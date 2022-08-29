ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Deadline

‘Umma’s Fivel Stewart To Exec Produce & Star In Horror-Thriller ‘Wake’; ‘The Flash’ Star Danielle Nicolet Set For Indie ‘The Life Of Me’

EXCLUSIVE: Fivel Stewart (Umma) will exec produce and star in the horror-thriller Wake, from directors Tom Arizmendi and Austin Parks Stewart. In the film written by Elizabeth H. Vu, a struggling actress, desperate for a lead role in a Hollywood remake, tracks down the lead of the original film, who’s now a mysterious recluse. Strange occurrences quickly turn the meeting into a nightmare. Stewart’s fellow producers on the project are Daniel Blake Smith, Teddy Van Gough and Sam Logan. Stewart played Izzy on Netflix’s hit series Atypical, more recently starring opposite Sandra Oh in the Sam Raimi-produced supernatural horror film Umma, as well...
DogTime

Tommy Lee Pulls Out Dachshund from Pants Onstage

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee pulled a Dachshund — colloquially known as a “wiener dog” — from his pants during a performance in Los Angeles last week. Lee claims the dog was unharmed, but neither the length of time the dog was stuffed in his pants nor the loudness of the concert are ideal conditions […] The post Tommy Lee Pulls Out Dachshund from Pants Onstage appeared first on DogTime.
LOS ANGELES, CA

