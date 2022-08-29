Read full article on original website
Reddit Is In Shambles Over Wendy's Frosty Size Change
Hard to define, Wendy's Frostys are a sweet treat of a genre of their own. A unique ice-cream-like beverage, Frosty's, are so delicious due to the way they're made, which among other rules, includes a specific temperature and lots of sugar. Served with a spoon, a vanilla or chocolate Frosty might as well be a Wendy's unofficial dipping sauce as the salty fries and Frosty pair unexpectedly well, according to science.
TikTok Is Roasting A Customer Who Sent His Steak Back Three Times
When the butcher hands over a fine cut of beef, he is presenting you with a juicy red slab of potential. Whether it's a choice top sirloin, a hefty T-bone, or a petite filet mignon, you have in your hands the makings of a heavenly piece of protein and the star of your meal — unless, of course, you decide to cook it well done. There, it's been said: The fastest way to destroy a quality piece of beef is to overcook it. Across the board, most chefs agree that you should never order your steak well done.
In-N-Out Burger's Beautiful Instagram Tribute To Its Founder
How do we love you, In-N-Out Burger? Let us count the ways. We love you because you use fresh meat (never frozen), which seems to make your burgers really stand out in the crowd of fast-food burgers — and worth the half-hour wait in the drive-thru line. We love you because you make your milkshakes with real milk — ice cream, in fact (per USA Today). We love you for your burger toppings, including "hand-leafed lettuce,” which is extra important when we order Protein Style burgers (hold the bun) from the not-so-secret menu (per Forbes). We love you because hot-headed British chef Gordon Ramsay loves you and wishes you would cross the pond (per YouTube). We love you for your iconic arrow sign, which helps us find our way to your doors day and night, and for the crossed palm trees that let us know we've arrived at the right place.
Instagram Is Surprised By Emeril Lagasse's 'Teenage Dirtbag' Photos
Emeril Lagasse loves screaming "BAM!" and the truth is, we love screaming it with him. The OG celebrity chef was one of the first to captivate Food Network audiences and he paved the way for the many talented chefs who followed. For 11 seasons "Emeril Live" kept viewers' attention, but, to the shock of many, the popular cooking show was canceled in 2007.
What It's Really Like Behind The Scenes At A Gordon Ramsay Restaurant
It might surprise you to find out that Gordon Ramsay currently operates 53 restaurants worldwide, ranging in size and style from tiny sleek airport bars and spray-painted pizza joints in London to a one-of-a-kind Michelin-starred restaurant located in a breathtaking hotel in Bordeaux, France. Four of those restaurants are Hell's Kitchen restaurants, designed after the wildy popular 20-season show of the same name — where two teams battle it out and get whittled down until only one chef is left standing. The first of the TV-inspired restaurants was established in Las Vegas, followed by locations in Dubai, Lake Tahoe, and Southern California.
Why McDonald's Stopped Selling The McGriddle
Imagine pulling up to the drive-thru of your local McDonald's on any given morning. Quickly, you fall under the spell of the mouth-watering aromas cast into your car by the fast food chain's beloved breakfast: the freshly brewed coffee, the piping hot hash browns, and the legendary McGriddle. The McGriddle,...
The Internet Is Bullying Gordon Ramsay Over His Restaurant's Burgers
The internet is a tough place for anyone. That includes the acerbic chef Gordon Ramsay, the star of "Hell's Kitchen" and "Kitchen Nightmares." Ramsay is known for flying into a rage, abusing his staff, and spitting out such gems of hope as "I've never, ever, ever, ever, ever met someone I believe in as little as you," and "Chefs are nutters. They're all self-obsessed, delicate, dainty, insecure little souls, and absolute psychopaths," (via Scary Mommy). Though, these days he's on the receiving end of a lot of verbal punishment from those who are as disappointed in his food as he is in the meals his staff cooks up.
Brands Are Memeing Themselves In One Word On Twitter, And I Am 1,000% Entertained
The latest viral meme trend.
The McDonald's Ice Cream Coffee Hack That's Taking Over TikTok
If you've never heard of menu hacks, they're essentially tricks to get "secret menu items," mainly at fast-food places. While some places such as In-N-Out and Five Guys encourage ordering from their "secret menus" (via Spoon University and Wide Open Eats), those who are "in the know" can usually attest to how good they are and recommend you try it for yourself the next time you go out to eat.
Instagram Is Drooling Over Giada De Laurentiis' 'Perfect Summer Bite'
Yes, she's a New York Times best-selling author. Yes, she looks like a model in the kitchen, but she studied at the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu in Paris and is a talented chef (per Food Network). Yes, she's so famous she can go by one name. Still, according to Giada De Laurentiis, the number one thing interviewers and fans ask about concerns her ability to be around delicious pasta, pizza, and gelato all day long (via Page Six).
The Absolute Best Food Carts In NYC
In the city that never sleeps, the options for food are far from few. And with a population of over 8 million people, per the 2021 Census, meals come in every shape and size. From dozens of Michelin-starred restaurants to easy late-night eats for party-goers, New Yorkers aren't low on choice. Food carts are undeniably a crucial element of the city's culinary landscape, serving up international cuisines and familiar comfort foods.
16 Alcoholic And Nonalcoholic Beverages That Scream "It's Fall, Y'all"
While you mourn the end of summer, I'll be cozying up with these ridiculously autumnal (and undeniably delicious) drinks. 🍂
What Are Taralli And What Do They Taste Like?
A super unique Italian treat, taralli (or, when pronounced in an Italian-American dialect, ta-rahl) are a crispy, crunchy delight. The cracker-like snacks are made from a simple dough in both sweet and savory permutations, with the sweetened variation being flavored with a touch of sugar and the savory variations infused primarily with anise or fennel, plus black pepper and salt.
Michael Symon's Canned Food Rule You Should Never Break - Exclusive
We hold this truth to be self-evident: Not all canned foods are inherently evil. The latest course books on such subjects (and believe us, they exist!) estimate that over 1,300 kinds of foods in cans exist to be purchased in the world. What's more, human thirst for the packaging type is nearing the unquenchable. Fortune Business Insights estimates that the global canned food market is growing and will top $100 billion by 2027 — which means that maybe it's time to have the talk.
TikTok Has Some Questions About The PSL Recipe At Starbucks
People may still be lounging in swimming pools and sporting flip-flops on September 1, but for many, the switch to fall happened Tuesday when Starbucks brought the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte back to its menu. People love spending their hard-earned dollars on pumpkin-flavored seasonal foods (more than $600 million in 2018, reports Forbes), but PSL sales take things up a notch.
What Happened To Talbott Teas After Shark Tank?
The investors on ABC's "Shark Tank" have seen hundreds of pitches throughout 13 seasons, which is why entrepreneurs are pressured to come up with a product or idea that sets them apart from the competition. According to The Hustle, 20% of the pitches that appear on the show are from the food and beverage industry. Fashion and beauty follows at 19%, lifestyle and home makes up 16%, and children and education is around 10% of the pitches. The food and drink industry appears to be on the rise, with a 4% increase in related pitches from the show's premiere to season 10. Additionally, there's a 57% chance you'll strike a deal if you show up to the tank with a food or beverage product.
Chipotle's Unique Point Ordering System Is Turning Heads On Reddit
The main bean, cheese, and protein ingredients at Chipotle might be simple, but combining them produces a dizzying array of options. To keep things streamlined, Chipotle has instituted a clear pricing structure that escalates as diners add ingredients to their orders. Reddit has spilled the pinto beans on how that system works.
Guy Fieri's Late Late Show Appearance Has The Internet Seeing Triple
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Out of all the celebrity chefs out there, Guy Fieri might just have the most recognizable personal style. From the frosted tips down to the bowling shirt with flames on it, you can spot him, or someone dressed like him, from a mile away. Dressing like the Mayor of Flavortown has become popular among bachelorette parties and even made an appearance on RushTok this year. One TikTok that showed the duality of a typical Nashville bachelorette party versus a Flavortown bachelorette garnered over 1 million likes.
TikTok's Taco Bell Musical Is Back Just In Time For The Mexican Pizza Revival
On September 15, Taco Bell is reintroducing one of its fan favorite's with a beat and a jingle. The Mexican Pizza, or the "Pizzazz Pizza" was first introduced on the fast-food chain's menu in 1985, according to Fox 5. Like many other Taco Bell products, it was briefly taken off the menu in 2020, due to the amount of time that went into preparing the product (via Today).
TikTok's Hack For Storing Chipotle Leftovers Is A Total Game-Changer
There are certain fast food items that just don't do particularly well as leftovers. For example, eating the remains of a burger the next day means you'll likely be dealing with an incredibly soggy, unappetizing bun. For food safety reasons, you also probably don't want to be chowing down on old sushi, since raw fish is definitely not something you should be keeping in your fridge for days on end. However, there are other dishes, such as rice bowls, that can be quite tasty the following day — and many items from Chipotle fall into this category.
