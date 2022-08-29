Read full article on original website
Report: Happy Endings ‘Mixed’ for FTX Bailout of Crypto Firms
Putting up $1 billion for rescues and acquisitions of cryptocurrency firms as the sector started further collapsing following plummeting bitcoin and other prices, FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried expects some of the investments will bring about profits, while others likely will be disappointing. “Mixed is basically the answer. I think some...
JPMorgan’s Farooq: Banks Will Win Coming Crypto Asset Cycle
As a competitor with, and even as a threat to, traditional financial institutions (FIs), cryptocurrency has a long way to go, the head of J.P. Morgan’s blockchain division said. Even so, this nascent asset class has far too much disruptive potential to be ignored, Umar Farooq, CEO of Onyx...
IMF Staffers Favor Platform for X-Border Payments, Crypto Regulation
International Monetary Fund (IMF) staffers are reportedly advocating for a global platform for cross-border payments and for regulations of cryptocurrencies. These calls to action were published in the September issues of the IMF’s quarterly magazine, “Finance & Development,” according to a Thursday (Sept. 1) report by CoinDesk.
FTX Crypto Exchange CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s Breakout Month
August has been a good month for Sam Bankman-Fried, the increasingly high-profile CEO of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange. That may seem a little strange to say, given that his was one of four cryptocurrency exchanges singled out by a congressional committee’s Aug. 30 demand for information about what the industry is doing to protect consumers against fraud.
Today in Crypto: Crypto.com Scraps $495M European Soccer League Sponsorship; Coinbase Investigates Network Payment Delays
Ethereum-based asset management protocol Babylon Finance will close completely in November as it did not recover from the $80 million exploit on Rari Capital in April, Coindesk wrote. Rari made it so users could supply and borrow any asset in its Fuse pools to earn yields, letting users set up...
UEFA・
Stimulus Check Update: 6 States to Send Out Payments This Month
While it is unclear if the federal government will provide more stimulus checks, several states are providing residents with more money under other initiatives.
FTC Fines Credit Karma $3M for False Pre-Approvals
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says it has ordered personal finance company Credit Karma to pay a $3 million penalty for telling consumers they were pre-approved for credit cards for which they were not actually qualified. According to a Thursday (Sept. 1) news release, the funds will be given to...
Today in Crypto: Ticketmaster Issues Event NFTs; S. Korea's Busan City Teams With FTX for Exchange
Ticketmaster has added a capability for event organizers to issue NFTs related to live events, a report from Dapper Labs said Wednesday (Aug. 31). The offering has already seen over 5 million NFTs for event organizers on the Flow blockchain. The feature will let fans have a way to “extend...
FinTech Startup Opens Private Market Access to Wealth Management Space
A FinTech startup in the U.K. is opening private market investment access to the wealth management industry by offering a digital marketplace that managers can tap for their clients. Private Markets Alpha (PM Alpha) is a digital marketplace for asset managers, wealth managers, and advisers to access private markets investments,...
M&A Exits Dim for FinTechs as IPOs Drop 38%
In business, and especially for smaller firms, there are any number of exit strategies depending on the macro environment they must confront. When markets are booming, management teams can pursue an initial public offering, seeking to tap the stock market to raise operating capital. In many cases, these founders can also monetize their own existing holdings in the company. In tougher times, liquidation or bankruptcy are options.
Carta Acquires UK Equity Management Firm Capdesk
Silicon Valley tech firm Carta is acquiring London equity management company Capdesk for undisclosed terms. “We founded Capdesk with a vision of changing finance for good by leveraging the power of equity for the benefit of founders, investors and employees alike. I’m thrilled we’ve identified a shared vision in Carta. This deal will enable us to further strengthen our position across Europe,” Capdesk CEO and co-founder Christian Gabriel said, Tech Funding News reported on Thursday (Sept. 1).
Secure Payments in the Metaverse Will Lean on Banking Experience, Technology
The possibilities of Web3 are becoming increasingly apparent. This newest iteration of the internet will feature a strong emphasis on decentralized applications, heavy use of machine learning and artificial intelligence and extensive use of blockchain-based technologies. Additionally, the metaverse provides infrastructure that allows consumers to interact socially and in business-related pursuits, make investments and more. Whether excited over the potential widespread use of the metaverse or relieved at the prospect of inexpensive cross-border bitcoin transactions, businesses and consumers alike are eagerly anticipating these advancements in technology.
FinTech IPO Index Slides Despite Futu’s 20% Surge
For the FinTech IPO Index, it feels like the long weekend cannot come fast enough. The downturn continues, even as earnings are largely in the rearview mirror, even though headlines in the past several trading sessions have been sporadic. Overall, the index was down 3.5%, and the year-to-date decline now tops 40%. There were several double-digit percentage gainers — and several double-digit decliners too.
EMEA Daily: Wise Fined $360K for AML Violations by Abu Dhabi Regulator; PalmPay Hits 10M Users in Nigeria
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Wise has been slapped with a $360,000 fine by Abu Dhabi’s anti-money laundering regulator and PalmPay hits an important milestone, surpassing 10 million users. Money transfer service Wise has been fined $360,000 in Abu Dhabi for violating anti-money laundering (AML) regulations.
70% of Western Global Merchants See Payments Localization Cutting APAC Cart Abandonment in Half
The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is key to the international growth strategies of countless eCommerce merchants across the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. Home to 4.3 billion consumers, the region represents a massive market potential that many businesses aim to unlock through expanded and localized payment options. “The...
Klarna Faces Growing Pains as Losses Increase
Expenses related to U.S. and international market expansion combined with the integration of new acquisitions and widening credit losses all added up to a messy first half for buy now, pay later giant Klarna. “When we set our business plans for 2022 in the autumn of last year, it was...
CFPB Report Offers Cautionary Take on FinTech Platforms That Consumers Value
In case it’s unclear to anyone at this point, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is on edge about new payment types taking the markets by storm, concerns over which are spelled out in an August report that reads like part overview and part consumer warning. According to a...
FinTechs Use Secured Cards to Fill Consumer Credit Gap
The path toward building a full-service bank in the digital age is a long and winding one. And for the FinTechs endeavoring to do that, the challenge is to get critical mass, with an installed base of consumers sticky enough to embrace a wide range of products and services. After...
Banks’ SMB Payments Pain Could Be Blockchain Payments Really Big Gain
When it comes to cryptocurrency payments, a lot of attention is placed on consumers paying merchants, but business-to-business (B2B) payments are an area where crypto has the potential to make a big impact. Cross-border payments are a big part of this, but they’re not the only consideration. There are areas...
Following Other Online Providers, Affirm Boosts APY on Savings Accounts
Affirm has announced that its savings accounts now offer an annual percent yield (APY) of 1.5%, noting that’s 11.5 times the national average. That APY became effective as of Wednesday (Aug. 31) and may change at any time, the company said in a Thursday (Sept. 1) blog post. “When...
