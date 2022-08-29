Undercover Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputy arrests Springfield woman for prostitution, authorities say

ALEXANDRIA, La. – The Refinery Mission’s annual Hunters for the Hungry food drive will be held on Sunday, September 25th from 1PM to 4PM. Local sportsmen and their families are encouraged to “clean out your freezers” and donate frozen processed game and fish from the 2021 season. Two collection sites will be set up in Alexandria and other neighboring communities throughout Louisiana will be collecting that weekend as well. See complete list of sites below or visit www.cleanoutyourfreezer.com.

ALEXANDRIA, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO