ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Department of Health After School Meal Program locations

By Lucia Viti
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17jNBK_0hZfWrW500

Jacksonville — The Afterschool Meals Program, a subcomponent of Florida’s Child Care Food Program is designed primarily to provide nutritious snacks and/or meals to children in participating afterschool programs. Snacks and/or meals will be available at no separate charge to children attending the sites listed below, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.

Locations include:

Abyssinia Afterschool Enrichment Program 10325 Interstate Center Dr., Jacksonville, FL 32218

America’s Little Leaders Afterschool Program 1527 Grandy St., Jacksonville, FL 32208

Baxter E. Luther Boys & Girls Club 191 Pecan St., Jacksonville, FL 32211

Clanzel Brown Boys & Girls Club 4575 Moncrief Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32209

Cornerstone of Jacksonville Afterschool Program 039 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32216

Don’t Miss a Beat 2839 W. Beaver St., Jacksonville, FL 32254

Jax PAL- Eastside 1050 Franklin St., Jacksonville, FL 32206

Jax PAL- Northside 2165 W. 33rd St., Jacksonville, FL 32209

Jax PAL-Westside 441 Day St., Jacksonville, FL 32254

Mali Vai Washington Youth Foundation 1096 W. 6th St., Jacksonville, FL 32209

NFL YET Boys & Girls Club 555 W. 25th St., Jacksonville, FL 32206

River City Science Academy Boys & Girls Club 7565 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32216

Sanctuary on 8th St. 120 E. 8th St., Jacksonville, FL 32206

Southwind Villas Boys & Girls Club 8711 Newton Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32216

TDH Christian Academy 5013 Broadway Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32254

The Bridge Boys & Girls Club 320 W. 8th St. Jacksonville, FL 32206

The Carpenter’s Shop Afterschool Program 1601 University Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32211

Victory Pointe Boys & Girls Club 6750 Ramona Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32205

Wayman Academy of the Arts 1176 Labelle St., Jacksonville, FL 32205

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Julie Morgan

New fast-casual restaurant coming to Middleburg

Clay County is getting a new bowl and smoothie restaurant. Rush Bowls will be located at 1330 Blanding Blvd. in Middleburg. Rush Bowls are described as “the perfect blend of all-natural fruits and veggies topped with delightfully crunchy, organic granola, a drizzle of honey, and your choice of fresh fruits and toppers. Packed with nutrients and fully customizable, Rush Bowls offer healthy, delicious alternatives to standard fast-casual fare.”
MIDDLEBURG, FL
904happyhour.com

Vintage Market Days Comes to Jacksonville

SAVE THE DATE! VINTAGE MARKET DAYS COMING TO JACKSONVILLE DEC. 2-4 Antique dealers, vintage-inspired artisans + local artists will descend upon Clay County Fairgrounds. ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida (August 31, 2022) – Just in time for holiday shopping, Vintage Market Days Jacksonville will bring more than 120 unique, vintage-inspired vendors to one place – making gift-giving for everyone on your ‘Nice List’ a breeze. From homemade candles and home décor to vintage furniture, original artwork, clothing, and much more, the three-day event will be held Friday, December 2nd through Sunday, December 4th at Clay County Fairgrounds in Green Cove Springs, Florida.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

City issues permit to build-out Scramblers in Deerwood Village Mall

Scramblers is building-out in Deerwood Village Mall now that the city issued a permit to renovate space in the Deerwood/Baymeadows area for one of the company’s first area restaurants. The city issued a permit Aug. 30 for Skyline Construction Inc. to renovate a 3,318-square-foot space at 9940 Old Baymeadows...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Government
First Coast News

Jacksonville Zoo moving forward with improvement plans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announced last fall a five-year, $50 million campaign that will bring upgrades to animal care, improved educational spaces, and guest experience. One of the larger projects is a $20 million manatee rehabilitation center and river for manatees. J. Wayne and Delores...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Meal#Child Care Food Program#Fl 32218 America#Pecan#W 33rd St#Mali#Nfl#Tdh Christian Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Action News Jax

Later gator: Deputies wrangle alligator ‘loitering’ at Florida Wendy’s

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — An alligator may have been looking to get a bite to eat when it was found outside of a Florida fast-food restaurant. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call for an alligator “loitering” in the parking lot of a Wendy’s. When deputies arrived, they found the large alligator in a parking space and called in a trapper from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Texas Roadhouse to St. Augustine

St. Johns County continues to review development plans for Texas Roadhouse to build a 7,831-square-foot, 322-seat restaurant at the St. Augustine Outlets. The property is a 2.06-acre outparcel at Outlet Mall Boulevard and Outlet Centre Drive. It will be a full-service, sit-down restaurant with 290 inside seats and 32 on...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

7th Annual Sista Strut

Join 93.3 The Beat and V101.5 for the 2022 The Law Offices of Ron Sholes P.A. Sista Strut in Jacksonville, Florida. This year, the event will be held on Sat. Sat, October 1, 2022 8:00 AM EDT 8:00 AM -10AM in Jacksonville, Florida @ Riverfront Plaza. The registration fee for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Have you been recently evicted?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Data shows evictions in Jacksonville are up. Have you been recently evicted? If you would like to let us know or share your story, fill out the form below.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
totallystaugustine.com

2022 Fall Festivals, Events & Music in St. Augustine & St. Johns County

Locals Month — FREE admission & discounts in September!. September: CLICK HERE to see the list for St. Johns County residents deals in September 2022. September 1-4: Parade is on stage August 5 through September 4, each Thursday through Sunday, at Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Ave., uptown St. Augustine. In 1913, Leo Frank, a Brooklyn-raised Jew living in Georgia, is put on trial for the murder of thirteen-year-old Mary Phagan, a factory worker under his employ. Already guilty in the eyes of everyone around him, a sensationalist publisher and a janitor’s false testimony seal Leo’s fate. His only defenders are a governor with a conscience and, eventually, his assimilated Southern wife who finds the strength and love to become his greatest champion. For tickets, visit limelight-theatre.org or call the box office at 904-825-1164.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Edward Waters University touts increased enrollment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Leadership at Edward Waters University in Jacksonville says its enrollment has increased for the third consecutive year with nearly 1,200 students. According to information released by the university, this is the highest enrollment the institution has seen in nearly 20 years. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
110K+
Followers
121K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy