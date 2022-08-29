ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Happy Endings ‘Mixed’ for FTX Bailout of Crypto Firms

Putting up $1 billion for rescues and acquisitions of cryptocurrency firms as the sector started further collapsing following plummeting bitcoin and other prices, FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried expects some of the investments will bring about profits, while others likely will be disappointing. “Mixed is basically the answer. I think some...
pymnts

JPMorgan’s Farooq: Banks Will Win Coming Crypto Asset Cycle

As a competitor with, and even as a threat to, traditional financial institutions (FIs), cryptocurrency has a long way to go, the head of J.P. Morgan’s blockchain division said. Even so, this nascent asset class has far too much disruptive potential to be ignored, Umar Farooq, CEO of Onyx...
pymnts

IMF Staffers Favor Platform for X-Border Payments, Crypto Regulation

International Monetary Fund (IMF) staffers are reportedly advocating for a global platform for cross-border payments and for regulations of cryptocurrencies. These calls to action were published in the September issues of the IMF’s quarterly magazine, “Finance & Development,” according to a Thursday (Sept. 1) report by CoinDesk.
pymnts

FTX Crypto Exchange CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s Breakout Month

August has been a good month for Sam Bankman-Fried, the increasingly high-profile CEO of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange. That may seem a little strange to say, given that his was one of four cryptocurrency exchanges singled out by a congressional committee’s Aug. 30 demand for information about what the industry is doing to protect consumers against fraud.
pymnts

FTC Fines Credit Karma $3M for False Pre-Approvals

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says it has ordered personal finance company Credit Karma to pay a $3 million penalty for telling consumers they were pre-approved for credit cards for which they were not actually qualified. According to a Thursday (Sept. 1) news release, the funds will be given to...
pymnts

FinTech Startup Opens Private Market Access to Wealth Management Space

A FinTech startup in the U.K. is opening private market investment access to the wealth management industry by offering a digital marketplace that managers can tap for their clients. Private Markets Alpha (PM Alpha) is a digital marketplace for asset managers, wealth managers, and advisers to access private markets investments,...
pymnts

M&A Exits Dim for FinTechs as IPOs Drop 38%

In business, and especially for smaller firms, there are any number of exit strategies depending on the macro environment they must confront. When markets are booming, management teams can pursue an initial public offering, seeking to tap the stock market to raise operating capital. In many cases, these founders can also monetize their own existing holdings in the company. In tougher times, liquidation or bankruptcy are options.
pymnts

Carta Acquires UK Equity Management Firm Capdesk

Silicon Valley tech firm Carta is acquiring London equity management company Capdesk for undisclosed terms. “We founded Capdesk with a vision of changing finance for good by leveraging the power of equity for the benefit of founders, investors and employees alike. I’m thrilled we’ve identified a shared vision in Carta. This deal will enable us to further strengthen our position across Europe,” Capdesk CEO and co-founder Christian Gabriel said, Tech Funding News reported on Thursday (Sept. 1).
pymnts

Secure Payments in the Metaverse Will Lean on Banking Experience, Technology

The possibilities of Web3 are becoming increasingly apparent. This newest iteration of the internet will feature a strong emphasis on decentralized applications, heavy use of machine learning and artificial intelligence and extensive use of blockchain-based technologies. Additionally, the metaverse provides infrastructure that allows consumers to interact socially and in business-related pursuits, make investments and more. Whether excited over the potential widespread use of the metaverse or relieved at the prospect of inexpensive cross-border bitcoin transactions, businesses and consumers alike are eagerly anticipating these advancements in technology.
FinTech IPO Index Slides Despite Futu’s 20% Surge

For the FinTech IPO Index, it feels like the long weekend cannot come fast enough. The downturn continues, even as earnings are largely in the rearview mirror, even though headlines in the past several trading sessions have been sporadic. Overall, the index was down 3.5%, and the year-to-date decline now tops 40%. There were several double-digit percentage gainers — and several double-digit decliners too.
pymnts

Klarna Faces Growing Pains as Losses Increase

Expenses related to U.S. and international market expansion combined with the integration of new acquisitions and widening credit losses all added up to a messy first half for buy now, pay later giant Klarna. “When we set our business plans for 2022 in the autumn of last year, it was...
pymnts

FinTechs Use Secured Cards to Fill Consumer Credit Gap

The path toward building a full-service bank in the digital age is a long and winding one. And for the FinTechs endeavoring to do that, the challenge is to get critical mass, with an installed base of consumers sticky enough to embrace a wide range of products and services. After...
pymnts

Banks’ SMB Payments Pain Could Be Blockchain Payments Really Big Gain

When it comes to cryptocurrency payments, a lot of attention is placed on consumers paying merchants, but business-to-business (B2B) payments are an area where crypto has the potential to make a big impact. Cross-border payments are a big part of this, but they’re not the only consideration. There are areas...
