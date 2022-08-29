Read full article on original website
2 female suspects wanted for robbing man leaving ATM in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating an armed robbery early this morning in the 500 block of MacArthur Drive. APD officers were dispatched at 5:26 a.m. Thursday in response to a report of a man robbed at gunpoint. The victim told officers he rode his bicycle to an ATM. As he left, he was struck from behind by a green vehicle on the MacArthur Drive service road. Two black females got out of the car. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim and they took the money he had gotten from the ATM and left the scene.
California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)–The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help.
Over 1,200 signatures collected to stop Gov. Edwards’ plan to transfer juveniles to Angola
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Advocates rallied at the Capitol steps to stop juveniles from transferring to the state prison, Angola. Youth justice advocates started their rally at the Office of Juvenile Justice and trailed all the way to the state Capitol steps to deliver the message that no child belongs at Angola, an adult prison.
The Food Bank of Central Louisiana hosts annual Hunters for the Hungry food drive for those in need
ALEXANDRIA, La. – The Refinery Mission’s annual Hunters for the Hungry food drive will be held on Sunday, September 25th from 1PM to 4PM. Local sportsmen and their families are encouraged to “clean out your freezers” and donate frozen processed game and fish from the 2021 season. Two collection sites will be set up in Alexandria and other neighboring communities throughout Louisiana will be collecting that weekend as well. See complete list of sites below or visit www.cleanoutyourfreezer.com.
Louisiana Central is hosting a Regional Economic Development Summit
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana Central is hosting The Big Idea Playbook : Get in the Game, a regional economic development summit, and YOU are invited! The event is scheduled for October 4-5 in Downtown Alexandria. This will be an opportunity to be part of important and vibrant presentations, and a chance to join fellow leaders as we focus together on the future of our regional economy. Innovative keynote speakers including Todd Henry of Cincinnati, Ohio, who positions himself as the “arms dealer for the creative revolution,” President and CEO at Economic Alliance Snohomish County, Washington, Garry Clark, as well as the Executive Director for Department of Public Transformation, Ashley Hanson of Minnesota will share their perspectives and insight during this 2-day event!
Local partnership will raise money for American Cancer Society
ALEXANDRIA, La., (WNTZ)– Rapides Cancer Center is combining a passion for raising money for the American Cancer Society with support for local high school football-playing schools. The result is Kick Cancer, a program in which each field goal or Point After Try (PAT) earns money for the school and...
