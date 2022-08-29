ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

More cases of West Nile found in Erie County mosquitoes

By Corey Morris
 4 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — More mosquitoes in Erie County have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The Erie County Department of Health today announced that on Aug. 17 two separate groups of mosquitos tested positive for the virus. One group was collected in the northeast quadrant of the City of Erie, and another group was collected in Millcreek Township.

Following the positive tests, more mosquito testing will be done in the area, and control work will get underway if necessary.

There currently are zero human cases of the virus in Erie County.

According to the department of health, West Nile virus can cause “West Nile encephalitis,” an infection that can cause brain swelling. Older adults and people with weak immune systems have the highest risk of developing severe illness.

More mosquitoes in Millcreek test positive for West Nile virus

Prevention

The Erie County Department of Health recommended two broad ways to prevent West Nile virus: preventing bites and reducing the number of mosquitoes.

To prevent bites, the department recommends: using insect repellants with DEET; using proper outdoor lighting (incandescent lights attract mosquitoes, and fluorescent lights neither attract nor repel them); using chemical treatments for standing water (such as “mosquito dunks”); having tight window and door screens; using fans at outdoor events to repel mosquitoes with high winds.

To prevent mosquitoes around homes, the department recommends: disposing of anything that can hold standing water (like cans, containers, and used tires); drilling holes in the bottoms of recycling containers and checking uncovered junk piles; cleaning gutters and checking storm drains, leaking faucets and window wells; emptying standing water from wheelbarrows, boats, trailers, toys and ceramic pots, and turn them over when not in use; and aerating and/or treating water where possible.

