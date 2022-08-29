How do we love you, In-N-Out Burger? Let us count the ways. We love you because you use fresh meat (never frozen), which seems to make your burgers really stand out in the crowd of fast-food burgers — and worth the half-hour wait in the drive-thru line. We love you because you make your milkshakes with real milk — ice cream, in fact (per USA Today). We love you for your burger toppings, including "hand-leafed lettuce,” which is extra important when we order Protein Style burgers (hold the bun) from the not-so-secret menu (per Forbes). We love you because hot-headed British chef Gordon Ramsay loves you and wishes you would cross the pond (per YouTube). We love you for your iconic arrow sign, which helps us find our way to your doors day and night, and for the crossed palm trees that let us know we've arrived at the right place.

