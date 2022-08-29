ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have watched their last two second-round picks spend most of their first training camps in sweats on the sidelines. Levi Onwuzurike, last year’s second-round pick, missed most of his first and second training camps while dealing with back issues. The defensive lineman then struggled through his rookie season despite playing every game. Josh Paschal, Pick 46 back in April’s draft, missed training camp after sports hernia surgery. The rookie edge defender will miss at least the first four games while on PUP.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO