ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State announces ‘Safelite Field’ at Ohio Stadium

By Jerod Smalley
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rGvrF_0hZfWzZt00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State has announced Columbus-based Safelite will become the first-ever field sponsor at Ohio Stadium. The sponsorship will begin this season, with Safelite placing their company logo in two locations on the field.

OSU installed new field turf for this season. The Safelite logos will be placed opposite the Big Ten logos at each end of the field.

The school says the field will be called “Safelite Field” but the stadium remains Ohio Stadium. No financial terms or length of the deal were disclosed by OSU.

Mohawk schools update plan for football program

2022 will serve as the 100 th anniversary season for Ohio Stadium. The school says many of its gameday policies are the same as last year. To check on procedures for ticketing, parking and stadium information visit https://ohiostatebuckeyes.com/gameday/ .

Ohio State opens the season Saturday Sept. 3 vs. Notre Dame.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

C.J. Stoud gives awesome gift to Ohio State teammates

The Ohio State Buckeyes are on paper one of the best teams in college football, coming into the season ranked No.2 in the AP Top 25 rankings led by junior quarterback C.J. Stroud. Stroud will need to be a great leader for the Buckeyes to make it to the College...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Former Notre Dame star hilariously trolls Ohio State

With a few days to go before the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to open the 2022 college football season, it looks like the trash talk is already in full swing courtesy of former Irish star quarterback Malik Zaire. After a brief Twitter beef with...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
Lima News

Three Lima Senior football players suspended

LIMA — Three Lima Senior football players have been suspended for allegedly taking part in an altercation outside the high school Friday evening, district administrators confirmed Wednesday. The altercation occurred as players were returning from a football game in Toledo late Friday evening. Two adults and several students were...
LIMA, OH
WDTN

Teen arrested for second time in Ohio football game shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for a second time in connection to a shooting during a high school football game in Groveport, after posting bond on original charges earlier this week. James Keys, 18, was taken into custody Wednesday without incident, Groveport Police shared on Facebook. Officers also recovered four handguns […]
GROVEPORT, OH
sciotopost.com

Update: Groveport Madison High School Football Game Shooter in Custody Again

Groveport – On 8/19/2022 around 9:07pm, special duty Groveport Police Officers working at the Groveport Madison High School Football game did respond to shots fired in an area outside of the football stadium. Officers quickly detained one male adult, James Keys 18-yr Columbus, Ohio resident, and one juvenile. Officers...
GROVEPORT, OH
columbusmessenger.com

London youth makes history at Ohio State Fair

London teenager Madison Estep made history at this year’s Ohio State Fair Junior Show when her grand champion market turkey fetched $25,000 in the livestock sale, the most a market turkey has ever sold for at the state fair. “The most I’ve ever gotten for my birds was $2,000,...
MADISON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Ohio Stadium#Safelite#Logos#American Football#College Football#Osu#Notre Dame#Nexstar Media Inc
allaccess.com

WRKZ (99.7 The Blitz)/Columbus, OH Morning Show Loper & Randi Exit

NORTH AMERICAN BROADCASTING Active Rock WRKZ (99.7 THE BLITZ)/COLUMBUS, OH's LOPER & RANDI IN THE MORNING, aka JEREMY LOPER and RANDI RASAR were let go on MONDAY, AUGUST 29th after a 10 year run in mornings. LOPER said, "We were let go yesterday, details soon. In the mean time, we...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two out-of-state developers seek to reshape the corner of Lane and High, taking out CVS, Little Bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Two proposed projects near Ohio State’s campus from out-of-state developers could reshape the corner at Lane and High streets. Austin, Texas-based developer American Campus Communities wants to construct two mixed-use buildings at 50 W. Lane Ave. Redeveloping the site would mean tearing down the University Baptist Church on Lane […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Ohio Jobs and Family Services Update

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio Jobs and Family Services provided an update in a meeting at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning. Along with the ODJFS director, members of the Zanesville and Muskingum County government discussed the labor market and unemployment numbers, among other things. Business and...
ZANESVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
columbusmessenger.com

Digging up history in Brook Alley

As workers made improvements to Groveport’s Brook Alley they recently dug up a bit of the town’s history. They unearthed old wooden railroad ties, as well as some spikes, that were buried a foot or two under the alley pavement. These railroad ties were once part of a railroad track spur embedded in the alley that extended from the railroad line on the north end of town. The tracks ran down Brook Alley and connected to the former Claycraft brick plant that once operated on the southern edge of Groveport along the Ohio and Erie Canal. The railroad spur’s bed is also still slightly visible in the grass north of Grove Street where it curves off the existing railroad tracks and then down Brook Alley.
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Mailbox thefts a growing concern in Ohio, US

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) – As Groveport Police investigate after mailboxes outside the post office on Main Street were broken into, a security expert said this type of theft is a growing problem across Ohio and the country. Police said the theft of the blue mailboxes happened overnight Monday, with everything inside the boxes being stolen. […]
GROVEPORT, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 women injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police released new information regarding an east Columbus shooting that happened Tuesday night. A 23-year-old woman was shot near a McDonald's on Alum Creek Drive, located near Livingston Avenue. The woman then drove to a Kroger on East Main Street for help, according to police.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Fire destroys 2nd floor of apartment building in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — No injuries were reported after a large fire broke out at an apartment complex in north Columbus Thursday afternoon. According to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter, crews responded to a fire in a 16-unit building at Sawmill Place Apartments on Sibby Lane, just off Bent Tree Boulevard.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New Albany lands $1 billion data center project from out-of-state company making first investment in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Washington, D.C.-based real estate investment firm that develops data centers plans to construct a multi-building complex for a confidential end user at New Albany International Business Park. When complete, the $1 billion project from DBT-Data could span up to 1 million square feet, CEO David Tolson told me. […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
columbusnavigator.com

8 Must-Try Sandwiches You Can Find Around Columbus

Sometimes you just have to put some ingredients on some bread and take it back to the basics. Probably the single most important food ever invented is the one we tend to overlook the most. An underrated hero in the culinary world, the sandwich has defined the lives of many, from childhood to adulthood.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

WKBN

44K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy