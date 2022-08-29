ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Time Out New York

NYC has the most stressful commute in the U.S.

It’s not just you—getting around New York City really does suck. It’s the norm to feel like you’re a tiny sardine sharing the same tin can as everyone in NYC when riding the subway. Waiting for the bus can feel like being stood up, and driving? Forget about it. Traffic jams are our bread and butter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkled.com

NYC’s West Indian Day Carnival / Parade & Other Events for 2022

West Indian American Day Carnival is Back for Labor Day Weekend 2022. Taking place in Brooklyn, NYC with most items requiring purchased tickets. Visit the official site for additional details on any/all of that which appears on this page. Most if not all are taking place at the Brooklyn Museum,...
BROOKLYN, NY
Time Out New York

You’ll now be able to read columns from our editors!

If there’s one thing I love about New Yorkers, it’s how honest we are. The people of the Greatest City in the World are never afraid to share their opinions. When I became editor at Time Out New York this summer, there were a lot of ideas swirling around in my head about how to amplify our voice as a New York City magazine run by and for New Yorkers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

A bright, floral gateway in Brooklyn will honor LGBTQ+ trailblazer Marsha P. Johnson

A bold, artful park entrance will soon welcome visitors to Marsha P. Johnson State Park to honor the late transgender activist and to commemorate her spirit and legacy. State officials announced the plans for the park gateway on August 24, on what would have been Johnson’s 77th birthday. After growing up in New Jersey during the 1940s, Johnson moved to Greenwich Village adopting the full name Marsha P. Johnson with the “P” standing for “Pay It No Mind.”
BROOKLYN, NY
Beth Torres

Brooklyn affordable apartments available for $1,437 a month with one-month free rent

It’s hard for renters in New York City to catch a break these days. However, some new apartment opportunities from NYC Housing Connect offer renters some relief. The government agency has announced the availability of 224 affordable apartments with rent starting at $1,437 a month. The apartments are in a new development at 27 Eagle Street and 227 West Street in Brooklyn, New York.
BROOKLYN, NY
Time Out New York

NYC’s holiday markets have official opening dates

Before summer has come to an end, Urbanspace has already announced when and where its beloved holiday markets will be this fall. It may seem premature to think about holiday shopping, but the days are getting darker more quickly and we’re beginning to see the dew points drop a bit. In no time at all, it’ll be the holiday season in NYC.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Woman who fell through Bronx apartment's floor has long road to recovery

NEW YORK -- A woman who fell through the bathroom floor of her Bronx apartment over the weekend is still recovering at the hospital. Her husband said Monday he's hopeful the city will force the landlord to properly fix their home, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported. "She fell down. It was like a big hole," said Spellman Vandepool. Over the phone, Vandepool said his wife was conscious but has a long road to recovery. "My wife went to the bathroom ... when she stepped in the middle, in between the door and the toilet, she fell down," said Vandepool. Vandepool said they first heard a pipe...
BRONX, NY
HipHopDX.com

Jim Jones Hosts Back To School Giveaway In Harlem: 'Only Here To Be An Inspiration'

Harlem, NY – Jim Jones helped children in his hometown of Harlem, New York get ready for school with a special giveaway event on Sunday (August 28). The Diplomats member and his team took over PS 208 Alaine Locke School on 111th street between Fifth and Lenox Avenues for a back-to-school event that provided kids with free book bags, school supplies, sneakers, clothes, raffled laptops and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Longtime French restaurant in Hell’s Kitchen in danger of closing

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) – A neighborhood and a community are trying not to say au revoir to a popular and longtime French restaurant in Hell’s Kitchen. “It’s our life,” said Elyane Bruno, co-owner of Chez Napoléon. “We hope to open very soon.” Since 1960, Chez Napoléon has been a très petit slice of Paris, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

