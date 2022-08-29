Read full article on original website
Hobbs News-Sun
Latest mural in downtown Lovington showcases wonder of New Mexico
LOVINGTON — Murals can help build community by turning brick and block walls into colorful community art spaces available to everyone, and Lovington MainStreet is on a mission to make more of them happen. Mural No. 10 was recently completed as part of the LMS mission by Taylor Elyse...
Hobbs News-Sun
Hobbs woman accused of stealing $95,000
A Hobbs woman was arrested on a charge of fraud after she allegedly stole $95,000 from another woman’s bank account. Priscilla Silva, 52, of Hobbs, was arrested Thursday on two warrants for fraud, both second-degree felonies; and failure to appear, a misdemeanor. On May 21, 2021, HPD officers responded...
KRQE News 13
Former Eunice fire chief faces embezzlement charges
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A now former New Mexico Fire Chief, Eddy Fabela, is accused of stealing taxpayer money. He is accused using city credit cards to run up thousands of dollars of charges for things like gas, boots, and sunglasses for his personal use. The mayor of Eunice...
Man accused of strangling a family’s pet cat to death in Hobbs, police said
HOBBS, N.M. — A man was arrested in Hobbs on Wednesday night for extreme cruelty to an animal and accused of strangling a family’s pet cat to death, according to Hobbs police. HPD said surveillance video showed 54-year-old Felix Pena pick up a cat by the neck and strangle it. “The cat could be seen […]
Hobbs News-Sun
Hobbs woman shot by stray bullets through wall
In the wee early morning hours of Aug. 21, Hobbs Police were called to an apartment complex located on the 1400 block of East Marland in reference to a gunshot victim. When officers arrived at the home, they found a woman lying in a bedroom bleeding from her abdomen and leg, suffering from two gunshot wounds.
Hobbs News-Sun
Not panicing yet: Wildcats still optimistic despite 0-2 start
So the Lovington football team is off to an 0-2 start. And then there’s the 115-point elephant in the room, as in, the total amount of points given up by the Wildcats in their games against Roswell and Seminole over the past two weekends. Concerning? Maybe. Time to panic?...
