Undercover Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputy arrests Springfield woman for prostitution, authorities say

cenlanow.com
LSP: Baton Rouge woman with dementia missing, possibly headed to Bastrop
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 79-year-old woman with dementia on behalf of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office on Thursday evening. According to LSP, the missing woman has been identified as 79-year-old Gloria B. Frazier. Authorities said Frazier...
cenlanow.com
Road rage leads to the arrest of Ruston man for allegedly putting gun at driver, authorities say
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 18, 2022, around 6:54 PM, Louisiana State Police received a BOLO alert for a maroon Honda CRV that was traveling westbound on Interstate 20 at milepost 106 in Ouachita Parish, La. According to authorities, the first caller advised troopers that the vehicle drove in front of their vehicle and brake checked them multiple times, forcing them off the roadway.
cenlanow.com
Victims of 13-year-old carjacking suspect fire back at Mayor Cantrell after she supported the juvenile in court
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Mayor LaToya Cantrell received backlash Thursday, as three carjacking victims testified before the city council. The three women shared their stories and their trauma after they were carjacked by a 13-year-old boy about a year ago. “I told my attacker that to me, he did...
cenlanow.com
Ruston Police are requesting public assistance in identifying two individuals in homicide investigation; victim identified
UPDATE (08/30/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — As of Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the victim of the Cinnamon Square Apartments in Ruston, La. fatal shooting was identified as 18-year-old Tyrell Edwards. Ruston Police is still searching for two individuals for questioning. If you have any information, please contact the Ruston Police Department’s...
cenlanow.com
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested, accused of pointing gun at juveniles in road rage incident
METAIRIE, La. (WGNO)—New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye was arrested on Thursday morning, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. The JPSO reports Maye was taken into custody in Metairie on a single charge of aggravated assault with a firearm. Detectives say Maye’s arrest stems from a believed...
cenlanow.com
California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)–The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help.
cenlanow.com
Talented tyke pays visit to Louisiana State Troopers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The winner of Baton Rouge’s Miss Louisiana Mini contest paid a visit to Louisiana State Troopers Tuesday (August 30). According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the talented tyke stopped by Troop G, which is based in Bossier City, to provide officers with refreshments and take a picture with them.
cenlanow.com
La. teens can win cash prizes in September’s ‘Thrive to Survive the Drive’ contest
WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a September 1st reminder to local teens, inviting them to enter the statewide ‘Thrive to Survive the Drive’ video contest during the month of September. The purpose of the contest is to encourage young...
cenlanow.com
Gretna pastor holds ‘Stop the Violence’ rally after his son is gunned down just minutes from his church
HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — Dr. Orin Grant Sr. has always relied on the power of prayer to get him through life’s most difficult times. But the Gretna pastor is using his faith to guide him through the greatest challenge he’s ever faced after losing his 20-year-old son.
cenlanow.com
New Orleans crime victim voices support for recall petition against Mayor LaToya Cantrell
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The recall effort against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is gaining support among a growing number of her constituents, the city’s crime victims. Erick Sanchez, along with his wife and 3-month-old daughter, were returning home Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. when Sanchez says he noticed a driver speeding down General Taylor Street. He motioned for the car to slow down, but the driver continued to accelerate.
cenlanow.com
Innocence Project New Orleans helps free Sullivan Walter after 35 years in prison
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The core mission of Innocence Project New Orleans is exonerating innocent people. People who are in prison for crimes they did not commit. They’ve done this work in our city for 21 years and Sullivan Walter is the latest man they helped set free. According...
cenlanow.com
The Food Bank of Central Louisiana hosts annual Hunters for the Hungry food drive for those in need
ALEXANDRIA, La. – The Refinery Mission’s annual Hunters for the Hungry food drive will be held on Sunday, September 25th from 1PM to 4PM. Local sportsmen and their families are encouraged to “clean out your freezers” and donate frozen processed game and fish from the 2021 season. Two collection sites will be set up in Alexandria and other neighboring communities throughout Louisiana will be collecting that weekend as well. See complete list of sites below or visit www.cleanoutyourfreezer.com.
cenlanow.com
UPDATE: Baggage handler at New Orleans airport suffers deadly injury Tuesday night
UPDATE: The employer of the woman who died from the incident released more information on Wednesday night. 26-year-old Jermani Thompson was removing luggage from a plane when her hair became entangled with the machinery of the belt loader said Mike Hough, the CEO of GAT Airline Ground Support. The woman was employed by GAT Airline Ground Support, which contracts with Frontier.
cenlanow.com
New Orleans nun who was kidnapped in Africa found safe nearly 5 months later
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— A New Orleans nun who was kidnapped in West Africa has been found alive after almost five months of captivity, according to the Archdiocese’s Facebook page. Marianite Sister Suellen Tennyson, who was abducted from a parish in Yalgo, Burkina Faso in April, was found alive...
cenlanow.com
Southern invites public to participate in SU Give Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The largest historically Black college or university in Louisiana is encouraging alumni and local fans to show their support of the institution during its annual Give Day event. Southern University, a school that opened its doors in March of 1881 and continues to provide...
cenlanow.com
Covid numbers on the rise as students go back-to-school
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–School is back in session and the thought of COVID-19 creeping back is a concern for parents. The El Dorado School District is taking action and closely monitoring the Center for Disease Control’s guideline as they welcome students back to the classrooms for the 2022-2023 school year.
cenlanow.com
Mayor Cantrell’s campaign team calls recall effort a “Republican-backed maneuver”
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s campaign team has spoken out following an effort to organize a recall election that was announced last week. On Tuesday, Team LaToya Cantrell spokesperson Maggie Carroll released a statement on the recall petition, calling the effort a “Republican-backed maneuver by people with an agenda” and that it “fits into a long history of taking away our vote and voice.”
cenlanow.com
Dr. Gwendolyn Midlo Hall passes away at the age of 93
WALLACE, La. (WGNO) — Dr. Gwendolyn Midlo Hall, a historian who researched African culture and contributions throughout the Americas, has passed away. According to a post on social media made by the Whitney Plantation, she died on August 29 at 93 years old. Hall devoted much of her time...
cenlanow.com
On this day in history: U.S. astronaut Guion S. “Guy” Bluford, Jr. becomes the first African American in space
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 30th, 1983, U.S. Astronaut Guion S. Bluford, Jr. was the first African American to go to space. His role as a crew member aboard the shuttle orbiter Challenger on the STS-8 mission, which was its third flight, was a mission specialist. This was also the first launch and landing of a space shuttle at night.
cenlanow.com
What’s the economic impact of Artemis rocket launch to New Orleans?
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— NASA’s Artemis 1 moon mission is now set to blast off on Saturday, after being scrubbed earlier this week because of engine issues. WGNO”s Kenny Lopez discovered the impact of this rocket launch is huge for our New Orleans area because parts of it were manufactured at Michoud.
