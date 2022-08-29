Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The location of Times Square. Quite the conundrumKath LeeNew York City, NY
EPA Reports Linden NJ Exposed to Large Amount of Cancer-Causing Chemical Ethylene OxideBridget MulroyLinden, NJ
MrBeast Is Opening a Restaurant In New JerseyBryan DijkhuizenEast Rutherford, NJ
Isolated on an island, a Gothic-style hospital was built to treat smallpox patients for the first time in the U.S.Anita DurairajNew York City, NY
Related
It's official: NYC continues to be the priciest city to be a tenant in
When it comes to real estate in New York, nothing surprises us anymore. So when we learn that, according to Zumper's national rent report, "New York City remains the priciest city in the nation," we just smile and move on with our day. According to the study, the median rent...
NYC has the most stressful commute in the U.S.
It’s not just you—getting around New York City really does suck. It’s the norm to feel like you’re a tiny sardine sharing the same tin can as everyone in NYC when riding the subway. Waiting for the bus can feel like being stood up, and driving? Forget about it. Traffic jams are our bread and butter.
newyorkled.com
NYC’s West Indian Day Carnival / Parade & Other Events for 2022
West Indian American Day Carnival is Back for Labor Day Weekend 2022. Taking place in Brooklyn, NYC with most items requiring purchased tickets. Visit the official site for additional details on any/all of that which appears on this page. Most if not all are taking place at the Brooklyn Museum,...
You’ll now be able to read columns from our editors!
If there’s one thing I love about New Yorkers, it’s how honest we are. The people of the Greatest City in the World are never afraid to share their opinions. When I became editor at Time Out New York this summer, there were a lot of ideas swirling around in my head about how to amplify our voice as a New York City magazine run by and for New Yorkers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
It's time to say goodbye: NYC MetroCard machines will be phased out by 2023
It’s been a long and bumpy ride, albeit certainly a memorable one. But, as they say, all good things come to an end: the ubiquitous MetroCard machines that have been peppering our subway stations since 1999 are going to be phased out in “the not-so-distant future,” according to a tweet by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).
A giant, free Broadway festival is happening in Times Square this month
Curtain Up! Broadway Festival is a three-day outdoor celebration of all that makes our theater offerings unique. Scheduled to take over Times Square between September 30 and October 2, the festival is made up of over 15 free, live events that will take place on stages in Duffy Square (Seventh Avenue and 46th Street) and Broadway between 45th and 48th Streets.
A new exhibit about the sinking of the Titanic is opening in NYC this fall
“Titanic. The Exhibition” is a new experience dissecting the much talked-about sinking of the Titanic passenger liner on April 15, 1912, a tragic event in the North Atlantic that claimed the lives of 1,496 people on board. Set to open at 526 Sixth Avenue by West 14th Street in...
A bright, floral gateway in Brooklyn will honor LGBTQ+ trailblazer Marsha P. Johnson
A bold, artful park entrance will soon welcome visitors to Marsha P. Johnson State Park to honor the late transgender activist and to commemorate her spirit and legacy. State officials announced the plans for the park gateway on August 24, on what would have been Johnson’s 77th birthday. After growing up in New Jersey during the 1940s, Johnson moved to Greenwich Village adopting the full name Marsha P. Johnson with the “P” standing for “Pay It No Mind.”
RELATED PEOPLE
brickunderground.com
5 houses for rent in Brooklyn and Queens if you want more space but can't afford to buy
If your dream is to live in a house, there are lots of arguments you could make for renting a house in New York City instead of following a more traditional plan of saving up and buying in the suburbs. It's a shortcut to getting the benefits of more space and privacy—while living close to what NYC has to offer.
This beautiful new cocktail bar in Tribeca doubles as a brunch spot during the day
Cocktail bars are always welcome additions to the city's culinary landscape, especially if serving top-notch drinks in beautiful settings. Le Salon Cocktail Bar and Lounge, scheduled to soft open at 355 Greenwich Street by Harrison Street in Tribeca next Thursday, September 8, is poised to become one such destination. Led...
"Gun-free zone" signs will soon be installed all around Times Square
Back in June, the United States Supreme Court overturned a New York law that limited people from carrying concealed handguns, with a 6-3 decision ruling that the state's restrictions violated the Second Amendment. In response, state lawmakers and Governor Kathy Hochul signed a law that bans the carrying of firearms...
Brooklyn affordable apartments available for $1,437 a month with one-month free rent
It’s hard for renters in New York City to catch a break these days. However, some new apartment opportunities from NYC Housing Connect offer renters some relief. The government agency has announced the availability of 224 affordable apartments with rent starting at $1,437 a month. The apartments are in a new development at 27 Eagle Street and 227 West Street in Brooklyn, New York.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NYC’s holiday markets have official opening dates
Before summer has come to an end, Urbanspace has already announced when and where its beloved holiday markets will be this fall. It may seem premature to think about holiday shopping, but the days are getting darker more quickly and we’re beginning to see the dew points drop a bit. In no time at all, it’ll be the holiday season in NYC.
evgrieve.com
The Green Bench is stolen from the TF in Tompkins Square Park; 'this shit is an act of WAR'
Tensions are mounting in a cross-border conflict following the brazen theft of the green bench (aka AVE bench) from the TF in Tompkins Square Park last week. The bench was last seen Wednesday night... as the @tf_report account reported... "Some reports have said the green bench was stolen from Tompkins...
Man who fatally jumped from East Village apartment building identified as controversial art critic Charlie Finch
One of the two men who jumped to their death just hours apart in separate incidents in New York City on Wednesday was renowned art critic Charlie Finch.
2nd Dirtiest City In The World Is In New York State
There are certain lists that you want to be on and certain lists that you would never want to be associated with. Being on the list with the title "Greatest", "Best", or "Top" usually means something really special is about to be said about you and your city. When the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman who fell through Bronx apartment's floor has long road to recovery
NEW YORK -- A woman who fell through the bathroom floor of her Bronx apartment over the weekend is still recovering at the hospital. Her husband said Monday he's hopeful the city will force the landlord to properly fix their home, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported. "She fell down. It was like a big hole," said Spellman Vandepool. Over the phone, Vandepool said his wife was conscious but has a long road to recovery. "My wife went to the bathroom ... when she stepped in the middle, in between the door and the toilet, she fell down," said Vandepool. Vandepool said they first heard a pipe...
HipHopDX.com
Jim Jones Hosts Back To School Giveaway In Harlem: 'Only Here To Be An Inspiration'
Harlem, NY – Jim Jones helped children in his hometown of Harlem, New York get ready for school with a special giveaway event on Sunday (August 28). The Diplomats member and his team took over PS 208 Alaine Locke School on 111th street between Fifth and Lenox Avenues for a back-to-school event that provided kids with free book bags, school supplies, sneakers, clothes, raffled laptops and more.
SNAP Schedule: New York Food Stamps Benefits for September 2022
SNAP provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income working people, senior citizens and the disabled. In New York, SNAP is administered by two different agencies: the Department of Social Services...
Longtime French restaurant in Hell’s Kitchen in danger of closing
HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) – A neighborhood and a community are trying not to say au revoir to a popular and longtime French restaurant in Hell’s Kitchen. “It’s our life,” said Elyane Bruno, co-owner of Chez Napoléon. “We hope to open very soon.” Since 1960, Chez Napoléon has been a très petit slice of Paris, […]
Time Out New York
New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
440K+
Views
ABOUT
The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.https://www.timeout.com
Comments / 0