Toronto: Michelle Yeoh Set for Inaugural Groundbreaker Award

Michelle Yeoh , the veteran actress who has garnered career-best reviews for her star turn in Everything Everywhere All at Once , is adding another accolade to a pile that she has already accumulated this season.

The Toronto International Film Festival said Monday that it will present her with the inaugural TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award — which will annually honor “a woman who is a leader in the film industry and has made a positive impact for women throughout their career” — at its TIFF Tribute Awards.

The gathering, a fundraiser for TIFF’s diversity and inclusion efforts, will take place at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel on Sept. 11, during the 47th edition of the film festival.

“Michelle Yeoh is the definition of groundbreaking,” TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said in a statement. “Her screen work has spanned continents, genres and decades. This year she delivered a performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once that shows her limitless abilities. We’re so proud to honor her with the Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award.”

Yeoh’s notable credits over her nearly 40-year career also include Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon , Tomorrow Never Dies and Crazy Rich Asians .

She has already received an honorary degree from the American Film Institute on Aug. 13 and has been tapped to receive the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film on Dec. 9 .