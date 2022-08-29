ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

kentuckytoday.com

Most of Kentucky free from drought

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Rainfall the past two weeks has eased the drought situation in Kentucky, so there are now only a handful of counties in the far west which are either in the Abnormally Dry or Moderate Drought categories. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor report issued September...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Idaho governor signs massive tax cut, education bill

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little late Thursday signed a massive tax cut and education spending bill made possible by the state’s projected $2 billion budget surplus. The Republican governor signed the bill after it made a speedy trip through the Legislature in a one-day special...
IDAHO STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Baptist Health to open $40M pharmacy center in La Grange

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear congratulated Baptist Health leaders after they announced on Thursday details of the system’s new $40 million Central Pharmacy Service Center in La Grange that will create 200 new jobs. Baptist Health’s Central Pharmacy will be housed in a 90,000-square-foot facility to...
LA GRANGE, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Frankfort, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Lawsuit settled on how DOC handles mail to inmates

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The ACLU of Kentucky and the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy recently settled a lawsuit regarding the way Kentucky Department of Corrections handles mail sent to people who are incarcerated from their attorneys. Under the settlement, the Department of Corrections (DOC) has agreed to use...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Skrmetti takes over Tennessee attorney general office

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The top legal counsel for Republican Gov. Bill Lee has taken over the state's attorney general office. Earlier this year, the Tennessee Supreme Court announced that Jonathan Skrmetti would replace Attorney General Herbert Slatery, a Republican who announced in May that he wouldn't seek another eight-year term.
TENNESSEE STATE
kentuckytoday.com

California gun bill fails on tactical error in Legislature

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gun-control advocates could have had another victory in their very successful California legislative session that ended Thursday if not for a risky move supported by Gov. Gavin Newsom that backfired on a bill to impose new limits on carrying concealed weapons after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down old rules.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Wolf starts process to pardon lower level pot convictions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvanians with minor, nonviolent marijuana criminal convictions could be pardoned beginning Thursday in a period until the end of the month under a joint effort from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. The so-called “one-time, large-scale pardon effort” will allow anyone who...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Person
Chris Fugate
Person
Angie Hatton
kentuckytoday.com

Kansas GOP governor candidate 'respects' vote on abortion

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for governor in Kansas said Thursday that if he is elected he will respect voters' overwhelming rejection of an amendment that would have removed the right to abortion from the state's constitution. Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who is seeking to oust...
KANSAS STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Editorial Roundup: New England

Hartford Courant. September 1, 2022. Editorial: It will take more than one day of recognition to stop CT’s growing opioid epidemic. It should draw the attention of every adult in Connecticut to know that Fiona Cullinan Firine said, “my son didn’t stand a chance.”. That son, Cameron,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Minnesota nurses' union gives notice of strike plans

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Union leaders representing some 15,000 Minnesota nurses said Thursday members will strike for three days beginning Sept. 12 if labor agreements cannot be reached. The strike notice follows weeks of unsuccessful negotiations and involves seven health care systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth. Nurses have...
MINNESOTA STATE
kentuckytoday.com

COVID numbers higher in Kentucky; positivity rate reaches 20%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – New cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, as well as the number of deaths and other metrics, reversed a two-week trend of reductions, according to the Department for Public Health’s weekly report, issued Monday afternoon. There were 14,312 new cases reported during the period ending...
KENTUCKY STATE
#Legislature#Servant Leadership#Politics State
kentuckytoday.com

Body of construction worker, 30, found after site collapse

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — State police say the body of a worker was found in the rubble of a collapse at a construction site in Pennsylvania. Trooper Megan Frazer said the body of the 30-year-old man was found at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday at the site of the Martin's Famous Potato Rolls plant in Guilford Township, Franklin County.
GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, PA
kentuckytoday.com

SYNCIS Awards $10,000 in College Scholarships to Students Who Lost a Parent Without Life Insurance

LONG BEACH, Calif. - September 1, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) Syncis Insurance Solutions, Inc. ( SYNCIS ) has once again awarded two $5,000 college scholarships through Life Happens and its annual Life Lessons Scholarship Program to aid the financial burden of students who have lost a parent without life insurance. Each qualified applicant submitted either a 500-word essay or a three-minute video discussing how the death of a parent or guardian financially affected the student's life.
LONG BEACH, CA
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky backup quarterback strong man of faith

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky quarterback Deuce Hogan sees the football field as his platform on and off turf. “I always tell people it's a 100-yard stage,” said Hogan, who was named the No. 2 quarterback behind starter Will Levis this week. “(I’m) using this platform to be able to speak to people on a really big scale and I think football can open doors there.”
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

California heat wave sparks fears of power outages, fires

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California was in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. Temperatures will continue to reach triple digits in many areas of the state through Labor Day, forecasters said, prompting concerns that people will turn up the air conditioning and strain the state's electrical grid.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Housing
Housing
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky First Federal: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) _ Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $206,000. The Hazard, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. The bank holding company posted revenue of $2.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.3 million. For...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Payne hurt, surprised by 'hatred', negative recruiting from coaches

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne has been quiet for most of the summer when it comes to appearances in front of the local news media, leaving fans and reporters alike in the dark about his latest thoughts concerning his team. He has referred several times to his preference for secrecy and his last news conference was in late May when he added Milt Wagner to his staff.
LOUISVILLE, KY

