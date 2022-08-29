ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

houstonpublicmedia.org

Politics from the pulpit, and lessons from a career in Texas politics (Sept. 1, 2022)

On Thursday’s show: Ed Young, the longtime pastor of Houston’s Second Baptist Church, is under fire for making political statements during a sermon last Sunday. Some have even called for the removal of the church's tax-exempt status. But is that likely? And what role does religion play in modern-day politics — and what role should it?
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Battleship Texas set for journey to Galveston Bay for $35 million in hull repairs

The Battleship Texas will journey from its San Jacinto Battleground site in La Porte to Galveston Bay Wednesday morning for $35 million dollars in hull repairs. The vessel will be towed to Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corporation's shipyard in Galveston to undergo extensive hull repairs, which should take between nine to 12 months to complete, according to Tony Gregory, president and CEO of the Battleship Texas Foundation.
GALVESTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Texas State Board of Education to delay revisions to social studies standards

If the delay is approved, it will mean the state’s social studies curriculum will not be revised until after the November election. The Republican-controlled Texas State Board of Education plans to push back a revision of social studies curriculum standards to 2025 after facing criticism from conservative advocates and groups. Board members were originally scheduled to vote on the new guidelines this November, updating them for the first time in over a decade. They’ll take a final vote this Friday on whether to delay the overhaul of the standards.
TEXAS STATE

