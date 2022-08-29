Ohio State announces ‘Safelite Field’ at Ohio Stadium

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State has announced Columbus-based Safelite will become the first-ever field sponsor at Ohio Stadium. The sponsorship will begin this season, with Safelite placing their company logo in two locations on the field.

OSU installed new field turf for this season. The Safelite logos will be placed opposite the Big Ten logos at each end of the field.

The school says the field will be called “Safelite Field” but the stadium remains Ohio Stadium. No financial terms or length of the deal were disclosed by OSU.

2022 will serve as the 100 th anniversary season for Ohio Stadium. The school says many of its gameday policies are the same as last year. To check on procedures for ticketing, parking and stadium information visit https://ohiostatebuckeyes.com/gameday/ .

Ohio State opens the season Saturday Sept. 3 vs. Notre Dame.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.