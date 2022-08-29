Read full article on original website
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh Jurberg
The 3 richest people in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org
Politics from the pulpit, and lessons from a career in Texas politics (Sept. 1, 2022)
On Thursday’s show: Ed Young, the longtime pastor of Houston’s Second Baptist Church, is under fire for making political statements during a sermon last Sunday. Some have even called for the removal of the church's tax-exempt status. But is that likely? And what role does religion play in modern-day politics — and what role should it?
houstonpublicmedia.org
Gov. Abbott says increasing the age to buy assault weapons in Texas is unconstitutional
Gov. Greg Abbott said raising the minimum age to purchase an assault-style weapon to 21 is unconstitutional, effectively shutting down one of the few proposals with bipartisan support after the school massacre in Uvalde. Since May's shooting at Robb Elementary School — which left 19 children and two teachers dead...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County leaders vote to sue Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar over budget threat
Harris County is preparing to strike back at Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar over his move to possibly block the county's budget. County leaders voted along partisan lines to pursue legal action against the comptroller. All three Democrats on the court – Judge Lina Hidalgo and Commissioners Rodney Ellis and Adrian...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Battleship Texas set for journey to Galveston Bay for $35 million in hull repairs
The Battleship Texas will journey from its San Jacinto Battleground site in La Porte to Galveston Bay Wednesday morning for $35 million dollars in hull repairs. The vessel will be towed to Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corporation's shipyard in Galveston to undergo extensive hull repairs, which should take between nine to 12 months to complete, according to Tony Gregory, president and CEO of the Battleship Texas Foundation.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Texas State Board of Education to delay revisions to social studies standards
If the delay is approved, it will mean the state’s social studies curriculum will not be revised until after the November election. The Republican-controlled Texas State Board of Education plans to push back a revision of social studies curriculum standards to 2025 after facing criticism from conservative advocates and groups. Board members were originally scheduled to vote on the new guidelines this November, updating them for the first time in over a decade. They’ll take a final vote this Friday on whether to delay the overhaul of the standards.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Life expectancy continues to fall: The Good, Bad, and Ugly of the week
A lot can happen in a week. Some of it good. Some of it bad. Some of it downright ugly. When faced with intriguing developments in the week's news, we turn to a rotating panel of "non-experts" to parse The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly of it all. This...
