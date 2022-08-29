Read full article on original website
Albuquerque reaches $42.5K settlement in excessive force case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque has settled a lawsuit with a man who claimed officers used excessive force that could have killed him. In 2015, Albuquerque Police Department officers were chasing Majestic Howard after catching him in a bait car. The lawsuit states, that right before his arrest, Howard stopped running and sat […]
The New Mexico State Fair will have its first ever cannabis exhibit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair often introduces something new that will catch the attention of fair-goers. This year is no exception, they are introducing the first ever cannabis exhibit. “Discovering Cannabis” will only be open to people 21 and up. “There’s no consumption, we’re not having any of that here at the […]
Fact: In New Mexico, you have a right to wade in public water, even on private land
*Editor’s note: Updated with quotes from Ben Neary SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court has released its opinion on why New Mexicans aren’t allowed to restrict access to some of their private property. Thursday they explained that the public is allowed to wade through public water, even if the water flows over […]
KOAT 7
Disabled Albuquerque veterans live next to condemned home taken over by homeless
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On a warm breezy afternoon on Chama Street in Albuquerque, two disabled veterans reminisce about their time serving our country. “I joined the Navy so I would not get shot at. Six months into my service, I'm getting shot at,” Stephen Hensley said. But quickly...
Hobbs News-Sun
Latest mural in downtown Lovington showcases wonder of New Mexico
LOVINGTON — Murals can help build community by turning brick and block walls into colorful community art spaces available to everyone, and Lovington MainStreet is on a mission to make more of them happen. Mural No. 10 was recently completed as part of the LMS mission by Taylor Elyse...
New Mexico businesses launch retail crime criminal intel database
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Aiming to crack down on shoplifting at retail stores that’s thought to be fueling other crimes, New Mexico law enforcement officials are inviting businesses to participate in a new criminal intelligence technology platform Wednesday. Alongside the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office, the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce is starting the “New Mexico […]
One year in: What is Albuquerque’s social worker emergency response team doing?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – September 2022 marks the one-year anniversary of Albuquerque’s new “third tier” of emergency response. The Albuquerque Community Safety Department, or ACS was first pitched in June 2020 amid a national conversation about the role of police departments in American society. Billed by Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller as a professional training civilian force with […]
New Mexico governor grants clemency for six convicts
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Six convicted criminals in New Mexico have been granted executive clemency by the governor, including the woman who escaped the infamous “Toy Box Killer,” David Parker Ray. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office made the announcement Monday afternoon, granting three men and three women a reprieve from their varying criminal sentences. The so-called […]
KVIA
New Mexico Governor designates $10 Million for abortion clinic in Doña Ana County
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an Executive Order Wednesday designating $10 Million for the development of a reproductive health center in Doña Ana County that includes abortion services. In the order, Lujan Grisham says many communities in New Mexico do...
Parole office calls on court to send Albuquerque man back to prison
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Probation and Parole Department is trying to put Robert Bosanko back behind bars after they say he violated just about every rule of his parole. Bosanko was high on LSD in 2016 when he blew through a red light at Coors and Montano going more than 90 miles per hour. He […]
Texas’ child welfare agency told staffers to keep quiet about gender-affirming care investigations, documents show
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services took steps to keep details of child abuse investigations related to gender-affirming care secret, according to internal agency communications reviewed by The Texas Tribune. The agency’s actions are detailed in more than 900 pages of emails and other...
Property Crime: Albuquerque business owners spending big to prevent it
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque business owners are fed up. One of the biggest commercial property owners in Albuquerque is paying $100,000 to protect their property, but they feel it’s a lost cause and are demanding change. Doug Peterson, President of Peterson Properties, says crime in the city is so out of control he’s had to […]
New app provides recovery assistance to New Mexicans
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new app will soon be providing peer support for people in treatment for substance abuse. The E-Recovery Connections App announced Tuesday by the Health and Human Services Department provides patients with 24/7 peer support. Human Services says connecting with others in recovery increases treatment adherence and builds self-confidence. The app also includes […]
KOAT 7
FBI serves 16 search warrants throughout Albuquerque on Thursday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Several state, federal and local agencies are serving search warrants throughout the City of Albuquerque. According to the FBI, agents executed 16 federal search warrants throughout the city related to an investigation violent crime task force investigation. FBI agents have not released further information, citing an...
CNM to hold memorial for student killed in the South Valley
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Central New Mexico Community College is hosting a memorial for a student that was killed earlier this week. Joseph Gonzales is accused of shooting and killing Abner Antillon Monday after an argument over speeding. Antillon graduated from Rio Grande High School and was studying psychology at CNM. He also worked as a […]
New Mexico now ranked in top 12 best states to work
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico just moved up the ranks in the realm of the work environment, according to a new analysis. The non-profit Oxfam America recently ranked the Land of Enchantment as the #12 best state to work in, in 2022. A global humanitarian organization, Oxfam describes its work as “[fighting] inequality to end […]
Hobbs News-Sun
Lea eyes $2 million fix for ‘dangerous’ school zone
LOVINGTON — At the urging of Lea County Commissioner Rebecca Long, the school zone at College Lane Elementary may soon become safer and less congested. “It’s so dangerous,” Long said at last week’s county commission meeting. She described the scene along College Lane in front of...
yournewsnm.com
NEW MEXICO TO OFFER BOTH RENTERS AND HOMEOWNERS ASSISTANCE
The State of New Mexico has brought two programs that provide housing aid under one consolidated program to simplify access to emergency housing assistance funds. The newly created New Mexico Home Fund helps homeowners and renters in New Mexico that have been financially impacted during the pandemic cover housing expenses and avoid eviction or foreclosure. The NM Home Fund combines the Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) and Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) and can be accessed at nmhomefund.org.
Santa Fe Reporter
Remember Where You Came From
The rumbling began in Carlsbad on Aug. 14 at a campaign rally for Republican gubernatorial candidate and former television weatherman Mark Ronchetti that featured an appearance by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a likely 2024 presidential hopeful. The sound was somewhat faint at first, unless you were looking at Twitter, with...
KVIA
Employers give mixed reaction to new paid sick leave for New Mexico employees
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - New Mexico private employers are now required by law to offer their employees paid sick leave. The law went into effect on July 1st, after New Mexico Governor Lujan Grisham signed into law the Healthy Workplaces Act (HB 20) on April 8, 2021, requiring most employers provide up to 64 hours of paid sick leave per year to their New Mexico employees.
