Ann Arbor, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

Brad Holmes says Lions were prepared for slow starts from injured second-round defenders

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have watched their last two second-round picks spend most of their first training camps in sweats on the sidelines. Levi Onwuzurike, last year’s second-round pick, missed most of his first and second training camps while dealing with back issues. The defensive lineman then struggled through his rookie season despite playing every game. Josh Paschal, Pick 46 back in April’s draft, missed training camp after sports hernia surgery. The rookie edge defender will miss at least the first four games while on PUP.
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Ex-Lions defensive backs sign back with Atlanta Falcons

ALLEN PARK -- The Atlanta Falcons are signing cornerback Mike Ford and safety Dean Marlowe back after releasing the pair on cut day. Marlowe started nine games for the Detroit Lions last season. Ford was a special teams mainstay for the Lions across his first three seasons in the league. ESPN reported that Ford and Marlowe were likely candidates to re-sign in Atlanta once roster movement, waiver claims and injury designations occurred. And that’s what happened on Thursday, per the NFL’s transaction wire.
ATLANTA, GA
The Grand Rapids Press

Detroit Lions waive RB Jermar Jefferson to make room for waiver claim

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have waived second-year running back Jermar Jefferson to make room for their waiver claim of defensive lineman Benito Jones. Jefferson made the initial 53-man roster with running backs D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams and Craig Reynolds. He made it over running backs Justin Jackson and Godwin Igwebuike. Jackson has since been added to the team’s practice squad. Igwebuike was Detroit’s primary kick returner last season, leaving that role open ahead of Week 1.
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Former Lions seventh-round pick back with New Orleans Saints

ALLEN PARK -- Dwayne Washington, a 2016 seventh-round running back pick to the Detroit Lions, is back with the New Orleans Saints. Washington agreed to return to the Saints after getting released earlier this week, per the league’s transaction wire. The 28-year-old has spent the last four seasons in New Orleans. Washington hasn’t touched the ball much outside of sporadic kick returns. But the running back has played 200-plus snaps on special teams three straight seasons. He has 47 carries for 245 yards in four years.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Former Lions starting DT reportedly cut by Giants

ALLEN PARK -- Nick Williams signed with the New York Giants before training camp and then made their initial 53-man roster. Pro Football Focus reports that Williams is among a series of cuts as the Giants make room for waiver claims and other additions. Williams was most recently a two-year...
DETROIT, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

The largest free jazz festival in the world is in Michigan and it’s this weekend

DETROIT - The largest free jazz festival in the world takes place right here in Michigan and for the first time in two years because of COVID, it’s welcoming back fans. The Detroit Jazz Festival takes place throughout Downtown Detroit today through Monday, September 5, featuring dozens of local, national and international music artists on multiple stages. And yes, you can watch any musician you want for free. Just show up and explore.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan man accused of killing wife, stepson at Florida RV park

A Michigan man has been arrested in Florida and charged with multiple crimes including first-degree murder, sexual battery and kidnapping. WKMG-TV in Orlando reports that Justin Lamar Jones, 41, of Howell Township was arrested in Lake County on Wednesday. He is accused of killing his wife and stepson with a...
Jackson Citizen Patriot

‘It’s legal bro,’ man tells DNR officer before blowing weed smoke in his face

An angler found out the hard way that just because marijuana is legal in Michigan, you can’t consume it anywhere you want. Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources cited a man in Macomb County recently after he blatantly smoked marijuana in front of them and blew the smoke in one of the officer’s face. COs Joseph Deppen and Brad Silorey were at a public launch in Macomb County and were in checking with anglers who were using the area.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
