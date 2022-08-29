Baron Corbin is one of the top heels in WWE, and throughout his career he has been given the opportunity to mix it up with several WWE legends, whether it was for one-off moments or longer rivalries. Corbin has previously interacted with The Rock during his return to "WWE SmackDown" in October 2019 and has also had feuds with the likes of John Cena and Kurt Angle, culminating in major premium live event matches. Corbin was Angle's final in-ring opponent (at least for the time being) defeating the WWE Hall Of Famer at WWE WrestleMania 35, while he went one-on-one with Cena back at WWE SummerSlam in 2017. When asked during a Twitter Q&A which legend he would most like to work with that he hasn't already, the name Corbin provided was Booker T.

