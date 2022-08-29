Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Ex-Minneapolis officer now in custody at federal prison in Colorado
Federal records show a former Minneapolis officer who was found guilty in connection to the murder of George Floyd is now in a federal prison. Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane is now in custody at Federal Correctional Institution Englewood in Littleton, Colorado, just outside of Denver. As previously reported,...
KAAL-TV
MNA announces 15K nurses plan to strike for fair contracts
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) announced on Thursday morning that 15,000 nurses plan to strike for three days beginning September 12. Nurses at 16 hospitals in the Twin Cities, Twin Ports, and Moose Lake are fighting for fair contracts alleging that hospital CEO’s with multi-million dollar salaries have refused to negotiate with nurses over solutions of short-staffing, retention and patient care.
Comments / 0