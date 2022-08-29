ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair often introduces something new that will catch the attention of fair-goers. This year is no exception, they are introducing the first ever cannabis exhibit. “Discovering Cannabis” will only be open to people 21 and up. “There’s no consumption, we’re not having any of that here at the […]

