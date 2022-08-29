ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, PA

Mohawk Schools update plan for football program

By Patty Coller
 4 days ago

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Mohawk Schools issued an updated statement Monday laying out how they plan to handle their football program during an ongoing investigation into allegations about members of the high school team.

Western Pennsylvania Attorney Dallas Hartman says he’s representing two freshman football players who Hartman says may have been among the most “severe” victims stemming from allegations of potentially unlawful activity at the school.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Leitera issued the following statement Monday:

The junior varsity and varsity football program will remain inactive through Sunday, September 4, 2022.  This includes all activities and games, both junior varsity and varsity.  The investigation into allegations involving the junior varsity and varsity football program is ongoing.  The District continues to work with the Lawrence County District Attorney’s office on this investigation.  Because this matter involves minor students and matters protected by student confidentiality, the district will not be providing additional details while the investigation is pending.  We’ll provide as much information as possible, while still respecting student privacy rights, when the investigation has been completed.  We understand this is a challenging time for all involved. The District appreciates your patience and consideration as the investigative process is being conducted.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Leitera

Details about the incident have not been released.

