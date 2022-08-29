If the delay is approved, it will mean the state’s social studies curriculum will not be revised until after the November election. The Republican-controlled Texas State Board of Education plans to push back a revision of social studies curriculum standards to 2025 after facing criticism from conservative advocates and groups. Board members were originally scheduled to vote on the new guidelines this November, updating them for the first time in over a decade. They’ll take a final vote this Friday on whether to delay the overhaul of the standards.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO