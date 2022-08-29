ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tessa Thompson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt Join Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Ash’

By Scott Roxborough
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
Thor: Love and Thunder star Tessa Thompson and Inception actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt have signed on to star in Ash , an upcoming sci-fi thriller from rapper and filmmaker Flying Lotus , aka Steven Ellison.

Thompson will play a woman who wakes up on a distant planet to find the rest of the crew of her space station viciously murdered. She has to decide whether to trust the man (Gordon-Levitt) sent to rescue her. During their investigation into the killings, however, he begins to wonder if she is as innocent as she pretends to be.

Flying Lotus will direct from an original screenplay by German-Brazilian writer Jonni Remmler.

XYZ Films and GFC Films are producing Ash , with Echo Lake and District 9 and Elysium director Neill Blomkamp on board as executive producers. XYZ Films is financing and handling worldwide sales, kicking off presales at the Toronto International Film Festival next month. In addition to his debut feature Kuso , which premiered at Sundance in 2017, Flying Lotus directed a segment of the horror omnibus V/H/S/99 , which will have its premiere in the 2022 TIFF Midnight section.

Flying Lotus, who will also compose an original score for the film, is set to begin shooting Ash in New Zealand next year.

Thompson is repped by WME, Mosaic and Jackoway Austen. Gordon-Levitt is repped by WME and Jackoway Austen. Remmler is represented by Echo Lake Entertainment and Hayden Goldblatt at Frankfurt Kurnit.

