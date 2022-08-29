Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kentuckytoday.com
Flood relief teams rely on horses to reach survivors stranded in eastern Ky.
HAZARD, Ky. — It’s a phrase made famous by beloved TV host Fred Rogers: “Look for the helpers.”. For many people stranded in their homes tucked in the hills of Eastern Kentucky following July’s catastrophic flooding, some of “the helpers” arrived on four legs.
kentuckytoday.com
Most of Kentucky free from drought
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Rainfall the past two weeks has eased the drought situation in Kentucky, so there are now only a handful of counties in the far west which are either in the Abnormally Dry or Moderate Drought categories. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor report issued September...
kentuckytoday.com
Idaho governor signs massive tax cut, education bill
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little late Thursday signed a massive tax cut and education spending bill made possible by the state’s projected $2 billion budget surplus. The Republican governor signed the bill after it made a speedy trip through the Legislature in a one-day special...
kentuckytoday.com
Baptist Health to open $40M pharmacy center in La Grange
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear congratulated Baptist Health leaders after they announced on Thursday details of the system’s new $40 million Central Pharmacy Service Center in La Grange that will create 200 new jobs. Baptist Health’s Central Pharmacy will be housed in a 90,000-square-foot facility to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kentuckytoday.com
Lawsuit settled on how DOC handles mail to inmates
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The ACLU of Kentucky and the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy recently settled a lawsuit regarding the way Kentucky Department of Corrections handles mail sent to people who are incarcerated from their attorneys. Under the settlement, the Department of Corrections (DOC) has agreed to use...
kentuckytoday.com
Skrmetti takes over Tennessee attorney general office
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The top legal counsel for Republican Gov. Bill Lee has taken over the state's attorney general office. Earlier this year, the Tennessee Supreme Court announced that Jonathan Skrmetti would replace Attorney General Herbert Slatery, a Republican who announced in May that he wouldn't seek another eight-year term.
kentuckytoday.com
California gun bill fails on tactical error in Legislature
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gun-control advocates could have had another victory in their very successful California legislative session that ended Thursday if not for a risky move supported by Gov. Gavin Newsom that backfired on a bill to impose new limits on carrying concealed weapons after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down old rules.
kentuckytoday.com
Wolf starts process to pardon lower level pot convictions
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvanians with minor, nonviolent marijuana criminal convictions could be pardoned beginning Thursday in a period until the end of the month under a joint effort from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. The so-called “one-time, large-scale pardon effort” will allow anyone who...
RELATED PEOPLE
kentuckytoday.com
Kansas GOP governor candidate 'respects' vote on abortion
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for governor in Kansas said Thursday that if he is elected he will respect voters' overwhelming rejection of an amendment that would have removed the right to abortion from the state's constitution. Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who is seeking to oust...
kentuckytoday.com
Editorial Roundup: New England
Hartford Courant. September 1, 2022. Editorial: It will take more than one day of recognition to stop CT’s growing opioid epidemic. It should draw the attention of every adult in Connecticut to know that Fiona Cullinan Firine said, “my son didn’t stand a chance.”. That son, Cameron,...
kentuckytoday.com
Minnesota nurses' union gives notice of strike plans
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Union leaders representing some 15,000 Minnesota nurses said Thursday members will strike for three days beginning Sept. 12 if labor agreements cannot be reached. The strike notice follows weeks of unsuccessful negotiations and involves seven health care systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth. Nurses have...
kentuckytoday.com
COVID numbers higher in Kentucky; positivity rate reaches 20%
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – New cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, as well as the number of deaths and other metrics, reversed a two-week trend of reductions, according to the Department for Public Health’s weekly report, issued Monday afternoon. There were 14,312 new cases reported during the period ending...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kentuckytoday.com
Body of construction worker, 30, found after site collapse
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — State police say the body of a worker was found in the rubble of a collapse at a construction site in Pennsylvania. Trooper Megan Frazer said the body of the 30-year-old man was found at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday at the site of the Martin's Famous Potato Rolls plant in Guilford Township, Franklin County.
kentuckytoday.com
SYNCIS Awards $10,000 in College Scholarships to Students Who Lost a Parent Without Life Insurance
LONG BEACH, Calif. - September 1, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) Syncis Insurance Solutions, Inc. ( SYNCIS ) has once again awarded two $5,000 college scholarships through Life Happens and its annual Life Lessons Scholarship Program to aid the financial burden of students who have lost a parent without life insurance. Each qualified applicant submitted either a 500-word essay or a three-minute video discussing how the death of a parent or guardian financially affected the student's life.
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky backup quarterback strong man of faith
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky quarterback Deuce Hogan sees the football field as his platform on and off turf. “I always tell people it's a 100-yard stage,” said Hogan, who was named the No. 2 quarterback behind starter Will Levis this week. “(I’m) using this platform to be able to speak to people on a really big scale and I think football can open doors there.”
kentuckytoday.com
California heat wave sparks fears of power outages, fires
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California was in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. Temperatures will continue to reach triple digits in many areas of the state through Labor Day, forecasters said, prompting concerns that people will turn up the air conditioning and strain the state's electrical grid.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky First Federal: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
HAZARD, Ky. (AP) _ Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $206,000. The Hazard, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. The bank holding company posted revenue of $2.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.3 million. For...
kentuckytoday.com
Payne hurt, surprised by 'hatred', negative recruiting from coaches
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne has been quiet for most of the summer when it comes to appearances in front of the local news media, leaving fans and reporters alike in the dark about his latest thoughts concerning his team. He has referred several times to his preference for secrecy and his last news conference was in late May when he added Milt Wagner to his staff.
Comments / 0