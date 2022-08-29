Kelsea Ballerini Announces ‘Deeply Difficult Decision’ to Divorce Husband Morgan Evans

Kelsea Ballerini has revealed she is going through a divorce from husband and fellow country artist Morgan Evans .

She revealed the split in an Instagram Story posted on Monday (Aug. 29). “I’ve always tried to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold,” she wrote in the all-text message. “This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.”

Ballerini called the “deeply difficult decision” a “result of a journey of love, growth and effort that ultimately has come to an end.”

“It’s hard to find the words here…but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons. With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing and showing up the best we can,” she added.

Evans shared his own statement on Instagram Stories later in the day. “I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways,” he wrote. “I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not.”

The couple met in March 2016 while both were co-hosting the CMC Awards in Australia. They became engaged in December of that year, and married Dec. 2, 2017 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Ballerini is currently gearing up to release her album Subject to Change , out Sept. 23 via Black River Entertainment. In announcing the album, she shared on social media that the album reflects on her personal growth over the past few years.

“In my younger years, the idea of change scared me. It had proven to be a faceless force that patterned my past with uncertainty,” Ballerini wrote on Instagram in July. “Only in the gift of growth have I learned that in the stark and constant juxtaposition of life, living happens. That when I unclench my fists, undig my heels and unravel the architecture built by youth, a true metamorphosis can happen.”