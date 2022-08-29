ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Toronto: Michelle Yeoh Set for Inaugural Groundbreaker Award

By Scott Feinberg
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ji2li_0hZfWhw300

Michelle Yeoh , the veteran actress who has garnered career-best reviews for her star turn in Everything Everywhere All at Once , is adding another accolade to a pile that she has already accumulated this season.

The Toronto International Film Festival said Monday that it will present her with the inaugural TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award — which will annually honor “a woman who is a leader in the film industry and has made a positive impact for women throughout their career” — at its TIFF Tribute Awards.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The gathering, a fundraiser for TIFF’s diversity and inclusion efforts, will take place at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel on Sept. 11, during the 47th edition of the film festival.

“Michelle Yeoh is the definition of groundbreaking,” TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said in a statement. “Her screen work has spanned continents, genres and decades. This year she delivered a performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once that shows her limitless abilities. We’re so proud to honor her with the Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award.”

Yeoh’s notable credits over her nearly 40-year career also include Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon , Tomorrow Never Dies and Crazy Rich Asians .

She has already received an honorary degree from the American Film Institute on Aug. 13 and has been tapped to receive the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film on Dec. 9 .

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Eugenio Derbez Recovering After Surgery, His Wife Shares

Mexican actor and comedian Eugenio Derbez is recovering after undergoing surgery from an undisclosed accident. The CODA and Acapulco star’s wife, Alessandra Rosaldo, had informed fans that Derbez was heading into a surgery that she described as “complicated” on Tuesday. “He is fine, however the injuries he suffered are delicate and in the next few hours, he will have to undergo surgery. The operation is very complicated, but it does not compromise his health,” she shared, adding that the recovery process would be long and difficult.More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Discovery, BT Deal to Create U.K. Sports Joint Venture ClosesVenice: Japanese...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Catherine Deneuve in Venice: It Is “Much Better to Be in Europe Than in America If You Are an Actress and Are Older”

French cinema legend Catherine Deneuve was all smiles as she glided into the press conference room of the Venice International Film Festival on Wednesday. Deneuve is being honored in Venice this year with the festival’s Golden Lion award for lifetime achievement.More from The Hollywood Reporter'White Noise' Review: Adam Driver and Noah Baumbach Take a Bold Stab but Don DeLillo's Novel Still Seems UnfilmableVenice Film Festival Kicks Off With Netflix's 'White Noise' and a Message From Ukraine's Volodymyr ZelenskyNoah Baumbach on Getting LCD Soundsystem to Create New Track for 'White Noise': I Told James Murphy to Write a "Catchy, Fun Song About...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Latin Superstar Eugenio Derbez Faces “Complicated” Surgery After Accident

Latin American superstar Eugenio Derbez has had an accident and will undergo a “complicated” surgery, his wife, Alessandra Rosaldo, told his fans in an Instagram post. “He is fine, however the injuries he suffered are delicate and in the next few hours, he will have to undergo surgery. The operation is very complicated, but it does not compromise his health,” Rosaldo wrote on Monday night, adding, “The recovery process will be long and difficult since he will have to rest for several weeks and then undergo rehabilitation therapies.”More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: Poland Names 'EO' as International Feature EntryChris Rock Says...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

What Is Hillary Clinton Doing at the Venice Film Festival?

Venice Film Festival watchers and political obsessives got a treat Wednesday night, when former U.S. Secretary of State and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton was spotted at the opening night gala for the 79th edition of the festival. Clinton walked the Venice red carpet and took in the opening night festivities, including the world premiere of Noah Baumbach’s White Noise, starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, which kicked off the 2022 festival. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Tár' Review: Cate Blanchett Astounds in Todd Field's Blistering Character StudyMilli Vanilli Biopic Players Revealed in 'Girl You Know It's True' First LookVenice:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Bailey
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Joseph Gordon Levitt
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Michelle Yeoh
The Hollywood Reporter

Lea Michele Responds to Racism, On-Set Bullying Accusations Ahead of ‘Funny Girl’ Debut

Lea Michele is responding to the revelations of past on-set harassment made by a number of her former colleagues and attempting to clarify how that behavior will not follow her into her work on Funny Girl. Speaking to The New York Times for a profile published Thursday ahead of her Sept. 6 debut in the Broadway musical revival, the Glee and Spring Awakening star offered her first response beyond her 2020 apology statement following online accusations of racism and bullying made by Michele’s former colleagues, including Glee co-star Heather Morrison, Samantha Marie Ware and others. More from The Hollywood ReporterJ.K....
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Charlbi Dean, ‘Triangle of Sadness’ and ‘Black Lightning’ Actor, Dies at 32

Charlbi Dean, a young, up-and-coming South African actor who most recently starred in this year’s Palme d’Or winner “Triangle of Sadness,” died Monday in New York from an unexpected illness, Variety has confirmed. She was 32. Dean also appeared in the DC Comics series “Black Lightning” on the CW. She played the highly skilled assassin Syonide across nine episodes and two seasons. She made her acting debut in the South African film “Spud” in 2010 and returned in the 2013 sequel “Spud 2: The Madness Continues.” “Triangle of Sadness,” a satirical dark comedy directed by Ruben Ostlund, marked her first major film. Dean...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

'Triangle of Sadness' Actress and Model Charlbi Dean Dead at 32

Actress and model Charlbi Dean died suddenly at age 32, PEOPLE confirmed Tuesday. A rep for Dean — who stars in the upcoming film Triangle of Sadness, which won the Cannes Film Festival's highest honor, the Palme d'Or, this year — told TMZ that she died Monday in New York City from an unexpected and sudden illness. The illness has not been disclosed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Ana de Armas Criticizes NC-17 Rating for Her Netflix Marilyn Monroe Movie ‘Blonde’

Blonde star Ana de Armas is speaking out against her Marilyn Monroe bio-drama getting an NC-17 rating. When asked about the rating by French fashion magazine L’Officiel, the actress replied, “I didn’t understand why that happened. I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than Blonde. But to tell this story it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn’s life that made her end up the way that she did. It needed to be explained. Everyone [in the cast] knew we had to go to uncomfortable...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Film Star#Tiff#Everything Everywhere All#Crouching Tiger
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice: Festival Audience Gives Cate Blanchett’s Performance in ‘Tar’ a Six-Minute Standing Ovation

Even before anyone had seen Cate Blanchett’s starring turn in Todd Field’s Tár, there was awards buzz around her performance. The role — which sees Blanchett playing the fictional Lydia Tár, widely considered one of the greatest living composers/conductors and the first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra — was tipped, sight unseen, to be the one to win the actress her third Oscar. More from The Hollywood ReporterHow Europe's Film Industry Is Backing Ukraine in the Culture War With RussiaWalter Hill on 'The Warriors,' 'Aliens' Sequels With Sigourney Weaver and What All Those '48 Hours' Buddy Comedy Ripoffs...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ Casts Talia Shire, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman and More

Francis Ford Coppola is rounding out the cast to his big-budget indie film Megalopolis. The call sheet is now a family affair, with Coppola’s sister (and his Godfather star) Talia Shire and nephew Jason Schwartzman joining the project. Also joining the cast are Shia LaBeouf, Grace VanderWaal, Kathryn Hunter and James Remar.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmanda Mackey, Casting Director on 'A League of Their Own,' 'The Fugitive' and 'The Normal Heart,' Dies at 70Shia LaBeouf-Starrer 'Padre Pio' From Abel Ferrara to Premiere in Venice Days LineupJames Caan, Macho Leading Man of Hollywood, Dies at 82 Megalopolis notably marks LaBeouf’s highest-profile project since...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘White Noise’ Review: Adam Driver and Noah Baumbach Take a Bold Stab but Don DeLillo’s Novel Still Seems Unfilmable

There’s much to appreciate in Noah Baumbach’s alternately exhilarating and enervating attempt to tame Don DeLillo’s comedy of death, White Noise, not least the daredevil spirit and ambition with which the writer-director and his cast plunge into the tricky material. But little in this episodic freakout hits the target quite so well as the wild end credits sequence, a dance number set in a suburban A&P supermarket, in which the entire ensemble boogie in aisles stacked with colorful products, accompanied by an LCD Soundsystem banger called “New Body Rhumba.” With that ecstatic visual, Baumbach nails a key theme of the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Calls Chris Rock’s Joke About Murder “Distasteful”

Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister is speaking out about a joke Chris Rock recently made about her sister’s murder. During Rock’s Sunday night show at the Arizona Financial Theatre in downtown Phoenix, the comedian reportedly said he declined an offer to host the 2023 Academy Awards and compared accepting the hosting gig to returning to the scene of a crime, referencing the murder trial of O.J. Simpson. According to a report from the Arizona Republic, Rock said returning to the Oscars would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” where she left her eyeglasses before being killed. More from The...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice Flashback: Cate Blanchett Danced Her Way to the Lido 22 Years Ago

Cate Blanchett has become a mainstay of the Venice Film Festival. She was named best actress in 2007 for her turn as a reimagined version of Bob Dylan in Todd Haynes’ I’m Not There, and she served as the international jury president in 2020 as the festival emerged from COVID. But her allegiance to Venice dates back to 1998, when, at age 29, the Australian actress made her first visit to the fest with Shekhar Kapur’s Elizabeth, in which she played the English queen as a young woman, earning her first Oscar nomination in the process. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Tár' Review:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice: Trace Lysette Is First Trans Actress to Lead a Film at the Festival

Fans of Transparent will recognize Trace Lysette. For five seasons on Amazon’s groundbreaking gender- and genre-breaking series, she played Shea, a transgender yoga teacher who helps Jeffrey Tambor’s character — and the non-trans audience — understand trans lingo and culture. It was also Lysette who came forward, in 2017, with claims that Tambor had sexually harassed her on the Transparent set, one of several allegations that led Tambor to exit the show after its fourth season.More from The Hollywood ReporterMilli Vanilli Biopic Players Revealed in 'Girl You Know It's True' First LookVenice: Alejandro G. Inarritu on How Returning to Mexico for...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice Has Chala-Mania Deja-Vu Ahead of ‘Bones and All’ World Premiere

As the Venice Film Festival now very much appreciates, if you want to generate a bit of noise ahead of a screening, book a Timothée Chalamet movie. A year on from the world premiere of Dune — and the screams of “Timothée! Timothée! Timothée!” that accompanied his arrival on the red carpet (in a particularly dazzling sequinned outfit) — the festival is about to experience a healthy dose of Chala-Mania all over again. More from The Hollywood ReporterCinespace Names Andy Weltman Studio Babelsberg Co-CEO'Padre Pio' Review: Shia LaBeouf in Abel Ferrara's Clunky Historical DramaOldenburg Festival Unveils Lineup, Opening Night Film Bones and All, the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Taylor Swift to Keynote Toronto Film Fest

Taylor Swift is set to appear at the upcoming Toronto Film Festival. The music superstar will take part in an In Conversation With… appearance on Sept. 9 at Bell Lightbox. Swift will also introduce the first-ever screening of All Too Well: The Short Film on 35mm.  “We’re excited to hear Taylor’s version of how absorbing influences from cinema led to her creating All Too Well: The Short Film, which we’ll present in its original 35mm form for the first time at TIFF,” Cameron Bailey, TIFF CEO, said in a statement on Friday.Based on Swift’s song “All Too Well,” All Too Well: The Short Film,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Julianne Moore on Being Venice Jury President and Why Film Business and Film Art Are Two Different Things

The art, not the business of film, will be on Julianne Moore’s mind over the next 10 days, as the Oscar-winning actress takes on her latest role as the president of the competition jury for the 79th Venice International Film Festival. Speaking to the press on Wednesday, the first day of Venice 2022, Moore mused that while most discussions “about the future of cinema” tend to focus on the movie business, “what is more important is what is being created” and the stories being told. “To me, that is what Venice is all about [it’s an] opportunity to see all...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Walter Hill on ‘The Warriors,’ ‘Aliens’ Sequels With Sigourney Weaver and What All Those ’48 Hours’ Buddy Comedy Ripoffs Get Wrong

80-year-old American director Walter Hill can lay claim to have invented at least two movie genres: the street gang film — with the seminal 1979 action thriller The Warriors — and the buddy cop movie with the 1982 Eddie Murphy/Nick Nolte hit 48 Hours. As a producer, Hill was behind Ridley Scott’s groundbreaking sci-fi horror blockbuster Alien and its franchise’s spin-offs, including the three Aliens sequels and the Scott-directed Prometheus (2012) and Alien: Covenant (2017). But Hill’s first love is the Western. He’s explored the lives of Wild West legends Jesse James (in 1980s The Long Riders), Wild Bill Hickok (1995’s...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Poland Names ‘EO’ as International Feature Entry

Polish auteur’s Jerzy Skolimowski’s latest film, EO, which follows the adventures of a mule who is stubborn and wise and free-spirited, has been chosen by Poland as its contender for best international feature at the 2023 Academy Awards. EO debuted in competition at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Jury Prize and the Soundtrack Award. The Polish film will also have a North American premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, before going onto to the New York Film Festival.More from The Hollywood ReporterHollywood Women's Group Cautiously Receptive to Gender-Neutral Acting AwardsLatin Superstar Eugenio Derbez Faces "Complicated" Surgery After AccidentTIFF:...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Doctor Strange’ Breakout Xochitl Gomez, ‘Birds of Prey’ Star Mary Elizabeth Winstead Join ‘Ursa Major’ (Exclusive)

Birds of Prey star Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness breakout Xochitl Gomez have signed on to star in Ursa Major, a new sci-fi thriller from sibling directors Jonathan and Josh Baker (Kin). Winstead and Gomez will play Charlie and Natalie, mother and daughter fighting for survival on an Earth-like planet, hiding from a group of relentless hunters with the added threat of an imminent and deadly storm approaches. But Natalie, now a teenager, has begun to question her mother’s decisions, her explanation of who there are, how they got here and what they need...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
53K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy