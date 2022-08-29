ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lea County, NM

Comments / 0

Related
Hobbs News-Sun

Latest mural in downtown Lovington showcases wonder of New Mexico

LOVINGTON — Murals can help build community by turning brick and block walls into colorful community art spaces available to everyone, and Lovington MainStreet is on a mission to make more of them happen. Mural No. 10 was recently completed as part of the LMS mission by Taylor Elyse...
LOVINGTON, NM
Hobbs News-Sun

Lea eyes $2 million fix for ‘dangerous’ school zone

LOVINGTON — At the urging of Lea County Commissioner Rebecca Long, the school zone at College Lane Elementary may soon become safer and less congested. “It’s so dangerous,” Long said at last week’s county commission meeting. She described the scene along College Lane in front of...
LEA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Former Eunice fire chief faces embezzlement charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A now former New Mexico Fire Chief, Eddy Fabela, is accused of stealing taxpayer money. He is accused using city credit cards to run up thousands of dollars of charges for things like gas, boots, and sunglasses for his personal use. The mayor of Eunice...
EUNICE, NM
towntalkradio.com

Ambulance rolls heading to Lubbock

Ambulance crash sends four to the hospital. At approximately 4:10 pm on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, an ambulance from Andrews Texas heading north on US 62/385 was driving through Wellman, and according to the Terry County Sheriff’s Dept. the ambulance hydroplaned on the wet highway causing the ambulance to slide into the median and roll on the passenger side. The ambulance came to a rest in the median facing south.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hobbs, NM
Business
State
New Mexico State
City
Hobbs, NM
Hobbs, NM
Society
County
Lea County, NM
Hobbs News-Sun

Hobbs woman accused of stealing $95,000

A Hobbs woman was arrested on a charge of fraud after she allegedly stole $95,000 from another woman’s bank account. Priscilla Silva, 52, of Hobbs, was arrested Thursday on two warrants for fraud, both second-degree felonies; and failure to appear, a misdemeanor. On May 21, 2021, HPD officers responded...
HOBBS, NM
Hobbs News-Sun

Not panicing yet: Wildcats still optimistic despite 0-2 start

So the Lovington football team is off to an 0-2 start. And then there’s the 115-point elephant in the room, as in, the total amount of points given up by the Wildcats in their games against Roswell and Seminole over the past two weekends. Concerning? Maybe. Time to panic?...
LOVINGTON, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Retirement#Charity#The Jf Maddox Foundation
Hobbs News-Sun

Hobbs woman shot by stray bullets through wall

In the wee early morning hours of Aug. 21, Hobbs Police were called to an apartment complex located on the 1400 block of East Marland in reference to a gunshot victim. When officers arrived at the home, they found a woman lying in a bedroom bleeding from her abdomen and leg, suffering from two gunshot wounds.
HOBBS, NM
Hobbs News-Sun

Hobbs stays at No. 7 despite big win

For the first time in nine years, the Hobbs football team has started the season at 2-0. The Eagles are one of five teams in the top 10 to start with back-to-back wins, yet they did NOT see any movement in the New Mexico High School Coaches poll when it was released this week. Hobbs is right where it was after Week 1, sitting at No. 7.
HOBBS, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy