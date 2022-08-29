EXCLUSIVE: Fivel Stewart (Umma) will exec produce and star in the horror-thriller Wake, from directors Tom Arizmendi and Austin Parks Stewart. In the film written by Elizabeth H. Vu, a struggling actress, desperate for a lead role in a Hollywood remake, tracks down the lead of the original film, who’s now a mysterious recluse. Strange occurrences quickly turn the meeting into a nightmare. Stewart’s fellow producers on the project are Daniel Blake Smith, Teddy Van Gough and Sam Logan. Stewart played Izzy on Netflix’s hit series Atypical, more recently starring opposite Sandra Oh in the Sam Raimi-produced supernatural horror film Umma, as well...

MOVIES ・ 30 MINUTES AGO