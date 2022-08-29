ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracking Tennessee Titans' 53-man roster cuts

By Mike Moraitis
 4 days ago
With 2022 training camp and the preseason officially in the books, it’s time for the Tennessee Titans to make their final cuts in order to get the roster down to 53 players.

Tennessee, along with the rest of the NFL, must trim its roster from 80 to 53 by Tuesday at 4 p.m. EDT, a process that had already begun as early as Saturday for the teams who played Thursday and Friday.

After the Titans finalize their initial 53-man roster, the team will then turn its focus to putting together the practice squad, which will come on Wednesday.

Ahead of final cuts, we put together one last 53-man roster projection based on what everything seen in camp and the preseason. You can check that out right here.

Stay up to date with all of the Titans’ latest moves by following along with our tracker below, which will be updated regularly (note: the most recent moves are at the top).

