Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Calls AEW Star His 'New Favorite Wrestler'
Big Sexy approves of the Best Bout Machine. Kevin Nash took to Twitter to respond to All Elite Wrestling's official account. AEW was highlighting Kenny Omega's entrance on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," and the former WCW Champion took to Twitter to declare Omega "my new favorite wrestler." Kevin...
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Fish Confirms 'There's Still Conflict' With Another Top AEW Tag Star
Bobby Fish isn't afraid to blur the lines of reality — as a matter of fact, he thinks that's good for business. Fish recently fired up his new podcast, "Undisputed," and talked to his co-hosts about how he recently had the good kind of tension with Dax Harwood backstage. Fish made clear he'd say names because, in his words, "Who gives a f***."
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Gives Blunt Response To Why Thunder Rosa And CM Punk Do Not Get Equal AEW Promo Time
In the past few months, CM Punk and Thunder Rosa both went down with injuries during their reigns as AEW World Champion and Women's World Champion, respectively. But while Punk announced his injury in the ring on "AEW Rampage" receiving around eight minutes to cut a promo in person, Rosa was given less than a minute in a backstage interview with Tony Schiavone on an episode of "AEW Dynamite." When asked about the disparity, AEW CEO Tony Khan was blunt about the difference in time Punk and Rosa got when announcing their injuries.
wrestlinginc.com
Theory Believes WWE NXT Star Is The Randy Orton Of His Generation
Theory bridged past and future in interview on the YouTube-based SHAK Wrestling, where he spoke about John Cena's impact on his personal and professional life while offering his pick on which wrestler could inherit Randy Orton's star spot in the WWE orbit. SHAK Wrestling host Shakiel Mahjouri questioned Theory on...
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Shayna Baszler Addresses Ronda Rousey's Relationship With The WWE Universe
Shayna Baszler has shed some light on Ronda Rousey's relationship with the WWE Universe. Baszler and Rousey are longtime friends. They were training partners at the Glendale Fighting Club MMA gym, and they're now top stars in the "WWE SmackDown" women's division. But while Baszler is generally seen as a stellar "NXT" talent who's been largely misused on the main roster, Rousey has a more complicated relationship with WWE fans. When she first surfaced as a member of the WWE roster back in early 2018, Rousey was largely embraced by the audience. As time went on, however, Rousey started hearing boos, despite being presented as a babyface.
wrestlinginc.com
Baron Corbin Names WWE Legend He Would Most Like To Face
Baron Corbin is one of the top heels in WWE, and throughout his career he has been given the opportunity to mix it up with several WWE legends, whether it was for one-off moments or longer rivalries. Corbin has previously interacted with The Rock during his return to "WWE SmackDown" in October 2019 and has also had feuds with the likes of John Cena and Kurt Angle, culminating in major premium live event matches. Corbin was Angle's final in-ring opponent (at least for the time being) defeating the WWE Hall Of Famer at WWE WrestleMania 35, while he went one-on-one with Cena back at WWE SummerSlam in 2017. When asked during a Twitter Q&A which legend he would most like to work with that he hasn't already, the name Corbin provided was Booker T.
wrestlinginc.com
Top WWE Raw Star Confronts Bron Breakker On NXT
"NXT" Champion Bron Breakker got a little pep talk from "Raw" Superstar Finn Balor during Tuesday night's episode of 'NXT 2.0." In a backstage segment, Balor told Breakker not to underestimate the moment or his opponent at Worlds Collide this Sunday, September 4. Balor also told him good luck before leaving the locker room.
wrestlinginc.com
Nikki A.S.H. To Reach Milestone No Other Female WWE Star Has At Worlds Collide
As announced on the August 30, 2022, episode of "NXT," on Sunday, September 4 at "NXT" Worlds Collide, Nikki A.S.H. teams with fellow Scotswoman Doudrop as the pairing return to "NXT" in an attempt at defeating Katana Chance and Kayden Carter for the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships. In A.S.H.'s first match in "NXT" since 2019, a time when she was under the name Nikki Cross, she will become the first woman to accomplish an impressive feat in WWE history.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
Happy Corbin Expresses Interest In First-Time Match Against Multi-Time WWE Champion
Though he's only held championship gold once during his time with WWE, Happy Corbin has had some major rivalries in the company that led him to career-defining wins. At TLC 2019, Corbin managed to defeat the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns – though, at the time, "The Tribal Chief" wasn't a titleholder and hadn't debuted his new persona quite yet. He also defeated Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34, which was the same night that Angle retired from in-ring competition and seemingly hung up the boots for good. During a recent Q&A session on Twitter, Corbin hinted that he would be open to another huge match if the creative department wanted to set it up."Not my choice but definitely would [work with Brock Lesnar]," he wrote.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Solo Sikoa's WWE Future
Solo Sikoa could be the latest member of the Anoa'i family to join WWE's main roster full-time. PWInsider is reporting that the son of Rikishi, cousin of Roman Reigns, and brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso is expected to be promoted from "NXT 2.0" as soon as possible, and it could happen as early as this month if all goes according to plan.
wrestlinginc.com
Health Update On Steve 'Mongo' McMichael
Steve "Mongo" McMichael, former NFL Player and professional wrestler, has suffered greatly the past number of years, as former member of the Four Horsemen has been diagnosed with ALS, a disease also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Another former member of the Four Horsemen, Ric Flair, recently gave an update on McMichael's health.
NFL・
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On Braun Strowman Possibly Returning To WWE
Earlier this week, a report emerged that suggested that Adam Scherr, who many wrestling fans will remember as WWE star Braun Strowman, could be on his way back to WWE. Now, a new report is suggesting that we can upgrade the odds of Strowman making his way back from a "maybe" to a "when, not if." According to PWInsider, Strowman will be returning to wrestle for the WWE, and imminently. Sources confirmed that Strowman will be making his return this Monday on "Raw", airing out of Kansas City. No mention was made of Strowman possibly appearing at WWE's Clash at the Castle event this weekend, indicating that fans should not expect him at WWE's UK premium live event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Comments On The Fan Response To Him Saying 'Wrestling' On WWE TV
Vince McMahon was known for banning words and phrases during his 40-year tenure as the CEO and Chairman of the Board for WWE. Two of the most well-known phrases/words that were banned were "wrestling" and "wrestler," despite the fact that WWE stands for World Wrestling Entertainment. McMahon is officially retired following allegations of using company money to pay women he engaged in inappropriate sexual relations with to keep silent, therefore, Triple H has taken over as head of creative. On the August 15 edition of "Monday Night Raw," Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre engaged in a promo battle ahead of their match where McIntyre stated, "We're wrestlers in a wrestling ring, let's just freaking wrestle!"
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Comments On Velveteen Dream's Legal Troubles This Week
A widely trending story in pro wrestling is the recent arrest of Patrick Clark, formerly known as the vibrant character Velveteen Dream in WWE "NXT." The former "NXT" North American Champion who once seemed destined for greatness in WWE was arrested on first-degree misdemeanor charges of battery and trespassing on August 20, which violated his court-appointed probation dating back to an arrest in November 2021 that accused him of cocaine possession, destroying/altering/concealing physical evidence, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and having no lamps/illuminating devices in his vehicle.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On How Many Tickets Have Been Sold For WWE Clash At The Castle
The latest information on ticket sales for WWE's Clash at the Castle has been revealed by WrestleTix. The event will take place this Saturday, September 3 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The current capacity is 67,580. According to the report, 62,594 tickets have been distributed, and 4,986 tickets...
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Describes His Conversation With Vince McMahon Before Taking Over WWE Creative
In July, Vince McMahon resigned from WWE in the midst of sexual misconduct allegations that saw unaccounted hush money paid to former employees. The world of WWE was immediately rocked, but one man stepped up in the form of Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Married to McMahon's daughter and new WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, Levesque became the new head of creative, a position held by McMahon since the 1980s. Now, Levesque has revealed the conversations he had with his father-in-law — admitting that "What if?" talks had previously occurred between them — before taking over WWE creative.
wrestlinginc.com
The Untold Truth Of Kenny Omega
The debate of who is the greatest in-ring performer of this current generation is littered with names, one of which is Kenny Omega. The Canadian-born wrestler has won countless championships and tournaments around the globe, becoming one of the most recognizable personalities. In 2021, he was rewarded for his efforts with the number one spot in the prestigious PWI 500.
wrestlinginc.com
Jimmy Hart Claims Jerry Lawler Did Not Think WWE HOFer Would Draw A Dime
Jimmy Hart earned the nickname of "The Mouth Of The South" over his four-decade career. He has never been afraid to speak his mind. Now, he has revealed what Jerry "The King" Lawler first thought of Hulk Hogan when he saw him wrestle in the early days of his career.
wrestlinginc.com
The Rock Sometimes Makes Specific Request At Restaurants He Eats At
Being one of the most legendary pro wrestling stars of all time and a leading man in Hollywood likely puts pressure on Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. But if anyone can handle it, it's someone whose nickname means stone, symbolic of how durable and reliable Johnson has been throughout his career. One person who advocates that fact is Stephen Merchant, the writer, director, and producer of the 2019 film "Fighting With My Family." Dwayne was also a producer on the film and even played himself at key points in the movie that centers around the life of former WWE star Paige (Saraya-Jade Bevis).
Comments / 0