, pulling a Dan Campbell/Brad Holmes-esque move with final cuts.
Lions have new backup QB after Tim Boyle, David Blough fail to ‘make the jump’
ALLEN PARK -- Brad Holmes offered clarity on the backup quarterback situation and how the Detroit Lions got here. The second-year general manager said the team had a plan they felt good about heading into the year. But that backup quarterbacks Tim Boyle and David Blough “just didn’t quite make the jump that we expected.”
Former Lions starting DT reportedly cut by Giants
ALLEN PARK -- Nick Williams signed with the New York Giants before training camp and then made their initial 53-man roster. Pro Football Focus reports that Williams is among a series of cuts as the Giants make room for waiver claims and other additions. Williams was most recently a two-year...
The largest free jazz festival in the world is in Michigan and it’s this weekend
DETROIT - The largest free jazz festival in the world takes place right here in Michigan and for the first time in two years because of COVID, it’s welcoming back fans. The Detroit Jazz Festival takes place throughout Downtown Detroit today through Monday, September 5, featuring dozens of local, national and international music artists on multiple stages. And yes, you can watch any musician you want for free. Just show up and explore.
Michigan movie theaters hope $3 tickets get you to the cinema
For the first time since 1982, movie tickets will cost $3. More than 3,000 theaters are teaming up Saturday, Sept. 3 to coax moviegoers to the silver screen on a typically slow holiday weekend. The Cinema Foundation created the first ever National Cinema Day to mark a “record-breaking” summer and welcome people back to the theater.
Michigan man accused of killing wife, stepson at Florida RV park
A Michigan man has been arrested in Florida and charged with multiple crimes including first-degree murder, sexual battery and kidnapping. WKMG-TV in Orlando reports that Justin Lamar Jones, 41, of Howell Township was arrested in Lake County on Wednesday. He is accused of killing his wife and stepson with a...
Board deadlocks on Michigan voting rights proposal; court fight likely
LANSING, MI – A ballot proposal to expand Michigan voting rights and access will have to wait to go on the November ballot after the state’s top election board Wednesday deadlocked on whether to approve it. Promote the Vote 2022 would expand voting rights and access in multiple...
About 300,000 still without electricity in southern Michigan as crews continue repair work
After a strong storm blew through southern Michigan, about 300,000 electric customers were still without service late Tuesday, Aug. 30. DTE Energy was reporting about 230,000 customers without service as of 9 p.m. Tuesday and Consumers Energy about 70,000. DTE officials said the storm, which sliced through Southeast Michigan about...
‘It’s legal bro,’ man tells DNR officer before blowing weed smoke in his face
An angler found out the hard way that just because marijuana is legal in Michigan, you can’t consume it anywhere you want. Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources cited a man in Macomb County recently after he blatantly smoked marijuana in front of them and blew the smoke in one of the officer’s face. COs Joseph Deppen and Brad Silorey were at a public launch in Macomb County and were in checking with anglers who were using the area.
Bank of America launches zero down mortgages in select cities. One is in Michigan.
First-time homebuyers have a new lending option to help them get into the market. Bank of America announced a new zero down payment, zero closing cost mortgage solution for first-time homebuyers. The new loan will be available in designated markets, with an emphasis on serving Black/African American and/or Hispanic-Latino neighborhoods.
